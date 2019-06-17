Primis Among First to Implement Sellers.JSON and Supply Chain

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis , The Video Discovery Platform became one of the first platforms in the ad tech industry to go live with sellers.json and supply chain initiatives. It continues to be a priority for the company to be transparent both internally and externally so this decision was very much in line with their culture.

It's important to note that Primis doesn't do any media reselling from third parties. That means that on the sellers.json list you'll see only directs. The system is a closed one and they are the first stop of all of their publishing partners. It's these direct relationships that differentiate Primis from others in the market.

About Sellers.JSON and Supply Chain

Supply chain and sellers.json are two separate initiatives that both enable buyers to understand intermediaries. Primis supports both:

Sellers. JSON

Sellers.json enables buyers to discover who, in particular, are either direct sellers or intermediaries in the selling of digital advertisements. The identities of all final sellers of a given bid request become discoverable through a published sellers.json file.

Rather than supplying this information with every bid request, sellers.json allows the material to be searched and cached offline, thus enabling smaller bid request object sizes.

Supply Chain

The SupplyChain object allows buyers to see all of the entities who are selling or reselling each impression. This is important to buyers because it makes the supply chain transparent and ensures that all intermediaries are approved. It also enables the inventory to be purchased as directly as possible.

"These initiatives, in addition to TAG certification, MRC accredited verification, GDPR compliance, and 100% ads.txt adoption are essential in our mission to go above and beyond for our publishing and demand partners, ensuring transparency and high quality inventory."

- Eyal Betzalel, Co-CEO @ Primis

For more information about sellers.JSON and supply chain, visit the iab Tech Lab website .

Primis Sellers.JSON can be found here .

About Primis

Primis leverages machine learning technology to serve consumers with video content they are most likely to engage with. The discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. Their video solution helps publishers add new monetization opportunities and drive deeper engagement with consumers.

Primis Press:

+972-3-7686898

press@primis.tech

