PrimeRx™ Named 2019 Pharmacy Software Company of the Year

"We are very pleased and gratified by this honor," said Akbar Merchant, president and owner of Micro Merchant Systems. "The APPA award is especially meaningful because it reflects the attitudes of independent pharmacy managers, who are the individuals most qualified to rate different pharmacy software companies."

PrimeRx™ is the core operating system of Micro Merchant Systems pharmacy management platform. PrimeRx™ features a comprehensive suite of tools that can be customized for each pharmacy's specific needs.

"It has always been our goal to deliver a product that would allow pharmacies to better manage their operations, and more efficiently serve patients," said Micro Merchant Systems' Ketan Mehta. "This award validates our efforts and demonstrates that PrimeRx™ is helping to address the needs of today's busy pharmacy."

APPA launched the "APPA Industry Awards" in 2014 as a way to recognize outstanding performers in the pharmaceutical industry. Each year six categories are honored, which in 2019 includes the "Software Company of the Year" designation. APPA invites its membership, comprised of more than 3,000 independent pharmacy owners, to cast votes for each category.

"Micro Merchant Systems and its PrimeRx™ operating system are clear leaders in the pharmacy software category," said Joshua Pirestani, founder of American Pharmacy Purchasing Alliance. "This award affirms the high regard pharmacy customers have for Micro Merchant Systems' commitment to providing innovative solutions for the increasingly complex challenges of today's pharmacy. Our deepest congratulations for an award that is well-deserved."

About Micro Merchant Systems

Micro Merchant Systems is a pharmacy technology company that has been servicing the needs of the independent pharmacy market for nearly 30 years. Over 3,500 pharmacies throughout the U.S and Puerto Rico trust Micro Merchant Systems to manage their retail, long-term care, compounding, mail order, specialty and telepharmacy technology needs.

Our Windows-based PrimeRx™ pharmacy management system serves as the platform for our growing offering of innovative solutions. With products for prescription management, point-of-sale, signature capture, document and inventory management, delivery, and user interfaces for both patients and physicians, among other features, PrimeRx™ has the software solutions to keep your pharmacy running at peak performance.

About American Pharmacy Purchasing Alliance

The American Pharmacy Purchasing Alliance is a leading pharmacy trade association for independent pharmacy owners dedicated to serving the needs of its members through education, networking, and the delivery of a unified voice for all participants in the pharmaceutical industry. Through ongoing collaboration, our alliance creates an environment that encourages the exchange of ideas and information, increases productivity through new technology, and furthers legislation designed to benefit the industry.

