Primis Financial Corp. Reports Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share for the First Quarter of 2023

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Earnings per share ("EPS") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $0.23 on a basic and diluted basis, compared to $0.13 on a basic and $0.12 on a diluted basis for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $0.19 on both a basic and diluted basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Updates on Digital Platform and Resulting Strength in Liquidity and Capital

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's ratio of gross loans to deposits was approximately 108% due to increasing liquidity constraints in the industry beginning late last year. As a result, management accelerated the roll out of the new digital banking platform that had begun in the fall of 2022 to a more aggressive pursuit of new customers beginning February 1, 2023. The results of that effort exceeded management's expectations and generated the following results for the digital platform as of or for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

$980 million of deposits from approximately 11,500 customers at quarter-end

of deposits from approximately 11,500 customers at quarter-end Vast majority of funds (approx. 94%) were raised prior to the bank failures in mid-March with little attrition and continued customer growth since that time

Customers are in all 50 states with approximately 88% of balances outside of Virginia , D.C. and Maryland

, D.C. and Cost of deposits of 4.88%, approximately equal to Fed Funds, approximately 25 basis points below short-term borrowing costs and 30 to 40 basis points below earnings rate on one-way sweep arrangements

Approximately 73% of funds from other banks and credit unions, versus online-focused banks or fintechs, with a little over 50% from banks with over $25 billion in assets

in assets No additional staffing added

No fraud losses

Less than $90 thousand in incremental marketing expense

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO commented, "Two and a half years ago, we began a project to build modern infrastructure with the stated goal of being able to open accounts quickly and easily nationwide. Through this period, the industry's liquidity levels were near all-time highs and the effort regularly seemed redundant. Still, we believed that being able to self-fund our lines of business with a low-cost national deposit platform as necessary. It is very exciting to see our hard work strengthen our Company in such a meaningful way with thousands of new customers and leading technology."

As a result of the successful expansion of the digital customer base, Primis substantially improved its liquidity profile in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2023:

The ratio of gross loans to deposits has declined to 83% from 108% at year-end

Grew total cash and equivalents to $607 million , up from $78 million at December 31, 2022

, up from at Repaid $340 million of short-term borrowings and listing agent CDs that matured in the first quarter

of short-term borrowings and listing agent CDs that matured in the first quarter Uninsured/non-collateralized deposits now represent only 26% of total deposits

Liquidity sources (FHLB borrowings, Brokered CDs, etc.) plus cash-on-hand represent over 180% of uninsured/non-collateralized deposit balances

The Company's securities portfolio was $244.6 million at March 31, 2023. Of the total, only $13.1 million is categorized as held-to-maturity with the rest designated as available-for-sale. The unrealized after-tax loss on our available-for-sale portfolio was $23.5 million, down from $25.9 million at year-end, and is included in the Company's equity. The unrealized loss on our held-to-maturity portfolio is $0.7 million after-tax at March 31, 2023. If the Bank sold its portfolio for liquidity purposes, Primis would continue to have solid capital ratios as highlighted by the table below:



Est. as of Adjusted Capital Ratios March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Tier 1 Leverage 8.59 % 8.50 % CET1 Risk Based Capital 10.13 % 9.50 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital 10.45 % 9.83 % Total Risk Based Capital 14.03 % 13.47 %

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended March 31, 2023

Total deposits grew 34.7% un-annualized linked-quarter to $3.67 billion .

. Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 13.1% in the first quarter compared to the linked-quarter, net of a decline in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") balances.

Successfully completed first Panacea loan sale – approximately $15 million of loans with $427 thousand pre-tax gain.

of loans with pre-tax gain. Return on average assets of 0.60% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 versus 0.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 0.55% for the three months ended March 31 , 2022. Operating return on average assets (1) of 0.60%, 0.09% and 0.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 , respectively.

versus 0.36% for the three months ended and 0.55% for the three months ended , 2022. Operating return on average assets of 0.60%, 0.09% and 0.57% for the three months ended , and , respectively. Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (1) was 1.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , versus 1.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 0.75% for the three months ended March 31 , 2022.

was 1.31% for the three months ended , versus 1.33% for the three months ended and 0.75% for the three months ended , 2022. Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets (1) was 1.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , versus 0.99% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 0.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

was 1.31% for the three months ended , versus 0.99% for the three months ended and 0.77% for the three months ended . Mortgage banking almost broke even for the quarter with a $0.2 million after-tax loss versus $2.2 million after-tax loss in the prior quarter, with substantially all of the loss occurring in the seasonally slow month of January.

after-tax loss versus after-tax loss in the prior quarter, with substantially all of the loss occurring in the seasonally slow month of January. Net interest margin of 3.15% in the first quarter of 2023 was up from 2.96% in the same period last year and down 52 basis points from 3.67% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Core net interest margin (1) , which excludes the effects of PPP loans, was 3.16% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from 2.96% in the first quarter of 2022.

