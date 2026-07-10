Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release second quarter 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, 2026.

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/499443631

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers, enter Meeting ID 499 443 631, and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 461-5787

Participant Toll US East Dial-In Number: (585) 542-9983

Participant Toll US West Dial-In Number: (626) 884-3620

A replay of the call can be accessed via the webcast link above.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2026, Primis Financial Corp. had $4.3 billion in total assets, $3.4 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.4 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain online and mobile applications.

Contacts : Address: Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO Primis Financial Corp. Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO 1676 International Drive, Suite 900 Phone: (703) 893-7400 McLean, VA 22102



Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST Website: www.primisbank.com

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.