Primis Financial Corp. Reports Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share for the Second Quarter of 2023

MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported a net loss of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Earnings per share ("EPS") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was a loss of $0.01 on a basic and diluted basis, compared to earnings of $0.24 on a basic and diluted basis for the three months March 31, 2023 and $0.20 on a basic and diluted basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $5.8 million compared to $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $0.23 on a basic and diluted basis, compared to $0.39 on a basic and $0.38 on a diluted basis for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Notable impacts to the quarter include one-time costs tied to cost saving initiatives and impairments and other costs related to the disposal of nonperforming assets, all discussed further below, with a combined impact of $4 million pre-tax.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Dennis J. Zember Jr., President and CEO stated, "We are finishing the second quarter with pro forma capital, liquidity and credit quality levels that are at the top of our peer group. While the cost to the quarterly results are noticeable to achieve this, I believe operating in this current environment with substantial balance sheet strength is very important. We have the best funding strategies in our peer group and even further in our very competitive region and our 23% beta on our core bank's interest bearing deposits evidences that strength. Additionally, our efforts over the past several years to focus away from long-maturity CRE into shorter and higher quality asset classes also brings strength to our balance sheet and confidence in our future growth."

Mr. Zember continued, "The inverted yield curve is a reality, but it's not normal and it will not persist forever. In this environment, our funding and investment decisions have less incremental profitability, by around 100bps, than normal. Instead of abandoning our higher quality asset strategies that will produce the margins we want in normal cycles, we have pivoted hard towards much lower costs and a gain on sale model for that production. Our V1BE delivery service for branch functions will allow us to consolidate branches reduce associated costs and retain virtually all of the low cost deposits. We went further and have reduced administrative staff and recalibrated other strategies and functions that bring the total cost reductions to approximately 12% of non-mortgage operating expense. Lastly, we believe our move to the gain on sale model should offset most of the decrease in net interest income and when fully in place, allow us to supercharge our lending efforts and customer acquisition."

Cost Saving Initiative

The Company has put in place a material cost saving project to reduce administrative and branch expenses given the challenging operating environment. As part of this initiative, the Bank will initially consolidate 8 branch locations, reducing total branches from 32 to 24, with an expected effective date of October 31, 2023. Branch consolidations are expected to save approximately $2.9 million annually. In addition to consolidating branches, the Company is reducing administrative expenses by eliminating certain positions and not filling others lost to recent attrition. Administrative reductions are expected to save approximately $6.5 million annually and is expected to be fully implemented early in the third quarter of 2023. Combined savings are expected to be approximately $9.4 million annually. Second quarter 2023 results include approximately $1.5 million of severance and related charges for these activities.

Material Improvement in Asset Quality

During the period or subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, the Company sold or took near term contracts on 80% of its non-performing assets outstanding last quarter and experienced new non-accrual loans of only $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Upon the expected closing of the contracts, pro-forma non-performing assets to total assets would have been only 0.13% as of June 30, 2023. Charges associated with impairing the non-performing assets to prepare for the sale totaled $2.3 million in the quarter.

Additionally, the Company ended the quarter with only 4.7% of loans in office CRE. The Company ended the quarter with 10.9% of loans secured by cash (mostly in life premium finance), 9.1% of loans to medical professionals and 18.1% in first mortgage loans with a weighted average LTV of approximately 51.4%. Lastly, concentrations in hospitality continued to decline in the second quarter of 2023, and are currently 6.6% of total loans with a current weighted average debt service coverage of over 1.50x as of the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Sweep Program Implementation

The Company implemented a traditional sweep program on the last day of the second quarter of 2023. The sweep program initially swept $348 million on June 30, 2023 but management expects the amount to grow throughout the third quarter of 2023. The effect of the program increases the Company's leverage ratio to approximately 8.6% (if in place for all of the second quarter of 2023), a level that the Company's management believes is in the top quartile of its peer group. Additionally the program reduces uninvested cash on the balance sheet and would have increased the net interest margin by approximately 35 basis points in the second quarter.