, which excludes the effects of PPP loans, was 3.16% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from 2.96% in the first quarter of 2022. Core bank net interest margin (excluding excess digital deposit balances) of 3.38% for the first quarter of 2023.

Allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.17% at March 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 , compared to 1.23% at March 31 , 2022. Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances and loans held for sale) was 1.17% at March 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 , compared to 1.24% at March 31 , 2022.

and at , compared to 1.23% at , 2022. Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances and loans held for sale) was 1.17% at and at , compared to 1.24% at , 2022. Equity to assets was 9.52% at March 31, 2023 and tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.14%. Excluding $500 million of excess cash that the Company will begin sweeping, these ratios would have been 10.80% and 7.90%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 compared to 11.04% and 8.27%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 .

Speaking about the items in the Company's quarterly performance, Mr. Zember said, "Our results in the first quarter were only mildly impacted by the challenges our industry is facing with liquidity levels. To drive the nearly $1 billion of deposit growth, we incurred about $0.49 million of negative spread that fully abated with the Federal Reserve's last rate hike. Additionally, we incurred approximately $0.42 million of one-time data processing costs related to over 30,000 applications for the new accounts. Loan volumes and demand softened, particularly in the core bank, but pipelines in Panacea and Life Premium Finance are still strong and building with weighted average yields above 7.50%. Additionally, Panacea completed its first loan sale transaction with a $0.47 million gain and is building a pipeline of other potential buyers. Lastly, we expect to have sweep capabilities late in the second quarter that will allow us to resume aggressively growing the digital platform with positive spreads but no impact on our asset or capital levels."

Net Interest Income

Adjusted net interest income (excluding the excess revenue from credit enhancements) increased in the first quarter of 2023 to $27.5 million compared to $22.8 million for the same quarter in 2022 and was down slightly when compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher yields on earning assets offset most of the accelerating cost of funding experienced by the industry in the quarter. The Company did experience approximately $0.4 million of negative spread on the digital platform initiative that had fully abated by the end of the quarter.

The Company's net interest margin in the first quarter of 2023 was greatly affected by the success of the digital deposit platform. Excluding the impact of the excess digital deposits and cash balances, the core bank's net interest margin declined by 0.29% to 3.38% compared to 3.67% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Increased competition in the Company's core banking markets moved the cost of deposits higher to 1.67% in the current quarter of 2023 compared to 0.78% in the fourth quarter of 2022. At the core bank level, yields on earning assets increased to 5.31% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.80% in the fourth quarter of 2022, buoyed by higher rates on cash and loans.

On a consolidated basis, the Company's net interest margin includes approximately $346 million of excess deposits with a cost that is slightly higher than the quarter's earnings rate on cash, costing the Company about $0.4 million during the first quarter. At quarter end, the cost of these deposits was slightly below the earnings rate on excess cash and approximately 30 to 40 basis points below the earnings rate for non-reciprocal sweeps. Management intends to continue growing deposits on the digital platform and use non-reciprocal sweeps to manage total funding and asset levels. The Company expects some amount of incremental net revenue from the platform in the short-term that could positively impact the net interest margin by 5 to 10 basis points.

Averages

Core Bank

Excess Digital

Platform

Total Bank Average Earning Assets

3,303

346

3,652 Average Deposits

2,940

346

3,186 Average Total Funding

3,225

346

3,471













Yield on Earning Assets

5.31 %

4.41 %

5.24 % Cost of Deposits

1.67 %

4.88 %

1.91 % Cost of Funds

1.98 %

4.88 %

2.19 % Net Interest Margin

3.38 %

N/A

3.15 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased during the quarter to $11.5 million, up $9.4 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and up $0.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company began accounting for certain third party credit enhancements on consumer lending during the third quarter of 2022 and purchased the mortgage platform in the second quarter of 2022.

Gains associated with credit enhancements on consumer lending amounted to $4.9 million in the current quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. These amounts offset similar amounts of the Company's provision for loan losses in the respective quarters.

Mortgage revenue, and profitability, increased substantially in the first quarter of 2023. Production teams hired in the fourth quarter built pipelines during the quarter and the Company saw attractive build in revenue. Total mortgage revenue for the quarter was $4.3 million against interest rate lock volume during the quarter of $142 million.

During the quarter, Panacea realized $0.43 million of gains associated with a small sale of commercial loans totaling $15 million. Management continues efforts to secure additional buyers for the division's consumer and commercial loans and believes sales of $50 - $100 million are likely in 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $27.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $29.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 included $873 thousand and $1.37 million, respectively, of servicing and other expenses for a third-party managed loan portfolio. Noninterest expense adjusted for these expenses, branch consolidation costs, other restructuring costs and unfunded commitment reserve impacts was $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 unchanged from levels in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense was $5.0 million in expenses related to Primis Mortgage in the first quarter of 2023 versus $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The expiration of elevated draws at year end was offset by higher commission expense due to increased mortgage activity.

