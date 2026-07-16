PrimeXBT receives 'Best Partnership Program' award from World Finance

News Provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset broker, has received the Best Partnership Program award from World Finance, recognising its commitment to building one of the industry's most rewarding and partner-focused programs.

The PrimeXBT Partner Program offers revenue share of up to 70 percent, alongside lifetime commissions while referred traders remain active and daily payouts that provide partners with consistent access to their earnings. A transparent performance-based tier structure gives partners a clear path to increasing their revenue share as their business grows, creating a predictable framework for long-term success.

Beyond commission earnings, the program includes a Lifetime Loyalty Program with more than $1.1m allocated in rewards tied to lifetime revenue milestones. Partners also benefit from dedicated Account Managers, tailored marketing initiatives, and business development support designed to help expand their reach and maximise growth opportunities.

PrimeXBT's broader trading ecosystem further strengthens the value of the Partner Program by helping partners attract and retain traders over the long term. Through a single account, clients can access a true multi-asset trading environment spanning both crypto and traditional financial markets, alongside competitive trading conditions, VIP trading tiers, the Rewards Centre, advanced trading tools, and educational resources. Together, these features help support long-term client engagement, contributing to recurring partner revenue.

According to PrimeXBT, the recognition reflects its commitment to building lasting partner relationships through transparent earning opportunities, dedicated support, and a trading ecosystem that helps partners grow sustainable businesses and achieve long-term success.

The PrimeXBT Partner Program is designed for Introducing Brokers (IBs), trading educators, influencers, trading communities, and businesses with an established audience looking to build recurring revenue through client referrals. For affiliates and performance marketers, PrimeXBT also offers a CPA partnership model, providing fixed payouts for qualified client referrals.

With a global presence, a trusted reputation, and an award-winning Partner Program, PrimeXBT offers partners the opportunity to join one of the industry's leading partnership programs to earn more.

Learn more about PrimeXBT Partner Program

About PrimeXBT: PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

Contact information:

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

[email protected]

SOURCE World News Media