With the sweep in place, the Company intends to resume account opening on the digital platform in a measured way with the goal to continue increasing accounts throughout the remainder of 2023. Additional funds raised through new accounts will not affect the Company's capital or profitability ratios except that incremental spread between the earnings rate and the customer rate will improve the Company's non-interest income. To achieve national name recognition and credibility, and the inertia and flexibility that comes alongside that image, management believes that the Company would need total accounts of approximately 50,000 or more and believes the sweep program provides the ability to scale to that level with minimal risk or impact to sensitivity or capital levels, while positively impacting the Company's operating results. Lastly, the sweep program provides customers with enhanced FDIC insurance of up to $2 million per account holder.

Discussion of Employee Fraud

Late in the second quarter of 2023, the Company discovered an employee loan fraud with total exposure of approximately $2.5 million. The employee, for a period of more than 10 years, would combine expertly crafted but fraudulent documentation and the willing participation of external parties to make or renew loans. Management believes, on the advice of its counsel, its insurance broker and a third party forensic auditor, that the losses are recoverable under the Company's insurance policies and is working through the claims process. Importantly, the lender's regular activities originating new loans or renewing existing loans ceased approximately 3 years ago when management changed reporting lines and instituted stricter controls on extensions of credit. Since, the lender's activities since have centered on servicing the loans with proceeds from the past extensions.

Because of the size and timing of the fraudulent loans, a substantial portion of the loss is reflected in opening equity for the prior periods in the tables at the end of the press release. Reported periods in the table have been adjusted for intra-period losses attributable to the fraud and is primarily comprised of interest reversals. No potential recovery of losses from insurance has been recorded at this time while documentation is underway.

Mr. Zember commented, "While the accounting impact from the fraud this quarter is to capital instead of earnings, the situation is unfortunate and frustrating, though isolated and insurable. Given that the fraud was uncovered late in the quarter, we are in the process of our forensic investigation to support the insurance claim to be filed, but expect future recoveries from the claim."

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended June 30, 2023

Growth in average deposits of $494 million or 62% annualized versus the previous quarter. New non-time deposit accounts for the quarter totaled 4,315 accounts with balances of $112 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

or 62% annualized versus the previous quarter. New non-time deposit accounts for the quarter totaled 4,315 accounts with balances of at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Cumulative beta on the core bank's interest bearing deposits of only 23%.

Loan production for the quarter of $165 million and loan growth of $130 million , or 17% annualized, from the previous quarter.

and loan growth of , or 17% annualized, from the previous quarter. Pro forma non-performing assets to total assets of 0.13% adjusting for contracts in place.

Strong liquidity and capital ratios.

Limited exposure to investor CRE, particularly office or retail.

71% of loan growth in last 12 months has been either cash secured life premium or medical professional lending.

Recently announced cost savings initiative and structural changes to branch and digital deposit gathering is expected to reduce costs by an estimated $9.4 million per year and is expected to be fully implemented by October 2023.

per year and is expected to be fully implemented by October 2023. Reduction in branch count will push total deposits per branch to approximately $153 million (including swept deposits) compared to approximately $85 million per branch at the end of 2022.

(including swept deposits) compared to approximately per branch at the end of 2022. Total deposits fully serviced by V1BE increased to $144 million from the prior quarter with 746 customers to the invitation only service.

from the prior quarter with 746 customers to the invitation only service. Uninsured deposits make up approximately 16% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 .

. Mortgage banking profitable in Q2 with a pre-tax contribution of $647 thousand .

Net Interest Income

Continued upward pressure on deposit account rates and shifting from non-interest bearing to higher rate products are impacting interest expense and net interest income for the Company and the industry. Net interest income of $26.2 million increased during the quarter compared to the same period in 2022, but declined when compared to levels recorded in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the Company is further affected by excess cash balances that are 11% of average earning assets and investments in loans that have materially better credit quality metrics than the Bank's peer group. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported a core net interest margin of 3.00% which excludes the effect of the excess cash balances now in the Bank's sweep program.