Excluding mortgage, nonrecurring expenses and the third party expenses described above, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $21.5 million versus $21.2 million linked-quarter. Compensation and benefits declined $757 thousand linked-quarter largely due to reduced incentive compensation accruals. Marketing expense declined $364 thousand as the Bank prioritized digital advertising over more expensive local media. Other professional fees declined $743 thousand from the fourth quarter due to expenses associated with bringing certain V1BE activities in-house in the fall. Offsetting these reductions was an increase in FDIC insurance costs of $132 thousand and increased fraud losses of $371 thousand, primarily around increased check fraud activity. Data processing costs were also higher by $549 thousand due to substantially higher application volume on the digital platform in the first quarter.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 68.6% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 71.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The operating efficiency ratio (1) in the first quarter of 2023 was 68.6% compared to 76.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. As noted above, the efficiency ratio was heavily impacted by Primis Mortgage in the first quarter. Excluding mortgage, the operating efficiency ratio was 63.3% for the first quarter of 2023 versus 66.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans held for investment increased to $3.04 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.95 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 13%, net of a decline in PPP balances, in the first quarter. Loan growth was particularly strong in the Life Premium Finance division in the first quarter, as discussed below. Growth in the portfolio was also offset by the sale of approximately $15 million of Panacea loans in the first quarter.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were $32.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $34.9 million at December 31, 2022, while loans rated substandard or doubtful decreased to $39.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. As discussed in previous periods, a substantial portion of the Bank's nonperforming assets are comprised of two relationships with a combined balance of approximately $27 million. A large residential property with a balance of approximately $8 million included in that total, continues to make sporadic payments and is current as of March 31, 2023. The other relationship, primarily consisting of assisted living facilities, is currently in the middle of a receiver-managed marketing process. The Bank currently holds no other real estate owned at the end of the first quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 versus $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Of this provision, $4.7 million was due to charge-offs and reserve build for the loan portfolio with a third-party credit enhancement described previously. This portion of the provision is fully offset by a gain recorded in noninterest income and has no effect on net income. Excluding this provision amount, the provision for loan losses would have been $469 thousand. As a percentage of loans, excluding PPP balances, the allowance for credit losses was 1.17% at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022.

Net charge-offs were $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, down from $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the losses tied to the impaired relationship described in the fourth quarter and charge-offs that are covered by a third-party, the first quarter would have experienced $2.1 million of net charge-offs versus $1.3 million of net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2022. First quarter net charge-offs were primarily related to existing nonperforming assets with specific reserve amounts established in prior quarters.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits increased to $3.67 billion at March 31, 2023 from $2.72 billion at December 31, 2022, or 34.7% un-annualized. The Bank's new digital banking offering drove substantial growth in the quarter with balances on the new platform reaching $980 million, up from $30 million at year-end. The majority of the growth was in savings accounts with the remainder largely in NOW accounts. The Company was able to use the substantial growth in deposits to pay off $325 million of FHLB advances and $15 million of listing agent CDs that matured in the first quarter. Currently, the Bank's only wholesale funding is comprised of $100 million of brokered CDs that mature in 2023.

Mr. Zember commented on additional growth in the bank, saying "Our core bank's success in the quarter on deposit levels and costs is notable but somewhat hidden by the digital platform success. The Core bank experienced a 0.2% decline in total deposits which is remarkable in the current environment. More notable is that during the quarter a single non-interest bearing relationship totaling approximately $52 million at year end moved out of the bank accounting for 61% of the decline in non-interest bearing balances in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding this relationship, the core bank would have experienced deposit growth during the quarter of 1.7%, while keeping its costs and resulting margins mostly intact.

As we move forward in the year, we expect to continue growing deposits on the digital platform, developing the sweep arrangements that allow us to manage our capital and liquidity on a just-in-time basis and still earn some amount of spread on the balances. We will convert as many of these new customers as possible into core customers over the next 12 months, continue tweaking and improving the functionality of our technology, and finish building and rolling out the lower cost deposit strategies including small business. I am determined to put real space between us and our competition using functional, intuitive technology delivered by traditional community bank service and personal attention."

Digital Lines of Business

The Company operates two national lines of business that are focused primarily on lending to higher quality segments of the economy and a national digital platform for funding purposes. While each of the divisions are relatively new, management believes that the combined strategy can have margins in the 3.00%-3.25% range, efficiency ratios in the 30%-40% range and 50% less net charge-offs than traditional community bank commercial real estate.

Panacea continues to experience substantial growth alongside the development of its nationally-recognized brand. The division increased its total client relationships to over 3,500 doctor households across all 50 states. Panacea finished the first quarter of 2023 with approximately $256.1 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $7.7 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2022. As highlighted above, Panacea sold approximately $15 million of loans in the first quarter for a pre-tax gain of $427 thousand. Without the loan sale, growth would have been 9% for the quarter, or 36% annualized. Panacea expects profitability to increase materially in 2023 due to higher gain on sale income in coming quarters.

Panacea-related deposits increased to $30.9 million at March 31, 2023, up 35% from December 31, 2022 and a substantially higher rate of growth than loan growth for the quarter. Coupled with its loan sale strategy, Panacea expects to continue increasing the amount it self-funds its balance sheet.

