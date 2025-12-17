Remarketing and repossession veteran brings 21 years of experience to nationwide provider

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primeritus, a provider of recovery, skip-tracing and remarketing services to the finance community, announces the hiring of Jeremy Hester. Hester joins the Strategic Sales team as Senior National Strategic Sales Executive and his day-to-day will see him liaising with major auto-lender clients, supporting Primeritus' history of excellent customer satisfaction, managing partnerships with new and existing business, and more. He will report to Misty Carson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales.

"At Primeritus, our success has always been driven by people and relationships and Jeremy's deep industry experience and reputation for integrity and partnership align perfectly with our culture and our vision for the future," said Jennifer Turnage, chief executive officer of Primeritus. "As we continue to grow and evolve, having leaders like Jeremy join us underscores our commitment to building strong relationships and delivering unmatched value to our clients and partners."

Primeritus Financial Services Welcomes Jeremy Hester to Strategic Sales Team Post this

With an extensive background in operations, business development and strategic sales, Hester will be a seamless fit in Primeritus' Strategic Sales team. Hester will leverage his auto-finance leadership and collaborative sales approach through lender discussions and at industry trade shows nationwide. His hiring highlights the organization's dedication and commitment to helping reduce internal costs and charge-off losses for clients while providing the high-standard of customer service Primeritus is renowned for.

"We are excited to welcome Jeremy Hester to the Primeritus team," said Misty Carson. "He has two decades of valuable industry experience, and his enthusiasm is a perfect fit for our mission to grow our client partnerships and optimize customer success."

Hester has a long history of successful relationships that Primeritus customers will benefit from.

"Working with Jeremy has been a great experience as he truly listens and delivers results," added Frank Guevara with USAA. "He takes the time to understand my concerns and consistently provides timely, practical solutions. His ability to offer valuable feedback, especially from a repossession perspective, comes from his experience in both forwarding and direct. These qualities reflect a level of professionalism and commitment that is inherent in his character."

When asked about what he will bring to the organization, Hester said "I'm looking forward to building strong strategic partnerships, supporting our clients' long-term success, and helping Primeritus continue its growth trajectory."

About Primeritus Financial Services:

Primeritus is a nationwide provider of repossession management, remarketing, titled services, and skip tracing services to the financial services industry. Primeritus provides clients with value-added, outsourced repossession management, skip tracing, and remarketing services, leveraging a national network of certified agents and unique investigative techniques to quickly and reliably secure and liquidate customers' collateral. Through leadership, service, compliance, and performance, Primeritus Financial Services offers the trifecta of repossession services: locate, recover, and remarket. For more information, please visit, www.primeritus.com

SOURCE Primeritus