Interest income on earning assets increased during the second quarter of 2023 to $52.7 million compared to $28.2 million for the same period in 2022 and $47.1 million during the first quarter of 2023. The majority of loan production in the second quarter of 2023 (66%) was either one year loans on fully cash secured lending in the Company's life insurance premium division or lending to medical professionals in the Company's Panacea division. Production yields across Panacea and Life Premium Finance averaged 7.61%, assuming benefit of an interest rate swap implemented in the second quarter of 2023, versus 7.26% in the first quarter of 2023.

While interest income continued to increase in the second quarter of 2023, incremental costs of interest bearing deposits has increased at a faster pace. Management has used industry leading liquidity levels to intensely manage the core bank's interest expense in-line or below its direct competition while at the same time exploiting the opportunity to grow accounts on the national platform with acquisition rates that are initially 100 to 150 basis points higher than the long-term maintenance rates for these accounts. Management expects that, with the sweep program in place, this acquisition strategy will have no impact on the Company's margin or capital ratios while positioning the Company to have a funding source that is profitable and has the growth potential of banks five to ten times the size of Primis Bank.

The core bank's relatively attractive deposit position is seen below:



2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22











Core Bank Int. Exp. $ 11,823 $ 9,343 $ 5,183 $ 3,287 $ 2,311 Digital Platform Int. Exp. $ 12,960 $ 5,701 $ 127 $ 0 $ 0











Core Bank Avg. Noninterest-bearing $ 472,416 $ 555,771 $ 648,051 $ 665,000 $ 596,693 Core Bank Avg. Interest-bearing deposits (IBD) $2,155,212 $2,149,650 $2,027,211 $2,027,332 $2,057,708 Digital Platform Avg. IBD $1,052,603 $ 481,072 $ 14,691 $ 89 $ 47











Core Bank Cost of IBD 2.20 % 1.76 % 1.01 % 0.64 % 0.45 % Core Bank Cost of Deposits 1.80 % 1.40 % 0.77 % 0.48 % 0.35 % Digital Platform Cost of IBD 4.94 % 4.81 % 3.42 % 0.55 % 0.45 %











Avg. 3M FHLB Advance Rate 5.31 % 4.96 % 4.40 % 2.93 % 1.31 %

During the second quarter of 2023, the core bank opened $49 million of new non-CD accounts with initial weighted average costs of 1.4%. This level of sales activity first illustrates a potential slowdown in rising rates as well as success with the Company's proprietary banking delivery service, V1BE, which contributes heavily to new sales of commercial checking accounts. During the quarter, customers using the service, which is by invitation only, increased to 746 with total deposits of $144 million. This compares favorably to customers at December 31, 2022 when the Company had 495 customers with balances of $89 million on the platform.

National platform sales during the quarter centered on savings and interest checking and amounted to growth of $87 million. The Company slowed new account openings during the quarter to train excess resources that were moved from the core bank platform to the national platform. We expect these new resources will allow the Company to accelerate account opening and customer outreach throughout the remaining months of 2023. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, there were approximately 13,000 accounts on the platform serviced by 7 bank professionals and with an average balance and customer age of $75 thousand and 48 years old, respectively.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased during the second quarter to $8.5 million when compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The Company began accounting for certain third party credit enhancements on consumer lending during the third quarter of 2022 and purchased the mortgage platform in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding credit enhancement income, noninterest income increased $0.7 million to $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, largely due to increased mortgage banking revenue.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Bank realized $0.2 million of gains associated with a small sale of Panacea commercial loans. Management continues efforts to secure additional buyers for the division's consumer and commercial loans and believes sales of $50 - $100 million are likely in 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $30.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $27.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 included $515 thousand and $873 thousand, respectively, of servicing and other expenses for a third-party managed loan portfolio. The second quarter of 2023 also included $1.5 million of nonrecurring expenses discussed above versus none in the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense adjusted for third-party portfolio expenses, branch consolidation costs, other restructuring costs and unfunded commitment reserve impacts was $28.8 million and $26.5 million for the second and first quarter of 2023, respectively. Included in noninterest expense was $5.3 million in expenses related to Primis Mortgage in the second quarter of 2023 versus $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 with increased mortgage-related expenses driven by increased activity.

