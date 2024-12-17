PrimeSource Brands Acquires CityPost

Strategic acquisition further augments PrimeSource Brands' outdoor living products portfolio

IRVING, Texas and SANTA MONICA, Calif. and SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeSource Brands, a North American provider of specialty branded residential building products backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), announced today that it has acquired CityPost, a provider of cable railing systems for decks, patios and lofts used in residential renovation applications. The transaction represents PrimeSource Brands' second acquisition this month and seventh acquisition since partnering with Clearlake in December 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Spokane Valley, WA, CityPost provides patented cable railing systems through multiple channels, including CityPost's own website, wholesale distributors, and big box retailers. By acquiring CityPost, PrimeSource Brands bolsters its existing outdoor living product portfolio.

"We are thrilled to add CityPost to PrimeSource Brands' portfolio," said Tom Koos, CEO of PrimeSource Brands. "CityPost's innovative cable railing system complements our existing RailFX and Ultra-Tec solutions and allows us to further advance our goal of becoming a leader in the outdoor living category."

"Utilizing our O.P.S.® playbook, we continue finding exciting opportunities to partner with our PrimeSource Brands leadership team and expand our branded residential building products portfolio," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, of Clearlake. "The acquisition of CityPost furthers our strategy to accelerate growth at PrimeSource Brands through both organic and acquisition initiatives."

"CityPost is excited to join forces with PrimeSource, leveraging its extensive scale and reach to continue innovating in proprietary outdoor building products and components. This partnership is expected to enhance our ability to deliver value to our customers and drive growth for both companies," said Michael Mosback, Co-Founder and CEO of CityPost.

About PrimeSource Brands

PrimeSource Brands is a national provider of specialty branded residential building products. The Company's product offering spans more than 85,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, cabinet knobs & pulls, and functional hardware, among others. PrimeSource Brands operates an expansive footprint, serving over 45,000 customer locations through 58 strategically located distribution centers in 26 states. PrimeSource Brands plays a crucial role for customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.psbrands.com.

About CityPost

Launched in 2018 and based in Spokane Valley, WA, CityPost provides products and components aimed at making residential renovations easy and affordable. The company's patented cable railing system built for decks, patios, and lofts with simple, visually appealing designs. CityPost utilizes a contract manufacturing model for all products and hardware which is sourced directly from manufacturers. CityPost's products are designed to be simple to create an easy and predictable customer experience that is efficient for both CityPost and the consumer.

For more information, please visit https://citypost.com/.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $85 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at clearlake.com and on X @Clearlake.

