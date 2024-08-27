Primis Financial Corp. Announces Notification of Delinquency with Nasdaq

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21, 2024, Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company") received an expected delinquency notification letter (the "Letter") from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department which indicated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 ("Second Quarter 10-Q") and its continued delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Annual Report") and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("First Quarter 10-Q"). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed in the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed on March 18, 2024, Amendment No. 1 filed April 1, 2024, the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed on May 13, 2024, and the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed on August 12, 2024 by the Company with the SEC, the Company determined that it required additional time to complete its Annual Report, its First Quarter 10-Q and its Second Quarter 10-Q in connection with the restatement of certain financial statements due to the consultation process with the Office of the Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pursuant to the Letter, Nasdaq previously granted the Company's plan to regain compliance (the "Plan") and has granted the Company until September 30, 2024 to file its Annual Report, First Quarter Form 10-Q and Second Quarter Form 10-Q. The Company intends to submit to Nasdaq an update to its Plan in accordance with the Letter no later than September 5, 2024. The Company continues to work diligently to complete its Annual Report, First Quarter 10-Q and Second Quarter 10-Q and plans to file such reports as promptly as practicable to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

As of June 30, 2024, Primis had $4.0 billion in total assets, $3.3 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Contacts : Address : Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO Primis Financial Corp. Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO 1676 International Drive, Suite 900 Phone: (703) 893-7400 McLean, VA 22102

Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST

Website: www.primisbank.com