Excluding mortgage, nonrecurring expenses and the third party expenses described above, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $23.5 million versus $21.5 million in the linked-quarter. Compensation and benefits excluding mortgage was $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, down from $10.8 million during the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to attrition and reduction in cash bonus accruals. Offsetting this reduction, FDIC insurance costs increased $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to the substantial increase in deposits this year. FDIC insurance costs are expected to decline over the next two quarters as excess deposits are swept to other banks. Data processing costs were higher by $0.9 million due to high account opening activity late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter of 2023 and which has now abated. The second quarter of 2023 also included approximately $0.4 million of expense to rebuild and replace debit card stock. Lastly, the second quarter of 2023 included $0.2 million of expenses for delinquent taxes for the nonperforming loans in the process of selling.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans held for investment increased to $3.17 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.04 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 17.1%, net of a decline in PPP balances, in the second quarter of 2023. Loan growth was particularly strong in the Life Premium Finance division in the second quarter of 2023, as discussed below.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were $24.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $32.8 million at March 31, 2023, while loans rated substandard or doubtful decreased to $33.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $39.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. As discussed above, a substantial portion of the Bank's nonperforming assets in previous periods were comprised of two relationships with a combined balance of approximately $27 million. A large residential property with a balance of approximately $8 million included in that total was sold in the second quarter of 2023. The other relationship, primarily consisting of assisted living facilities, is currently at the end of a receiver-managed marketing process with all three facilities under contract to close in the third quarter of 2023. At that point, the Bank would have approximately $5 million of nonperforming loans. The Bank had no other real estate owned at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 versus $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Of this provision, $1.4 million was due to charge-offs for the loan portfolio with a third-party credit enhancement described previously. This portion of the provision is fully offset by a gain recorded in noninterest income and has no effect on net income. Excluding this provision amount, the provision for loan losses would have been $2.96 million for the second quarter of 2023. $2.3 million of this provision was to increase specific impairments for the pending nonperforming loan resolutions detailed above. As a percentage of loans, excluding PPP balances, the allowance for credit losses was 1.21% and 1.18% at the end of the second and first quarter of 2023, respectively.

Net charge-offs were $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, down from $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the losses that are covered by a third-party, the second quarter of 2023 would have experienced $0.2 million of net charge-offs versus $2.1 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits on balance sheet decreased to $3.32 billion from $3.67 billion at March 31, 2023 and were essentially flat at $3.66 billion including excess deposits swept off the balance sheet at June 30, 2023. Swept deposits receive full FDIC coverage, bringing the Bank's percentage of uninsured or unsecured deposits down to 15.8%. Liquidity sources represent almost 220% of uninsured or unsecured deposits, up substantially from December 31, 2022.

The Bank paid off $25 million of brokered CDs in the second quarter and has another $75 million of brokered CDs that mature later in 2023. The Bank has no other wholesale funding and has $348 million of deposits currently sweeping to other banks. The cost of the swept deposits is materially cheaper than wholesale funding and available to fund further balance sheet growth as needed.

Digital Lines of Business

The Company operates two national lines of business that are focused primarily on lending to higher quality segments of the economy and a national digital platform for funding purposes. Management believes that over time the combined strategy can have margins in the 3.00%-3.25% range, efficiency ratios in the 30%-40% range and 50% less net charge-offs than traditional community bank commercial real estate.

Panacea continues to experience substantial growth alongside the development of its nationally-recognized brand. Panacea finished the second quarter of 2023 with approximately $292 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $35 million, or 14%, from March 31, 2023. As highlighted above, Panacea sold approximately $5 million of loans in the second quarter of 2023 for a pre-tax gain of $0.2 million. Panacea expects profitability to increase materially in the second half of 2023 due to higher gain on sale income in coming quarters.

Panacea-related deposits increased to $46.3 million at June 30, 2023, up 50% from March 31, 2023 and a substantially higher rate of growth than loan growth for the second quarter of 2023. Coupled with its loan sale strategy, Panacea expects to continue increasing the amount it self-funds its balance sheet.

The Life Premium Finance ("LPF") division, launched in late 2021, ended the second quarter of 2023 with outstanding balances, net of deferred fees, of $346 million, compared to $237 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, or an increase of 46%. The LPF division increased profitability (including assumed cost of funds) at a higher rate than it grew earnings assets as it continues to experience meaningful operating leverage.

