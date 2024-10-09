Primis and VideoElephant Partnership Revolutionizes Contextual Video Discovery

Collaboration Combines Vast Content Library, Advanced Targeting Technology, and Expert Curation to Transform Digital Video Landscape

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis , a leading video discovery platform for global publishers, today announced a new and expanded partnership with VideoElephant , an industry leading content library featuring millions of premium rights cleared videos. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of video discovery, combining Primis's advanced contextual targeting capabilities together with VideoElephant's vast library to enhance the content experience for publishers and users.

The partnership addresses several industry challenges, including content scarcity, targeting accuracy, and declining user engagement, by delivering new innovative solutions for publishers in the digital space:

Expanded Content Library : Publishers gain access to VideoElephant's extensive collection of over 4 million videos from 1000+ creators, dramatically increasing content diversity.

: Publishers gain access to VideoElephant's extensive collection of over 4 million videos from 1000+ creators, dramatically increasing content diversity. Enhanced Contextual Targeting : Primis's cutting-edge technology, combined with VideoElephant's extensive metadata and diverse content library, enables highly precise content matching, significantly improving the relevance of video recommendations.

: Primis's cutting-edge technology, combined with VideoElephant's extensive metadata and diverse content library, enables highly precise content matching, significantly improving the relevance of video recommendations. Expert Content Curation : Collaboration with VideoElephant's content teams ensures optimized selection and delivery of video content, tailored to each publisher's unique audience

: Collaboration with VideoElephant's content teams ensures optimized selection and delivery of video content, tailored to each publisher's unique audience Effective Content Scaling: The partnership allows Primis to offer a wider range of high-quality content to publishers without increasing costs, enabling a more robust content strategy.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our content strategy, letting us widen our content offerings without compromising on quality for our publishers," said Eylon Kadish, Content Manager at Primis. "Additionally, this collaboration streamlines our workflow, enabling us to curate and deliver the most engaging content with ease."

Toar Mekaiten, Chief Revenue Officer of Primis, added, "Our expanded partnership with VideoElephant takes our industry-leading content experience to the next level. It positions us to set a new standard in contextual video advertising, benefiting our users, publishers, and the entire digital ecosystem. We're now able to offer a level of content diversity and targeting precision that was previously unattainable in the market."

Emma McGuire, Head of Revenue Ops for VideoElephant, commented, "We are excited to build upon our longstanding relationship with Primis, a company that values the premium high-quality content that VideoElephant brings as a trusted partner. With continued access to our living library of millions of videos, Primis is able to give their publishers exactly what they need, enabling them to deliver highly relevant content to their audiences at scale."

This collaboration follows new Primis's developments with premium publishers , including Business Insider, The Independent, and Reach. "This partnership comes at a crucial time for the industry," added Mekaiten. "As contextual advertising becomes increasingly vital, our enhanced capabilities offer a powerful solution for publishers and advertisers alike, allowing them to fully leverage the potential of contextual targeting without being constrained by content limitations or costs."

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in the online video landscape. Their Video Discovery platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

For more information about Primis and its video discovery solutions, visit www.primis.tech .

About VideoElephant

VideoElephant provides businesses and brands worldwide with the content, expertise and technology needed to drive success across streaming platforms, online media and digital screens via single VOD assets, feeds, playlists and FAST channels. Building on its legacy as the world's largest library of premium, brand-safe, rights-cleared video, the company offers sourcing, licensing, curation, monetization and distribution solutions as well as access to billions of impressions and millions of viewers around the world. Leveraging VideoElephant, producers, publishers and advertisers can scale their video strategy while growing audiences and revenue. The company was founded in 2012 and has offices in Dublin, New York and Los Angeles.