The Life Premium Finance ("LPF") division, launched in late 2021, ended the first quarter of 2023 with outstanding balances, net of deferred fees, of $236.7 million, compared to $193.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The LPF division increased profitability (including assumed cost of funds) at almost twice the rate it grew earnings assets as it continues to experience meaningful operating leverage.

As previously discussed, higher expenses related to team acquisitions at Primis Mortgage ended at the end of the last quarter. Primis Mortgage was breakeven for February and March with an after-tax loss for the quarter of $212 thousand. The locked pipeline ended the first quarter of 2023 at $53 million, up 110% from December 31, 2022 while loan fundings increased to $123 million in the first quarter, up 43% from the fourth quarter. Primis still expects Primis Mortgage to contribute $4 to $5 million to net income and 10 to 15 basis points to return on assets in 2023.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per share as of March 31, 2023 was $16.21, an increase of $0.23 from December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $11.86, an increase of $0.25 from December 31, 2022. Shareholders' equity was $400.3 million, or 9.52% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity(1) at March 31, 2023 was $292.7 million, or 7.14% of tangible assets(1). Equity ratios are temporarily depressed by the excess cash and liquidity on the bank's balance sheet. Management estimates that approximately $500 million of the Bank's current balance sheet will be included in the sweep program in the second quarter and that tangible common equity to tangible assets will move back to approximately 8.0%. Unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio declined by $2.4 million to $23.5 million due to marginal increases in market interest rates during the quarter. The Company has the wherewithal to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.

Additionally, the Board of Directors announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on May 26, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023. This is Primis' forty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2023, Primis had $4.21 billion in total assets, $3.04 billion in total loans and $3.67 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items"in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.



























Primis Financial Corp.

















Financial Highlights (unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 1Q 2023 vs.



























Selected Performance Ratios: 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2022

Return on average assets 0.60 % 0.36 % 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.55 %

24 bps 4 bps Operating return on average assets(1) 0.60 % 0.09 % 0.64 % 0.76 % 0.57 %

51

3

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1) 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.16 % 0.83 % 0.75 %

(2)

56

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1) 1.31 % 0.99 % 1.20 % 1.00 % 0.77 %

33

55

Return on average equity 5.77 % 3.07 % 4.98 % 4.92 % 4.49 %

270

128

Operating return on average equity(1) 5.77 % 0.75 % 5.22 % 5.93 % 4.58 %

502

119

Operating return on average tangible equity(1) 7.85 % 1.03 % 7.14 % 8.08 % 6.16 %

682

169

Cost of funds

2.19 % 1.19 % 0.71 % 0.53 % 0.52 %

100

167

Net interest margin 3.15 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.33 % 2.96 %

(52)

19

Core net interest margin(1) 3.16 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.35 % 2.96 %

(52)

20

Gross loans to deposits 82.98 % 108.32 % 101.06 % 97.99 % 89.11 %

(25) pts (6) pts Efficiency ratio

68.59 % 71.71 % 71.85 % 75.01 % 76.11 %

(3)

(752)

Operating efficiency ratio(1) 68.59 % 76.65 % 70.92 % 70.23 % 75.65 %

(8)

(706)



























Per Share Data:



















Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19

76.92 % 21.05 % Operating earnings per share - Basic(1) $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.19

NM

22.70

Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19

91.67

21.05

Operating earnings per share - Diluted(1) $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.19

NM

23.20

Book value per share $ 16.21 $ 15.98 $ 15.89 $ 16.17 $ 16.42

1.44

(1.28)

Tangible book value per share(1) $ 11.86 $ 11.61 $ 11.54 $ 11.77 $ 12.11

2.15

(2.06)

Cash dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

-

-

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,625,943 24,601,108 24,576,887 24,562,753 24,503,945

0.10

0.50

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,685,206 24,685,663 24,688,422 24,681,425 24,662,588

(0.00)

0.09

Shares outstanding at end of period 24,685,064 24,680,097 24,650,239 24,650,239 24,622,739

0.02 % 0.25 %

























Asset Quality Ratios:



















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 0.78 % 0.98 % 1.11 % 0.61 % 0.47 %

(20) bps 31 bps Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.53 % 0.74 % 0.17 % (0.07 %) (0.03 %)

(21)

56

Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.28 % 0.52 % 0.17 % (0.07 %) (0.03 %)

(24)

31

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.23 %

0

(5)

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.24 %

0

(7)



























Capital Ratios:





















Equity to assets

9.52 % 11.04 % 11.67 % 12.32 % 12.55 %

(153) bps (304) bps Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 7.14 % 8.27 % 8.73 % 9.27 % 9.57 %

(113)

(243)

Leverage ratio (2)

8.59 % 9.48 % 10.11 % 10.31 % 9.77 %

(89)

(118)

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.13 % 10.54 % 11.17 % 11.59 % 12.64 %

(41)

(251)

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (2) 10.45 % 10.88 % 11.53 % 11.97 % 13.06 %

(43)

(261)

Total risk-based capital ratio (2) 14.03 % 14.80 % 15.71 % 16.29 % 17.66 %

(77)

(363)









(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.