Primis Mortgage was profitable for the second quarter of 2023 with pre-tax income of $647 thousand. The locked pipeline ended the second quarter of 2023 at $61 million, up 15% from March 31, 2023 while loans funded increased to $184 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 50% from the first quarter of 2023.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per share as of June 30, 2023 was $15.93, a decrease of $0.21 from March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $11.58, a decrease of $0.21 from March 31, 2023. Shareholders' equity was $393 million, or 10.21% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. Tangible common equity(1) at June 30, 2023 was $286 million, or 7.64% of tangible assets(1). Unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio increased by $2.6 million to $26.1 million due to marginal decreases in market interest rates during the second quarter of 2023. The Company has the wherewithal to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.

Additionally, the Board of Directors announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 25, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2023. This is Primis' forty-seventh consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of June 30, 2023, Primis had $3.8 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average equity; operating return on average tangible equity; operating efficiency ratio; operating earnings per share – basic; operating earnings per share – diluted; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth and new offerings and services; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial and Life Premium Finance Divisions, new digital banking platform, V1BE fulfillment service and Primis Mortgage Company; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; potential increases in the provision for credit losses; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Primis Financial Corp.































Financial Highlights (unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2023 vs.



For Six Months Ended:

Variance







































Selected Performance Ratios: 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2022



2Q 2023 2Q 2022

YTD

Return on average assets (0.02 %) 0.62 % 0.35 % 0.61 % 0.62 %

(64) bps (64) bps

0.29 % 0.58 %

(30) bps Operating return on average assets(1) 0.09 % 0.62 % 0.08 % 0.64 % 0.75 %

(53)

(66)



0.34 % 0.65 %

(31)

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1) 0.37 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.16 % 0.83 %

(94)

(46)



0.55 % 0.78 %

(23)

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1) 0.51 % 1.31 % 0.98 % 1.20 % 0.99 %

(80)

(48)



0.63 % 0.87 %

(24)

Return on average equity (0.19 %) 5.98 % 3.04 % 4.98 % 4.89 %

(616)

(508)



2.88 % 4.67 %

(179)

Operating return on average equity(1) 0.98 % 5.98 % 0.71 % 5.22 % 5.90 %

(500)

(492)



3.46 % 5.22 %

(175)

Operating return on average tangible equity(1) 1.33 % 8.14 % 0.98 % 7.15 % 8.05 %

(681)

(671)



4.72 % 7.06 %

(233)

Cost of funds

2.81 % 2.19 % 1.19 % 0.71 % 0.53 %

62

228



2.52 % 0.52 %

200

Net interest margin 2.65 % 3.15 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.33 %

(50)

(68)



2.89 % 3.14 %

(25)

Core net interest margin(1) 2.65 % 3.16 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.35 %

(51)

(70)



2.89 % 3.15 %

(26)

Gross loans to deposits 95.68 % 82.92 % 108.24 % 100.98 % 97.90 %

13 pts (2) pts

95.68 % 97.90 %

(2) pts Efficiency ratio

88.19 % 68.69 % 71.82 % 71.93 % 75.26 %

20

1,293



77.75 % 75.79 %

196

Operating efficiency ratio(1) 83.90 % 68.69 % 76.78 % 70.99 % 70.48 %

15

1,342



75.76 % 73.08 %

268







































Per Share Data:































Earnings per share - Basic $ (0.01) $ 0.24 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

(103.16) % (103.79) %

$ 0.23 $ 0.39

(39.40) % Operating earnings per share - Basic(1) $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.24

(84)

(83.66)



$ 0.28 $ 0.43

(34.84)

Earnings per share - Diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.24 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

(103.16)

(103.81)



$ 0.23 $ 0.38

(39.23)

Operating earnings per share - Diluted(1) $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.24

(84)

(83.61)



$ 0.28 $ 0.43

(34.62)

Book value per share $ 15.93 $ 16.14 $ 15.90 $ 15.82 $ 16.10

(1.35)

(1.05)



