PrimeVOX Communications Strikes at the Heart of the Telecommunications Industry

Once perfected, patent paperwork was filed in 2018 and the technology was quickly implemented to work behind the scenes in real-time to ensure call quality was continuously at its best. Today PrimeVOX customers have come to rely on nothing but crystal-clear calls and unbelievable reliability, in an industry that is still plagued by poor call quality and unacceptable levels of dropped calls.

"To understand what we have introduced to the telecommunications industry, just think of what the GPS has done for travel. Today when you are on your way to a destination and your GPS realizes there is traffic or a wreck along the route, it instantly finds a clear road to ensure you get to your destination quick and safe. Our A.I. works in a very similar manner. When your call is first made our A.I. Technology scans the available lines and picks the best one to place your call on. But it also places the same call on multiple other lines and keeps those calls active in the background. If at any time during your call PrimeVOX's A.I. senses there is a better line available, it instantly switches to the better line in real-time and will continue to do so throughout the entire call. The switch is made so quick and seamlessly, customers continue to hear nothing but continuous call clarity!" Luke Escudé, President/CEO PrimeVOX Communications.

Internally PrimeVOX employees have known for a while they are a part of history and have played a role in one of the greatest advancements in the telecommunications industry. Now, they can finally share it with the world. For more PrimeVOX Press Release information please visit the following link: https://www.primevox.net/press_release_nov2020.php

Ryan Scheib

972-600-1150

[email protected]



500016.4.0.0

SOURCE PrimeVOX Communications

Related Links

https://www.primevox.net