(2) March 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.

The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.



Primis Financial Corp.

















(Dollars in thousands) As Of :

Variance - 1Q 2023 vs.



























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2022

Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 607,125 $ 77,859 $ 97,738 $ 70,721 $ 298,230

NM % 103.58 % Investment securities-available for sale 231,468 236,315 238,891 257,180 271,626

(2.05)

(14.78)

Investment securities-held to maturity 13,115 13,520 14,391 14,978 16,138

(3.00)

(18.73)

Loans held for sale 42,011 27,626 13,388 16,096 -

52.07

100.00

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 3,043,732 2,948,836 2,737,086 2,628,797 2,393,669

3.22

27.16

Allowance for credit losses (35,727) (34,544) (31,956) (30,209) (29,379)

3.42

21.61



Net loans

3,008,005 2,914,292 2,705,130 2,598,588 2,364,290

3.22

27.23

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 12,083 25,815 16,689 12,940 11,927

(53.19)

1.31

Bank premises and equipment, net 25,136 25,257 25,534 26,113 29,872

(0.48)

(15.85)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,352 5,335 5,511 4,777 5,305

75.30

76.29

Goodwill and other intangible assets 107,539 107,863 108,170 108,524 106,075

(0.30)

1.38

Assets held for sale, net 3,115 3,115 3,127 3,127 -

-

100.00

Bank-owned life insurance 67,591 67,201 67,519 67,339 67,099

0.58

0.73

Other real estate owned - - 1,041 1,041 1,041

-

(100.00)

Deferred tax assets, net 18,825 18,289 17,892 14,658 12,380

2.93

52.06

Other assets

60,041 49,050 42,141 40,496 35,893

22.41

67.28



Total assets $ 4,205,406 $ 3,571,537 $ 3,357,162 $ 3,236,578 $ 3,219,876

17.75 % 30.61 %

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits $ 497,531 $ 582,556 $ 687,272 $ 653,181 $ 559,682

(14.60) % (11.10) % NOW accounts

835,348 617,687 637,786 677,237 730,235

35.24

14.39

Money market accounts 865,115 811,365 803,050 802,953 831,580

6.62

4.03

Savings accounts 971,439 245,713 217,220 220,211 225,291

295.36

NM

Time deposits

498,564 465,057 362,992 329,223 339,456

7.20

46.87

Total deposits

3,667,997 2,722,378 2,708,320 2,682,805 2,686,244

34.74

36.55

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 4,346 6,445 9,886 10,020 11,231

(32.57)

(61.30)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 325,000 125,000 25,000 -

(100.00)

NM

Subordinated debt and notes 95,382 95,312 95,241 95,170 95,099

0.07

0.30

Operating lease liabilities 9,799 5,767 6,044 5,299 5,897

69.92

66.17

Other liabilities

27,617 22,232 20,863 19,647 17,210

24.22

60.47



Total liabilities 3,805,141 3,177,134 2,965,354 2,837,941 2,815,681

19.77

35.14

Stockholders' equity 400,265 394,403 391,808 398,637 404,195

1.49

(0.97)



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,205,406 $ 3,571,537 $ 3,357,162 $ 3,236,578 $ 3,219,876

17.75 % 30.61 %

























Tangible common equity(1) $ 292,726 $ 286,540 $ 283,638 $ 290,113 $ 298,120

2.16 % (1.81) %



























The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.

















(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 1Q 2023 vs.



























Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2022

Interest and dividend income $ 47,159 $ 38,635 $ 32,596 $ 28,258 $ 26,585

22.06 % 77.39 % Interest expense

18,749 9,058 5,146 3,652 3,731

106.99

NM



Net interest income 28,410 29,577 27,450 24,606 22,854

(3.95)

24.31

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 5,187 7,860 2,890 422 99

(34.01)

NM



Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 23,223 21,717 24,560 24,184 22,755

6.93

2.06

Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,216 1,427 1,525 1,442 1,351

(14.79)

(9.99)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 420 847 394 378 375

(50.41)

12.00

Gain on debt extinguishment - - - - -

-

-

Mortgage banking income 4,315 2,264 2,197 593 -

90.59

-

Gain on sale of Panacea loans 478 - - - -

-

-

Credit enhancement income 4,886 1,822 1,220 - -

168.17

-

Gain on sale of other investment - 4,411 - - -

100.00

100.00

Other

217 217 284 217 364

-

(40.38)



Noninterest income 11,532 10,988 5,620 2,630 2,090

4.95

NM

Employee compensation and benefits 15,028 16,213 12,594 10,573 9,625

(7.31)

56.14

Occupancy and equipment expenses 3,022 2,899 2,857 2,546 2,557

4.24

18.19

Amortization of core deposit intangible 317 317 326 341 341

-

(7.04)