$ 15.93 $ 16.10

(1.05)

Tangible book value per share(1) $ 11.58 $ 11.79 $ 11.53 $ 11.43 $ 11.69

(1.73)

(0.93)



$ 11.58 $ 11.69

(0.93)

Cash dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

-

-



$ 0.20 $ 0.20

-

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,638,505 24,625,943 24,601,108 24,576,887 24,562,753

0.05

0.31



24,632,259 24,533,512

0.40

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,688,141 24,685,206 24,685,663 24,688,422 24,681,425

0.01

0.03



24,685,072 24,666,486

0.08

Shares outstanding at end of period 24,690,064 24,685,064 24,680,097 24,650,239 24,650,239

0.02 % 0.16 %

24,690,064 24,650,239

0.16 %





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 0.64 % 0.78 % 0.98 % 1.11 % 0.61 %

(14) bps 3 bps

0.64 % 0.61 %

3 bps Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.20 % 0.53 % 0.74 % 0.17 % (0.06 %)

(33)

27



0.18 % (0.04 %)

22

Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(2) 0.02 % 0.28 % 0.53 % 0.17 % (0.06 %)

(26)

9



0.07 % (0.04 %)

11

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.15 %

4

6



1.21 % 1.15 %

6

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.16 %

4

5



1.21 % 1.16 %

5







































Capital Ratios:

































Equity to assets

10.22 % 9.48 % 10.99 % 11.62 % 12.27 %

74 bps (205) bps











Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 7.64 % 7.10 % 8.22 % 8.68 % 9.22 %

54

(158)













Leverage ratio(3)

7.84 % 8.59 % 9.48 % 10.11 % 10.31 %

(75)

(247)













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3) 10.03 % 10.04 % 10.54 % 11.17 % 11.59 %

(1)

(156)













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3) 10.36 % 10.36 % 10.88 % 11.53 % 11.97 %

0

(161)













Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 14.04 % 14.20 % 14.80 % 15.71 % 16.29 %

(16)

(225)

























































































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.































(2) Excludes third-party charge-offs.































(3) June 30, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.































Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) As Of :

Variance - 2Q 2023 vs.

























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2022

Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,868 $ 607,125 $ 77,859 $ 97,738 $ 70,721

(83.39) % 42.63 % Investment securities-available for sale 223,087 231,468 236,315 238,891 257,180

(3.62)

(13.26)

Investment securities-held to maturity 12,378 13,115 13,520 14,391 14,978

(5.62)

(17.36)

Loans held for sale 57,704 42,011 27,626 13,388 16,096

37.35

258.50

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 3,173,638 3,041,533 2,946,637 2,734,887 2,626,598

4.34

20.83

Allowance for credit losses (38,414) (35,727) (34,544) (31,956) (30,209)

7.52

27.16



Net loans

3,135,224 3,005,806 2,912,093 2,702,931 2,596,389

4.31

20.75

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 12,083 12,083 25,815 16,689 12,940

-

(6.62)

Bank premises and equipment, net 25,298 25,136 25,257 25,534 26,113

0.64

(3.12)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,707 9,352 5,335 5,511 4,777

14.49

124.14

Goodwill and other intangible assets 107,215 107,539 107,863 108,170 108,524

(0.30)

(1.21)

Assets held for sale, net 3,115 3,115 3,115 3,127 3,127

-

(0.38)

Bank-owned life insurance 67,985 67,591 67,201 67,519 67,339

0.58

0.96

Other real estate owned - - - 1,041 1,041

-

(100.00)

Deferred tax assets, net 20,391 18,825 18,289 17,892 14,658

8.32

39.11

Other assets

72,438 60,260 49,310 42,428 40,811

20.21

77.50



Total assets $ 3,848,493 $ 4,203,426 $ 3,569,598 $ 3,355,250 $ 3,234,694

(8.44) % 18.98 %

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits $ 480,832 $ 497,531 $ 582,556 $ 687,272 $ 653,181

(3.36) % (26.39) % NOW accounts

817,725 835,348 617,687 637,786 677,237

(2.11)

20.74

Money market accounts 850,359 865,115 811,365 803,050 802,953

(1.71)

