PrimeSource Brands Acquires Harney Hardware

Strategic acquisition further strengthens specialty branded building products platform

IRVING, Texas and SANTA MONICA, Calif. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeSource Brands, a North American provider of specialty branded residential building products backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), announced today that it has acquired Harney Hardware, a provider of branded door and bathroom hardware. The transaction is PrimeSource Brands' sixth acquisition since partnering with Clearlake in December 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Tampa, FL, Harney provides a diverse portfolio of value-engineered door and bathroom hardware products for residential applications, including bathroom hardware sets, residential door locks, and plumbing fixtures. The combination with Harney further augments PrimeSource Brands' Kitchen & Bath segment, that delivers one of the largest catalogues in the nation with over 850 SKUs.

"We are excited to welcome Harney to the PrimeSource Brands family," said Tom Koos, CEO of PrimeSource Brands. "The Harney team has developed an impressive portfolio of products that complements our existing offerings. The acquisition of Harney further advances our mission to create the leading branded specialty building products platform with the most extensive service network in the industry."

"Acquiring Harney marks another successful milestone in our partnership with the PrimeSource Brands team," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, of Clearlake. "Utilizing our O.P.S.® playbook we continue to see compelling organic and acquisition-driven growth opportunities as we build a specialized residential building products platform at scale."

About PrimeSource Brands

PrimeSource Brands is a national provider of specialty branded residential building products. The Company's product offering spans more than 85,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, cabinet knobs & pulls, and functional hardware, among others. PrimeSource Brands operates an expansive footprint, serving over 45,000 customer locations through 58 strategically located distribution centers in 26 states. PrimeSource Brands plays a crucial role for customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities.

About Harney

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in the Tampa Bay, FL area, Harney Hardware is a manufacturer and distributor of value-engineered door and bathroom hardware products. Harney offers a robust product line including bathroom hardware sets, residential door locks, plumbing fixtures, ceiling fans and accessories, decorative hardware, door bolts and latches, door stops and hinges, bathroom grab bars, commercial door hardware, and shower rods. Harney has cultivated relationships that enable the company to provide a diverse selection of high-quality products to customers across the U.S. Harney's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted name in the hardware industry.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $85 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at clearlake.com and on X @Clearlake.

