PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Directors of St James's Place plc

News provided by

PrimeStone Capital LLP

Dec 11, 2020, 02:30 ET

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a second public letter to the Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: [email protected], +44 207 952 2000

SOURCE PrimeStone Capital LLP

Also from this source

PrimeStone Capital - Lettre au conseil d'administration de...

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of LivaNova ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics