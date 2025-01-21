PrimeSource Brands Acquires Keylink

Enhances PrimeSource Brands' capabilities in the outdoor living segment

IRVING, Texas and SANTA MONICA, Calif. and NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeSource Brands, a North American provider of specialty branded building products backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), announced today that it has acquired Keylink, a leading provider of aluminum railing systems. The transaction represents PrimeSource Brands' eighth acquisition since partnering with Clearlake in December 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in New Holland, PA, Keylink provides aluminum railing and other outdoor aluminum products for residential and commercial installations. The addition of Keylink further bolsters PrimeSource Brands' existing outdoor living product portfolio by adding over 3,000 SKUs.

"We have known and worked with the Keylink team for years, and we look forward to building on our existing relationship," said Tom Koos, CEO of PrimeSource Brands. "This strategic acquisition is expected to further enhance PrimeSource Brands' outdoor living product portfolio, which is an attractive and growing segment of our business."

"Keylink is another exciting opportunity as Clearlake, working alongside the PrimeSource Brands team, continues to identify different avenues of growth," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, of Clearlake. "As with PrimeSource Brands' other recent acquisitions, we will utilize our O.P.S.® playbook to optimize the addition of Keylink as we continue to scale our specialized branded building products platform."

About PrimeSource Brands

PrimeSource Brands is a national provider of specialty branded building products. The Company's product offering spans more than 85,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, cabinet knobs & pulls, and functional hardware, among others. PrimeSource Brands operates an expansive footprint, serving over 45,000 customer locations through 60 strategically located distribution centers in 26 states and 2 countries. PrimeSource Brands plays a crucial role for customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities.

About Keylink

Keylink is a leading American provider of aluminum railing systems for residential and commercial installations. Keylink's focus on quality and ease of installation makes it an appealing option for contractors and deck builders across North America. By partnering with its distributors, Keylink provides dealers and contractor customers with a complete customer service experience. Keylink designs and crafts railing and accessories that are code compliant from the first day in market.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $85 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at clearlake.com and on X @Clearlake.

