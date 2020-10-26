PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of St James's Place plc
PrimeStone Capital
Oct 26, 2020, 03:00 ET
LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here:https://primestonecapital.news/
