Primis Awarded Recertification of TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by Trustworthy Accountability Group

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers, announced that it has been awarded recertification of the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an advertising industry initiative to fight criminal activity in the digital advertising supply chain.

"Primis works to support TAG's anti-fraud efforts in numerous ways," said Eyal Betzalel, Co-CEO at Primis. "In addition to the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, we also build a range of anti-fraud technologies into our product, which we integrate directly into our publisher partners' websites, as there is no technological substitute to a personal and trusting relationship with our partners."

In addition to Primis's own propriety IVT pre-bid verification tool, the platform applies rigorous brand safety vetting through two MRC-accredited vendors, insuring the authenticity and quality of every impression. Primis also integrates ads.txt in 100% of publishers, increasing transparency in the supply chain and giving publishers more control over their inventory.

"This accreditation is another example of our continued commitment to providing our unique video solutions in a clean and safe advertising supply chain," added Betzalel. "The accreditation fits in with our belief in an advertising industry which is safe, fair, and providing true value to all partners involved."

"We are very pleased at the steps Primis has taken to achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and fight fraud through other steps," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "Only by working together as an industry can we tackle this difficult and ever-evolving threat, and we plan to continue to work closely with Primis to build a safer and more transparent digital advertising industry."

About Primis

Primis leverages machine learning technology to serve consumers with video content they are most likely to engage with. The discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. Their video solution helps publishers add new monetization opportunities and drive deeper engagement with consumers.

