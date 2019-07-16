Primex Improves OneVue Sense™ Line With New Capabilities

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primex announces the release of additional environmental monitoring solutions to enhance its OneVue Monitoring Platform. An easy-to-use tool for healthcare providers and facility directors, OneVue's integrated platform monitors, synchronizes, documents and alerts users to real-time conditions and changes in the environments and assets they manage. Designed to be an expandable solution, this latest release of OneVue Sense includes new functionality that monitors for contact closure and water leaks, in addition to leveraging a completely cloud-based software management system.

"We understand the increasing challenges and demands being placed on healthcare providers to do more with less in a rapidly changing marketplace," said Katie McMillan, Ph.D., healthcare product manager for Primex. "Through their daily experiences with using and customizing the OneVue system, our customers have helped us identify the opportunity for important product additions and enhancements."

The OneVue system is used broadly by lab directors, clinical researchers, pharmacists and other providers across a variety of healthcare settings. In addition to the new functionalities, OneVue monitors temperature, indoor air quality and differential pressure, allowing clinicians to ensure drug safety, tissue integrity and regulatory compliance. The cloud-based software is fully customizable, enabling users to schedule reports, alerts and messaging to suit their specific needs, and synchronize many different types of devices across a facility.

"We're really excited about this newest release and its potential to have a positive impact on our customers and the people they care for," said McMillan. "The healthcare professionals we work with are so compassionate and dedicated to making the patient experience the best it can possibly be, and we hope OneVue frees them up to focus on that important mission."

For more information about OneVue, visit https://www.primexinc.com/onevue-system. To learn more about how Primex can help you or to schedule a demo, please email info@primexinc.com or call 855-602-2934 to reach one of our sales professionals.

About Primex

Primex is the leading provider of solutions to automate and maintain facility compliance, increase efficiencies, enhance safety and reduce risk for enterprise organizations in the healthcare, education, manufacturing and government vertical markets. Primex delivers platforms that utilize a facility's existing network infrastructure to automate, monitor, document and report essential activities performed by the facility management staff including time synchronization, and environmental, temperature and event monitoring. For more information, please visit the Primex website at www.primexinc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicky Shokatz

vshokatz@buzzmonkeyspr.com

(414) 239-0407

SOURCE Primex

Related Links

http://www.primexinc.com

