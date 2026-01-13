PrimeSource Brands Acquires Advantage Industries

Acquisition strengthens PrimeSource Brands' leadership position in the outdoor living segment

IRVING, Texas and SANTA MONICA, Calif. and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeSource Brands, a North American provider of specialty branded building products backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), announced today that it has acquired Advantage Industries ("Advantage", or the "Company"), a growth-oriented provider of gate and fence hardware solutions. The transaction represents PrimeSource Brands' tenth acquisition since partnering with Clearlake in December 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Advantage specializes in innovative fence and gate hardware systems, including self-closing hinges, safety latches, pool safety hardware, and a range of hardware accessories. With more than thirty years of industry experience, Advantage has established itself in residential gate hardware solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Advantage Industries into the PrimeSource Brands family," said Tom Koos, CEO of PrimeSource Brands. "Advantage has built a reputation for quality, innovation and commitment to safety standards in the pool safety and gate hardware market. Their patented portfolio represents a natural extension of our outdoor living strategy. Combined with our existing Fortress Railing, RailFX, Ultra-Tec, CityPost, and Keylink offerings, this acquisition positions us to provide a broader range capabilities across the fencing and gate hardware market."

"The acquisition advances PrimeSource's leadership in outdoor living by adding complementary products and a shared commitment to safety," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, of Clearlake. "It reflects our commitment to strategic, value-creating M&A that enhances PrimeSource's market position and broadens our addressable market in specialty building products."

About PrimeSource Brands

PrimeSource Brands is a national provider of specialty branded building products. The Company's product offering spans more than 100,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, knobs & pulls, fencing & railing, and functional hardware, among others. PrimeSource Brands operates an expansive footprint, serving over 56,000 customer locations through 64 strategically located sites in 26 states and 2 countries. PrimeSource Brands plays a crucial role for customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.psbrands.com.

About Advantage Industries

Advantage Industries is a leading manufacturer of gate hardware and pool safety solutions in the U.S. With over 30 years in business, the Company has earned a reputation for quality craftsmanship and innovative design. Operating through its Safetech Hardware brand, Advantage Industries offers a comprehensive portfolio of self-closing gate hinges, pool safety latches, heavy-duty hardware, and decorative accessories that serve residential, commercial, and institutional applications. The Company's products are designed to meet stringent safety codes while providing ease of installation and long-lasting durability.

For more information, please visit https://www.adv22.com/ .

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group is a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies. Founded in 2006, the firm has more than $90 billion of assets under management and has led or co-led over 500 investments globally. With deep knowledge and operational expertise across the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors, Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams, providing patient, long-term capital and aiming to drive value through its active hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy). Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains a global footprint with offices in Dallas, New York, London, Dublin, Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, and Singapore. For more information, please visit Clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

