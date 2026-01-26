PrimeSource Building Products Expands Outdoor Living Portfolio with Launch of Wolf Haven™ Decking

New line blends farmhouse charm with modern durability, redefining outdoor spaces for today's homeowners

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeSource Building Products, the parent company of Wolf Home Products, today announced the launch of Wolf Haven™ Decking, a new line that captures the rustic appeal of classic American craftsmanship while delivering the performance and resilience demanded by today's outdoor living spaces.

Wolf Haven™ Decking is designed to reimagine the outdoor experience and features the Homestead Collection which blends real-wood texture, rich, authentic colors, and a durable scalloped profile to create a decking solution that's both timeless and innovative.

"With outdoor living continuing to be one of the fastest-growing segments in home improvement, Wolf Haven Decking meets homeowners' desire for products that balance beauty, authenticity, and performance," said Helen Adappa, Director of Product Management, Outdoor Living. "It's more than just decking; it's about creating a welcoming haven where craftsmanship, comfort, and connection all come together."

Built to Endure, Designed to Inspire

Wolf Haven™ Decking offers features that make installation easy and long-term maintenance effortless:

Lightweight, scalloped profile for easier handling and faster installation without compromising durability

for easier handling and faster installation without compromising durability Premium ASA COLORWATCH100® Technology for exceptional color retention and fade resistance, ensuring beauty that lasts through every season, backed up by a 35-year Stain & Fade Warranty

for exceptional color retention and fade resistance, ensuring beauty that lasts through every season, backed up by a 35-year Stain & Fade Warranty Resists moisture, mold, and mildew , making it ideal for humid and coastal environments

, making it ideal for humid and coastal environments Durable construction that stands up to rotting, splitting, cracking, and delamination with a Limited Lifetime Warranty

that stands up to rotting, splitting, cracking, and delamination with a Limited Lifetime Warranty Available in multiple board options: 12', 16', and 20' scalloped grooved lengths, 12' fascia boards, 12', 16', and 20' scalloped square-edge boards, and a 20' square-edged, full-bottom board for design flexibility

12', 16', and 20' scalloped grooved lengths, 12' fascia boards, 12', 16', and 20' scalloped square-edge boards, and a 20' square-edged, full-bottom board for design flexibility Three authentic color options — Storm, Honeywood, and Wheatfield — inspired by the warmth and simplicity of traditional farmstead living

A Leader in Outdoor Living

As homeowners continue investing in outdoor spaces that blend functionality with personal expression, Wolf Home Products continues to innovate at the intersection of design and durability. The launch of Wolf Haven™ Decking builds on the company's commitment to delivering premium, low-maintenance materials that withstand the elements while elevating aesthetics.

Dealers and contractors should contact their local PrimeSource sales representative for more information. For additional details, visit www.wolfhomeproducts.com.

About PrimeSource Building Products

PrimeSource Building Products® is a specialty branded building products company with a portfolio including fastening solutions, building materials, and outdoor living products serving residential and commercial new construction and remodeling customers. Home to the Grip-Rite®, Pro-Twist®, Wolf Home Products®, and other premier building products brands, PrimeSource leverages worldwide sourcing capabilities and fulfillment centers nationwide to supply products for construction, including: collated fasteners, tools and accessories, hand-drive screws and nails plus insulation, roofing and gypsum materials, perimeter security accessories, decking, railing and trim, among others.

For more information, please visit www.primesourcebp.com or call (800) 676-7777.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products® is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the trusted brand for families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a wide range of kitchen and bath and outdoor living products, Wolf Home Products delivers exceptional quality and style, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its products, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

Visit wolfhomeproducts.com to discover how Wolf can help you build a home that's not only beautiful, but truly yours.

SOURCE PrimeSource Building Products