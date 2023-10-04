Primis Financial Corp. Announces Promotion of Rick A. Fulk to President of Primis Bank

News provided by

Primis Financial Corp.

04 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that Rick A. Fulk has been promoted to President of Primis Bank effective October 2, 2023.

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO of Primis Financial Corp., stated "Rick's promotion to President of our most important division is an exciting moment for our Company and demonstrates our commitment to have the Bank be the primary driver of our market value.  Rick's influence and leadership in our organization is rooted in his desire to see those around him succeed and his ability to drive the financial results that our board and investors demand.  His leadership skills, commercial success and ambition will produce results."

Mr. Fulk commented as well, saying "I'm very excited for the opportunity to help our Company build our Bank into the high-performance financial institution that our staff and our board envision.  We have better tools and technology thanks to the tireless work of the past few years.  We have loyal customers in some of the nation's best markets thanks to decades of serving.  Most importantly, we have staff that are so inspired to get results for our customers and our shareholders and I count it a privilege to lead them."

Mr. Fulk has worked for Primis Bank (or its predecessors) since 1998 in various commercial capacities, most recently as the regional executive for the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas.  Mr. Fulk and his wife are active leaders in the community with a passion for supporting animal rescue and the local humane society. 

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of June 30, 2023, Primis had $3.85 billion in total assets, $3.17 billion in total loans and $3.31 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through 32 full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and in all 50 states through certain advanced internet and mobile applications.

Contacts:
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
Phone: (703) 893-7400
Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST
Website: www.primisbank.com




Address:
Primis Financial Corp.
1676 International Drive, Suite 900
McLean, VA 22102

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

Also from this source

Primis Financial Corp. Reports Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share for the Second Quarter of 2023

Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.