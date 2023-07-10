Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Primis Financial Corp.

10 Jul, 2023, 13:32 ET

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release second quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 28, 2023. 

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:  https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/322792474

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:  (888) 330-3573
Participant Toll Dial-In Number:  (646) 960-0677
Conference ID:  4440924

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number:  (800) 770-2030
Toll Dial-In Number:  (647) 362-9199
Replay Access Code:  4440924

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2023, Primis Financial Corp. had $4.21 billion in total assets, $3.04 billion in total loans and $3.67 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contacts:                                                                               

Address:

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO                           

Primis Financial Corp.

Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO                                       

1676 International Drive, Suite 900

Phone: (703) 893-7400                                                         

McLean, VA 22102

Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST
Website: www.primisbank.com

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

