PrimeTech Launches to Scale AI-Driven Wall Framing

The new entity combines BamCore's patented framing systems with decentralized fabrication for high-speed, low-labor, low-carbon residential construction across North America

HINES, Ore., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeTech announced today its launch as the strategic successor to BamCore. Formed to acquire and commercialize the patented and award-winning PrimeWall framing technology, PrimeTech enters the market with a sharpened focus on scalability, partnering with Lewis and Clark Industrial (LCI) to deploy AI-Driven, automated fabrication lines designed to address the construction industry's twin challenges of labor shortages and construction cycle time.

PrimeTech: Solve the Wall Speed Speed PrimeTech three story, five unit, townhome in Utah

Using the PrimeWall™ technology, PrimeTech will implement an outsourced distributed fabrication strategy that leverages compact, highly automated CNC lines with printed-on-panel mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and insulation (MEPI) installation instructions. Today, 98% of all walls are still fabricated on-site by hand. These distributed off-site wall fabrication lines can be operated alongside the more than 2,200 off-site truss manufacturing lines in the US and Canada, where over 65% of roof trusses are already fabricated off-site. This localized production strategy integrates seamlessly into existing supply chains, reducing logistical complexity and enabling rapid adoption.

Scaling to Solve Labor Constraints

"Earlier versions of the PrimeWall proved that low-carbon, panelized framing can radically reduce skilled labor, accelerate construction schedules, and deliver superior thermal and acoustic performance," said Hal Hinkle, CEO of PrimeTech. "With PrimeTech, we are taking that disruptive value proposition and solving the logistics of distributed off-site fabrication while further compressing cycle time for builders. By developing new AI-Driven design-for-manufacturing digital workflows with a distributed manufacturing footprint, we can make this technology accessible to high-demand markets across the U.S. and Canada."

Central in this expansion is LCI, the long-time machinery and engineering collaborator in the development of the PrimeWall. LCI will operate the first two fabrication centers and provide the advanced machinery required to realize PrimeTech's decentralized vision.

"LCI has spent years refining the machinery behind the PrimeWall system, and we are thrilled to help bring this next-generation platform to market," said Tom Scott, President and owner of LCI. "By pairing automated fabrication and on-panel printing lines with a nimble distributed footprint, we can deliver fast, low-waste framing solutions closer to where builders actually build, significantly reducing shipping costs and lead times."

Operational Timeline and Strategic Leadership

Early deliveries of the PrimeTech PrimeWall will begin soon. David Gensler, former co-CEO of Gensler—the world's largest architecture and design firm—will serve as Chairman of the Board. Mike Farmer, former President, Commercial Operations, Builders FirstSource, Inc., will serve as Vice-Chair.

"By automating more of the digital design process with AI, the new PrimeWall technology will help compress and simplify the design-to-construction phase in the residential markets," said Gensler.

"In residential construction, walls are the operating system. Every trade touches them and every delay runs through them. If you simplify and digitize the wall system, you simplify the entire build. PrimeWall can frame a production home in roughly two hours, and when combined with AI-Driven design and distributed fabrication, it fundamentally changes labor math and cycle time at scale. That's what makes this transformative," added Mike Farmer.

Also joining to lead the company are Zack Zimmerman as Chief Commercial/Revenue Officer and Nich Allan, P.E. as Chief Product Officer, both formerly with BamCore.

Prime24: The Next Evolution in Framing

Initial deliveries will feature the latest generation of PrimeWall, "Prime24+", engineered to outperform conventional stud framing in speed, thermal efficiency, and acoustic isolation.

Key capabilities of Prime24+ include:

Structural Capacity: Engineered for 5-plus-story construction.

Engineered for 5-plus-story construction. Resilience: Meets stringent performance conditions, including Miami-Dade–level hurricane loads, unlocking mid-rise and coastal markets.

Meets stringent performance conditions, including Miami-Dade–level hurricane loads, unlocking mid-rise and coastal markets. AI-Enhanced Efficiency: Employs AI for digital job design and precision on-panel printing reducing digital design labor by over 70% and enabling envelope optimization savings of up to 15% for builders, while minimizing job site errors.

The expanded digital design platform will incorporate design and procurement services to further reduce cycle times and building costs.

Distributed Fabrication Model

Looking ahead, PrimeTech will deploy a capital-efficient outsourced manufacturing model. Each fabrication line can operate in as little as 10,000 square feet of floor space and requires a modest capital investment. The strategy creates a repeatable model designed to be co-located with truss plants across North America.

By embedding its technology into this existing network, PrimeTech aims to bypass the logistical bottlenecks of traditional pre-fab construction, and establish a scalable platform for the future of industrialized wall-based construction.

For more information, please visit our website primetech.BUILD or contact [email protected]

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SOURCE PrimeTech