Virginia franchise tax expense 849 814 813 814 813

4.30

4.43

Data processing expense 2,251 1,702 1,528 1,293 1,490

32.26

51.07

Marketing expense 569 933 938 731 465

(39.01)

22.37

Telecommunication and communication expense 377 343 342 366 382

9.91

(1.31)

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned - 131 - - (59)

100.00

(100.00)

Loss on bank premises and equipment - - 64 620 -

-

-

Professional fees

862 1,605 1,261 827 1,094

(46.29)

(21.21)

Credit enhancement costs 873 1,369 - - -

(36.23)

-

Other expenses

3,249 2,764 3,038 2,319 2,279

17.55

42.56



Noninterest expense 27,397 29,090 23,761 20,430 18,987

(5.82)

44.29

Income before income taxes 7,358 3,615 6,419 6,384 5,858

103.54

25.61

Income tax expense 1,583 530 1,365 1,375 1,265

198.68

25.14



Net Income $ 5,775 $ 3,085 $ 5,054 $ 5,009 $ 4,593

87.20

25.73





























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.

















(Dollars in thousands) As Of:

Variance - 1Q 2023 vs.



























Loan Portfolio Composition 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2022

Loans held for sale $ 42,011 $ 27,626 $ 13,388 $ 16,096 $ -

52.07 % 100.00 % Loans secured by real estate:





















Commercial real estate - owner occupied 460,245 461,126 437,636 433,840 406,285

(0.19)

13.28



Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 577,481 581,168 573,732 600,436 615,682

(0.63)

(6.20)



Secured by farmland 7,404 8,436 8,852 9,305 8,896

(12.23)

(16.77)



Construction and land development 151,950 148,762 138,371 117,604 116,365

2.14

30.58



Residential 1-4 family 607,118 610,919 616,764 607,548 575,946

(0.62)

5.41



Multi-family residential 139,978 140,321 137,253 144,406 152,266

(0.24)

(8.07)



Home equity lines of credit 64,606 65,152 65,852 69,860 72,440

(0.84)

(10.81)



Total real estate loans 2,008,782 2,015,884 1,978,460 1,982,999 1,947,880

(0.35)

3.13



























Commercial loans 547,095 523,110 470,934 448,582 336,961

4.59

62.36

Paycheck Protection Program loans 2,603 4,564 8,014 17,525 31,404

(42.97)

(91.71)

Consumer loans

485,252 405,278 279,678 179,691 77,424

19.73

NM



Loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 3,043,732 $ 2,948,836 $ 2,737,086 $ 2,628,797 $ 2,393,669

3.22 % 27.16 %

























Loans by Risk Grade:



















Pass, not graded $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

- % - % Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 607 600 616 609 786

1.17

(22.77)

Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 253,665 209,605 149,389 129,571 8,734

21.02

NM

Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,596,690 1,591,364 1,520,364 1,513,054 1,413,480

0.33

12.96

Pass Grade 4 - Pass 1,124,993 1,073,952 984,012 890,709 895,197

4.75

25.67

Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 28,273 32,278 35,410 67,736 51,884

(12.41)

(45.51)

Grade 6 - Substandard 39,504 41,037 47,295 27,118 23,588

(3.74)

67.47

Grade 7 - Doubtful - - - - -

-

-

Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - -

-

-

Total loans

$ 3,043,732 $ 2,948,836 $ 2,737,086 $ 2,628,797 $ 2,393,669

3.22 % 27.16 %

(Dollars in thousands) As Of or For Three Months Ended:















Asset Quality Information 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses:



Balance at beginning of period $ (34,544) $ (31,956) $ (30,209) $ (29,379) $ (29,105) (Provision for) / recovery of allowance for credit losses (5,187) (7,860) (2,890) (422) (99) Net charge-offs

4,004 5,272 1,143 (408) (175) Ending balance

$ (35,727) $ (34,544) $ (31,956) $ (30,209) $ (29,379)















Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:



Balance at beginning of period $ (1,416) $ (1,380) $ (1,069) $ (1,237) $ (977) (Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve (91) (36) (311) 168 (260) Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,507) $ (1,416) $ (1,380) $ (1,069) $ (1,237)







As Of:

Variance - 1Q 2023 vs.



























Non-Performing Assets: 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2022

Nonaccrual loans $ 33,397 $ 35,484 $ 36,851 $ 19,635 $ 14,941

(5.88) % 123.53 % Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 1,625 3,361 1,855 1,512 1,817

(51.65)

(10.57)

Total non-performing loans 35,022 38,845 38,706 21,147 16,758

(9.84)

108.99

Other real estate owned - - 1,041 1,041 1,041

-

(100.00)

Total non-performing assets $ 35,022 $ 38,845 $ 39,747 $ 22,188 $ 17,799

(9.84)

96.76

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 2,206 $ 3,969 $ 2,573 $ 2,319 $ 2,651

(44.42)

(16.79)



























Troubled debt restructuring $ 4,242 $ 3,599 $ 3,170 $ 2,695 $ 3,103

17.87

36.7





























The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.

















