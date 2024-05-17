PrimeRevenue's Nathan Feather Named 2024 CFO of the Year by Atlanta Business Chronicle

—Award Granted as PrimeRevenue Set to Expand Payment Services and Technology Beyond Supply Chain Finance and Working Capital—

ATLANTA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue is proud to announce that CFO Nathan Feather has been named 2024 CFO of the Year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Feather was announced the winner in the Small Private Company category at a ceremony held at the Georgia Aquarium on May 16.

Since joining PrimeRevenue in 2006, Feather has been an integral part of the company, ushering PrimeRevenue from a visionary startup through the financial crisis—and then later a pandemic—to its current position as the global leader in working capital financial technology solutions. He is the longest-serving executive at PrimeRevenue and much of the company's growth and success can be attributed to the contributions he has made over the course of his nearly two-decade tenure.

Known for his signature steadfastness and focused eye on growth, Feather helped PrimeRevenue successfully navigate through and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic even financially stronger than pre-pandemic. Feather's ability to lead PrimeRevenue's fiscal function has raised PrimeRevenue's profile to that of a trusted strategic partner for some of the world's largest organizations.

"Thank you to the Atlanta Business Chronicle for recognizing all the financial leaders that are here today. I'd also like to thank my finance team. It's a small team, but they are dedicated and provide excellent work and make me look good on a regular basis," said Feather at the May 16 awards ceremony. "Lastly, I'd like to thank our PrimeRevenue management team. I know financial professionals can develop fantastic models and plans and spreadsheets, but if the rest of the team isn't aligned and committed, those don't really do much good, so I'm very grateful for their support, for their commitment and for helping us achieve big goals together that ultimately allow me to be here today."

Feather earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and previously worked in financial management roles at large corporations including Ariba, PwC and FreeMarkets. He lives in Atlanta with his wife Robyn and their three children.

"I'm incredibly proud to work alongside Nathan, whose resolve, dedication and overall abilities as CFO are unmatched," said PJ Bain, CEO, PrimeRevenue. "Nathan is an outstanding partner who has made a profound and positive impact on the company—and, in these months ahead, he will continue that role by helping propel PrimeRevenue into its next phase of innovation, growth and payment services expansion."

In the near future, PrimeRevenue will be unveiling the latest initiative that Feather has been crucially involved in: the launch of expanded payment services and technology beyond the company's traditional supply chain finance and core working capital solutions.

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance solutions help organizations in 90+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than USD$300 billion in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | X: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue .

