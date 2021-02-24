Primeritus Names Jason Herman SVP of Remarketing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primeritus Financial Services, Inc., (PFS) today announced Jason Herman as Senior Vice President of Remarketing, effective immediately. In this role, he will lead the company's Remarketing and Ancillary Service Operations. PFS is the nation's leading service provider of recovery management, skip tracing, and remarketing services to the auto finance and insurance services industry.

In his new position, Herman will report to Joe Mappes, Chief Revenue Officer of Primeritus Financial Services, Inc., and will join the senior leadership team. Mappes stated, "Jason is a tenured operations executive with a proven track record in managing all aspects of the asset management lifecycle. He brings a substantial amount of expertise on a national level, manages remarketing teams, and builds out customized solutions for auto finance institutions. Furthermore, Jason's deep knowledge and expertise in the financial services industry will be an asset to our company, partners, and customers."

Herman comes to Primeritus with over two decades of asset remarketing experience from his years with U.S. Bank, where he began in 1999, and advanced to Senior Vice-President, Director of Asset Remarketing before leaving the bank for Mike Albert Leasing in 2019. At Mike Albert Leasing, Herman leads the Remarketing, Residual Risk Management, and Manufacture Partnership teams.

"Herman has a track record of driving continuous improvement through process management while generating strong financial results in both bear and bullish used car markets by utilizing technology and a multiple sales channel approach. He understands first-hand the serious impact and importance of maximizing a company's back-end results. These attributes and Herman's expertise will well serve our current remarketing partners' best interests and allow us to continue to provide strong results, mitigating potential losses and maximizing any gains, especially for our continued growth trajectory," said Mappes. Moreover, "Jason is a seasoned leader with an abundance of industry accolades. He is well-known and highly respected in our industry, and we are proud to welcome him to the Primeritus Family."

Herman said, "I am excited to join the Primeritus family. As both a previous customer and fellow consignor in the remarketing industry, I have always admired the innovation and expertise that Primeritus provides. I look forward to sharing my experiences in the banking, fleet, and financial services industries with the team. By utilizing the ideal remarketing channels to net the best returns for our clients, we can deliver every possible dollar, on every asset, every time."

The Primeritus Family of Companies includes: Primeritus, Roquemore, Find Track Locate, Repo Remarketing, Consolidated Asset Recovery Systems, and Global Investigative Services. Together, this strategic alignment allows any type of financial institution to strategically match their specific needs with PFS's full range of servicing solutions.

About Primeritus Financial Services: Primeritus is a nationwide provider of repossession management, remarketing, titled services and skip tracing services to the financial services industry. Primeritus provides clients with value-added, outsourced repossession management, skip tracing and remarketing services, leveraging a national network of certified agents and unique investigative techniques to quickly and reliably secure and liquidate customers' collateral. Through leadership, service, compliance, and performance, Primeritus Financial Services offer the trifecta of repossession services: locate, recover and remarket. For more information, please visit www.primeritus.com