(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



























Average Balance Sheet 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2022

Assets





















Loans held for sale $ 25,346 $ 22,413 $ 21,199 $ 6,936 $ -

13.09 % 100.00 % Loans, net of deferred fees 2,991,965 2,824,892 2,669,605 2,509,978 2,360,782

5.91

26.74

Investment securities 246,402 253,345 269,780 287,722 302,431

(2.74)

(18.53)

Other earning assets 388,327 92,604 90,268 158,817 466,952

NM

(16.84)

Total earning assets 3,652,040 3,193,254 3,050,852 2,963,453 3,130,165

14.37

16.67

Other assets

254,004 246,593 234,355 228,893 226,320

3.01

12.23

Total assets

$ 3,906,044 $ 3,439,847 $ 3,285,207 $ 3,192,346 $ 3,356,485

13.55 % 16.37 %

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits $ 556,479 $ 648,151 $ 665,020 $ 596,714 $ 545,530

(14.14) % 2.01 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



















NOW and other demand accounts 722,584 624,868 660,387 695,481 817,430

15.64

(11.60)

Money market accounts 824,541 805,303 803,860 810,781 809,460

2.39

1.86

Savings accounts 593,823 232,543 219,167 222,274 224,716

155.36

164.25

Time deposits

489,066 379,088 343,986 329,198 350,368

29.01

39.59

Total Deposits 3,186,493 2,689,953 2,692,420 2,654,448 2,747,504

18.46

15.98

Borrowings

284,946 325,100 166,621 107,784 171,293

(12.35)

66.35

Total Funding

3,471,439 3,015,053 2,859,041 2,762,232 2,918,797

15.14

18.93

Other Liabilities

28,812 26,318 23,832 22,095 23,057

9.48

24.96

Stockholders' equity 405,793 398,476 402,334 408,019 414,631

1.84

(2.13)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,906,044 $ 3,439,847 $ 3,285,207 $ 3,192,346 $ 3,356,485

13.55 % 16.37 %

























Memo: Average PPP loans $ 4,241 $ 5,926 $ 11,868 $ 23,950 $ 51,491

(28.43) % (91.76) %

























Net Interest Income



















Loans held for sale $ 391 $ 349 $ 263 $ 93 $ -

12.03 % 100.00 % Loans



40,960 35,881 30,260 26,272 24,749

14.16

65.50

Investment securities 1,584 1,571 1,518 1,445 1,430

0.83

10.77

Other earning assets 4,224 834 555 448 406

NM

NM

Total Earning Assets 47,159 38,635 32,596 28,258 26,585

22.06

77.39



























Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

-

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 2,267 544 536 556 666

NM

240.39

Money market accounts 4,801 2,894 1,667 938 859

65.89

NM

Savings accounts 4,750 305 141 142 149

NM

NM

Time deposits

3,226 1,567 943 674 700

105.87

NM

Total Deposit Costs 15,044 5,310 3,287 2,310 2,374

183.31

NM



























Borrowings

3,705 3,748 1,859 1,342 1,357

(1.15)

173.03

Total Funding Costs 18,749 9,058 5,146 3,652 3,731

106.99

NM



























Net Interest Income $ 28,410 $ 29,577 $ 27,450 $ 24,606 $ 22,854

(3.95) % 24.31 %

























Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income $ 3 $ 14 $ 28 $ 59 $ 435

(78.57) % (99.31) % Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs $ 4 $ 5 $ 10 $ 21 $ 44

(20.00) % (90.91) %



















































Net Interest Margin



















Loans held for sale 6.26 % 6.18 % 4.92 % 5.38 % 0.00 %

8 bps 626 bps Loans



5.55 % 5.04 % 4.50 % 4.20 % 4.25 %

51

130

Investments

2.61 % 2.46 % 2.23 % 2.01 % 1.92 %

15

69

Other Earning Assets 4.41 % 3.57 % 2.44 % 1.13 % 0.35 %

84

406

Total Earning Assets 5.24 % 4.80 % 4.24 % 3.82 % 3.44 %

44

180



























NOW



1.27 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.33 %

92

94

MMDA

2.36 % 1.43 % 0.82 % 0.46 % 0.43 %

93

193

Savings

3.24 % 0.52 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 %

272

297

CDs



2.68 % 1.64 % 1.09 % 0.82 % 0.81 %

104

187

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 2.32 % 1.03 % 0.64 % 0.45 % 0.44 %

129

188

Cost of Deposits 1.91 % 0.78 % 0.48 % 0.35 % 0.35 %

113

156



























Other Funding

5.27 % 4.57 % 4.43 % 4.99 % 3.22 %

70

205

Total Cost of Funds 2.19 % 1.19 % 0.71 % 0.53 % 0.52 %

100

167



























Net Interest Margin 3.15 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.33 % 2.96 %

(52)

19

Net Interest Spread 2.63 % 3.28 % 3.31 % 3.15 % 2.81 %

(65)

(18)



























Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans





















Loans

5.56 % 5.05 % 4.51 % 4.23 % 4.27 %

51 bps 129 bps

Total Earning Assets 5.24 % 4.81 % 4.25 % 3.85 % 3.44 %

44

180



Net Interest Margin* 3.16 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.35 % 2.96 %

(52)

20





*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

Primis Financial Corp.















