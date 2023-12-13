Primergy Selects SparkCognition's AI and Asset Performance Management Solution to Maximize Solar and Storage Production

News provided by

SparkCognition

13 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced the selection of its AI-enabled Renewable Suite, delivering Asset Performance Management (APM) for Primergy's solar and storage projects. As a result of using SparkCognition's APM, Primergy can improve asset performance, streamline workflows, and capitalize on data insights.

Primergy is a leading developer, owner and operator of impactful, innovative solar and storage projects across North America. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Primergy invests in projects that increase clean power reliability, reduce carbon emissions, and promote energy independence, leading to healthier communities and stronger economies.

"The work we do at Primergy is critical to delivering clean, reliable energy to communities across North America," said Todd Lacoste, Vice President of Asset Management at Primergy. "Leveraging Spark Cognition's Renewable Suite will help us accomplish our mission by giving our team new insights and intelligence, ensuring we can meet our customers' energy needs now and into the future."

SparkCognition's Renewable Suite is a modular, configurable, and comprehensive cloud-based asset performance management solution for wind, solar, storage, and hybrid portfolio owners and operators. Powered by patented AI and machine learning technology, Renewable Suite APM allows teams to swiftly detect performance issues, automate reporting and workflows, and effectively manage growing diverse fleets. In Primergy's case, the Renewable Suite is supporting the nuances of performance insights on a DC (direct current) coupled solar and storage asset and working with the EPC (engineering procurement construction) during construction to connect directly to the site for data collection, providing immediate value to Primergy as soon as SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) is enabled.

"When an asset doesn't operate to its max potential, it can have a ripple effect in a company's operations, including maintenance challenges, reduced revenue, and energy production shortfalls," said Dr. Sandeep Gupta, VP at SparkCognition. "The Renewable Suite provides a strong data foundation with the intersection of domain, AI, and software intelligence to provide Independent Power Producers, like Primergy, with the actionable insights they need to focus on fixing asset issues rather than finding them." 

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next actions, empower people, and protect assets. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies include machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, generative AI, and computer vision—enabling productivity, innovation, and accelerating digital transformation. Our solutions solve critical problems, prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, proactively address safety, and prevent cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

About Primergy

Primergy Solar LLC is a developer, owner, and operator focused on both distributed and utility-scale solar PV and battery storage projects across the US. Primergy Solar is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and is Quinbrook's primary investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners' solar and solar plus energy storage activities in North America.

Media Contact for SparkCognition
Patti Hill
[email protected] 

Media Contact for Primergy 
Tori McDonnell
[email protected] 

SOURCE SparkCognition

