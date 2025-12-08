Primis Financial Corp. Announces Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Accretive to TBV by 13.2% and Recurring Earnings by 15.0%

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Bank (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), today announced it has entered into a sale-leaseback transaction covering 18 branch properties. The transaction itself has a pre-tax gain of $50 million and provided the Bank a unique opportunity to restructure several areas of the balance sheet, improve operating earnings and build capital levels to support the growth expected in 2026 and 2027.

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "This transaction as we close out 2025 is the finishing touch on a great year of repositioning the Company. We have rebuilt tangible book value and capital levels by realizing some embedded gains and strengthened the earnings outlook materially with 12 months of profitable growth and now this restructure. Because of this transaction, we are starting 2026 with the capital we need to support several mature strategies that are growing revenue with very little operating expense burden."

On a net basis, after restructuring charges and deal expenses, the Company expects a gain of $38 million after tax or $1.54 per share. The impact on the Company's key ratios is seen below (against reported 3Q25 results and assuming full implementation of restructuring which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2026):

Consolidated Impact

Reported

3Q25

Impacts of

Restructure

Proforma

3Q25

% Change ROAA

0.70 %

0.10 %

0.80 %

14.3 % ROTCE

9.45 %

0.16 %

9.61 %

1.7 % Net Interest Margin

3.18 %

0.28 %

3.46 %

8.8 % Efficiency Ratio

79.0 %

-2.0 %

77.0 %

(2.5 %) Tangible Book Value

$11.71

$1.54

$13.25

13.2 %

















TCE / TA

7.47 % % 0.96 %

8.43 % % 12.9 % CET1 – Consolidated

8.62 %

0.70 %

9.32 %

8.1 % CET1 – Bank

10.14 %

0.70 %

10.84 %

6.9 %

Sale-Leaseback Transaction:

The Company's proceeds from the sale is approximately $58 million, resulting in a pretax gain of $48 million after transaction related expenses. Recurring rental expense is expected to increase occupancy expense by approximately $5.4 million per year, net of depreciation, which the Company expects to be offset to some degree by $1.8 million per year of earnings on the cash received at closing.

Securities Portfolio Restructuring:

The Bank intends to sell securities with a book value of approximately $144 million and a weighted average yield of 1.92% at an estimated pre-tax loss of $14.8 million. Approximately $50 million of proceeds will fund near-term loan growth with the remainder reinvested in securities at approximately 4.50%. Pre-tax earnings improvement from this restructuring is estimated to be $4.3 million annually.

Subordinated Debt Paydown and Refinance

The stronger capital position, earnings forecast and cash levels at the parent company position the Company to reduce its outstanding subordinated debt by approximately $27 million. The remainder of the subordinated debt has reduced capital advantages, is callable and currently costs approximately 9.50%. Management expects to refinance this issuance in the near future. Collectively, our subordinated debt strategies are expected to improve pre-tax earnings by approximately $3.0 million.

BOLI Restructuring

The Bank intends to restructure lower yielding BOLI assets into higher yielding policies and funding incremental required policies. The one-time costs associated with the transaction are expected to be less than $100 thousand while earnings improvement is estimated at $1.2 million annually.

Roll forward of 3Q25 Earnings

A roll forward of the Company's earnings reflecting the expected impact of the transaction and subsequent restructuring is seen below:

Consolidated Impact

Reported 3Q25

Impacts of

Restructure

Proforma 3Q25

% Change Net Interest Income

29,032

2,231

31,263

7.7 % Provision

(49)

-

(49)

0.0 % Non-int Income

11,969

365

12,334

3.0 % Non-int Expense

32,313

1,340

33,653

4.1 % Pre-Tax Income

8,737

1,255

9,992

14.4 % Tax Expense

1,907

228

2,135

12.0 % Net Income

6,830

1,027

7,857

15.0 %

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2025, Primis had $4.0 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Contacts : Address : Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO Primis Financial Corp. Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO 1676 International Drive, Suite 900 Phone: (703) 893-7400 McLean, VA 22102



