"We are honored to have received such a prestigious award from Ally. I could not be more proud of our team for their hard work and the commitment to excellence that it took to achieve this. We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Ally and are excited to see this grow in the future," said Chris McGinness, SVP of Operations for Primeritus. "We have made a concerted effort to deliver sustained results for Ally."

"It's extremely rewarding to be recognized as an industry leader by Ally," said Joe Mappes, EVP Client Services and Sales, Primeritus. "Our teams have worked very hard in developing a trusted relationship with Ally since we started working together in 2016, and has resulted in a strong and growing association between our companies," said Mappes.

"We are elated and honored to have received this award. Humbly, we also extend our gratitude to our excellent network of agent partners, who also share in this achievement. We look forward to what the future has in store with Ally," said Scott Peters, President and CEO of Primeritus.

About Primeritus Financial Services:

Primeritus Financial Services is a national provider of repossession management, remarketing, title services and skip tracing services to the auto finance industry in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Primeritus Financial Services provides clients with value-added, outsourced repossession management and skip tracing services, leveraging a national network of certified agents and unique investigative techniques to quickly and reliably secure customers' collateral. Through leadership, service and performance, Primeritus Financial Services offer the trifecta of repossession services: locate, recover and remarket. For more information on Primeritus Financial Services, please visit www.primeritus.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primeritus-financial-services-receives-top-honor-from-ally-financial-300631181.html

SOURCE Primeritus Financial Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.primeritus.com