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Three Months Ended:























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Net income

$ 5,775 $ 3,085 $ 5,054 $ 5,009 $ 4,593

$ 5,775

$ 4,593 Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:



















Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring - 1,175 308 901 -

-

-

(Gain) on sale of Infinex investment - (4,144) - - -

-

-

Merger expenses - - - 401 115

-

115

(Gain) on debt extinguishment - - - - -

-

-

Income tax effect - 641 (67) (281) (25)

-

(25)

Net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses $ 5,775 $ 757 $ 5,295 $ 6,030 $ 4,683

$ 5,775

$ 4,683























Net income

$ 5,775 $ 3,085 $ 5,054 $ 5,009 $ 4,593

$ 5,775

$ 4,593

Income tax expense 1,583 530 1,365 1,375 1,265

1,583

1,265

Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 5,278 7,896 3,201 254 359

5,278

359 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 12,636 $ 11,511 $ 9,620 $ 6,638 $ 6,217

$ 12,636

$ 6,217

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses - (2,969) 308 1,302 115

-

115 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings $ 12,636 $ 8,542 $ 9,928 $ 7,940 $ 6,332

$ 12,636

$ 6,332























Return on average assets 0.60 % 0.36 % 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.55 %

0.60 %

0.55 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00 % (0.27 %) 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.01 %

0.00 %

0.01 % Operating return on average assets 0.60 % 0.09 % 0.64 % 0.76 % 0.57 %

0.60 %

0.57 %























Return on average assets 0.60 % 0.36 % 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.55 %

0.60 %

0.55 %

Effect of tax expense 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.15 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 0.55 % 0.91 % 0.39 % 0.03 % 0.04 %

0.55 %

0.04 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.16 % 0.83 % 0.75 %

1.31 %

0.75 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses 0.00 % (0.34 %) 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.01 %

0.00 %

0.01 % Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets 1.31 % 0.99 % 1.20 % 1.00 % 0.77 %

1.31 %

0.77 %























Return on average equity 5.77 % 3.07 % 4.98 % 4.92 % 4.49 %

5.77 %

4.49 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00 % (2.32 %) 0.24 % 1.00 % 0.09 %

0.00 %

0.09 % Operating return on average equity 5.77 % 0.75 % 5.22 % 5.93 % 4.58 %

5.77 %

4.58 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 2.08 % 0.28 % 1.92 % 2.15 % 1.58 %

2.08 %

1.58 % Operating return on average tangible equity 7.85 % 1.03 % 7.14 % 8.08 % 6.16 %

7.86 %

6.16 %























Efficiency ratio

68.59 % 71.71 % 71.85 % 75.01 % 76.11 %

68.59 %

76.11 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00 % 4.93 % (0.93 %) (4.78 %) (0.46 %)

0.00 %

(0.46 %) Operating efficiency ratio 68.59 % 76.65 % 70.92 % 70.23 % 75.65 %

68.59 %

75.65 %























Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19

$ 0.23

$ 0.19

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00 (0.10) 0.01 0.05 0.00

0.00

0.00 Operating earnings per share - Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.19

$ 0.23

$ 0.19























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19

$ 0.23

$ 0.19

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00 (0.09) 0.01 0.04 (0.00)

0.00

(0.00) Operating earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.19

$ 0.23

$ 0.19























Book value per share $ 16.21 $ 15.98 $ 15.89 $ 16.17 $ 16.42

$ 16.21

$ 16.42

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (4.36) (4.37) (4.39) (4.40) (4.31)

(4.36)

(4.31) Tangible book value per share $ 11.86 $ 11.61 $ 11.54 $ 11.77 $ 12.11

$ 11.86

$ 12.11























Stockholders' equity $ 400,265 $ 394,403 $ 391,808 $ 398,637 $ 404,195

$ 400,265

$ 404,195

Less goodwill and other intangible assets (107,539) (107,863) (108,147) (108,524) (106,075)

(107,539)

(106,075) Tangible common equity $ 292,726 $ 286,540 $ 283,661 $ 290,113 $ 298,120

$ 292,726

$ 298,120























Equity to assets

9.52 % 11.04 % 11.67 % 12.32 % 12.55 %

9.52 %

12.55 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.37 %) (2.77 %) (2.94 %) (3.04 %) (2.98 %)

(2.37 %)

(2.98 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.14 % 8.27 % 8.73 % 9.27 % 9.57 %

7.14 %

9.57 %























Net interest margin 3.15 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.33 % 2.96 %

3.15 %

2.96 %

Effect of adjustments for PPP associated balances* 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % (0.00 %)

0.01 %

(0.00 %) Core net interest margin 3.16 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.35 % 2.96 %

3.16 %

2.96 %



*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.