5.90

Savings accounts 696,750 971,439 245,713 217,220 220,211

(28.28)

216.40

Time deposits

471,330 498,564 465,057 362,992 329,223

(5.46)

43.16

Total deposits

3,316,996 3,667,997 2,722,378 2,708,320 2,682,805

(9.57)

23.64

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 3,921 4,346 6,445 9,886 10,020

(9.78)

(60.87)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 325,000 125,000 25,000

-

(100.00)

Subordinated debt and notes 95,453 95,382 95,312 95,241 95,170

0.07

0.30

Operating lease liabilities 11,546 9,799 5,767 6,044 5,299

17.83

117.89

Other liabilities

27,361 27,397 22,232 20,863 19,647

(0.13)

39.26



Total liabilities 3,455,277 3,804,921 3,177,134 2,965,354 2,837,941

(9.19)

21.75

Stockholders' equity 393,216 398,505 392,464 389,896 396,753

(1.33)

(0.89)



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,848,493 $ 4,203,426 $ 3,569,598 $ 3,355,250 $ 3,234,694

(8.44) % 18.98 %

























Tangible common equity(1) $ 286,001 $ 290,966 $ 284,601 $ 281,726 $ 288,229

(1.71) % (0.77) %

Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2023 vs.



For Six Months Ended:

Variance







































Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2022



2Q 2023 2Q 2022

YTD

Interest and dividend income $ 52,679 $ 47,114 $ 38,595 $ 32,561 $ 28,230

11.81 % 86.61 %

$ 99,793 $ 54,789

82.14 % Interest expense

26,522 18,749 9,058 5,146 3,652

41.46

NM



45,271 7,383

NM



Net interest income 26,157 28,365 29,537 27,415 24,578

(7.79)

6.42



54,522 47,406

15.01

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 4,301 5,187 7,860 2,890 422

(17.08)

NM



9,488 521

NM



Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 21,856 23,178 21,677 24,525 24,156

(5.71)

(9.52)



45,034 46,885

(3.95)

Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,430 1,216 1,427 1,525 1,442

17.60

(0.83)



2,646 2,793

(5.26)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 394 420 847 394 378

(6.19)

4.23



814 753

8.10

Mortgage banking income 5,198 4,315 2,264 2,197 593

20.46

NM



9,513 593

NM

Gain on sale of loans 182 478 - - -

(61.85)

-



660 -

-

Credit enhancement income 1,152 4,886 1,822 1,220 -

(76.42)

-



6,038 -

-

Gain on sale of other investment - - 4,411 - -

-

-



- -

-

Other

130 217 217 284 217

(40.09)

(40.09)



347 581

(40.28)



Noninterest income 8,486 11,532 10,988 5,620 2,630

(26.41)

222.67



20,018 4,720

NM

Employee compensation and benefits 15,283 15,028 16,213 12,594 10,573

1.70

44.55



30,311 20,198

50.07

Occupancy and equipment expenses 3,445 3,022 2,899 2,857 2,546

14.00

35.31



6,467 5,103

26.73

Amortization of intangible assets 318 317 317 326 341

0.32

(6.74)



635 682

(6.89)

Virginia franchise tax expense 848 849 814 813 814

(0.12)

4.18



1,697 1,627

4.30

Data processing expense 2,828 2,251 1,702 1,528 1,293

25.63

118.72



5,079 2,783

82.50

Marketing expense 521 569 933 938 731

(8.44)

(28.73)



1,090 1,196

(8.86)

Telecommunication and communication expense 416 377 343 342 366

10.34

13.66



793 748

6.02

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned - - 131 - -

-

-



- (59)

(100.00)

Loss on bank premises and equipment - - - 64 620

-

(100.00)



- 620

(100.00)

Professional fees

1,075 862 1,605 1,261 827

24.71

29.99



1,937 1,921

0.83

Credit enhancement costs 515 873 1,369 - -

(41.01)

-



1,388 -

-

Other expenses

5,303 3,256 2,780 3,038 2,366

62.90

124.17



8,559 4,690

82.50



Noninterest expense 30,552 27,404 29,106 23,761 20,477

11.49

49.20



57,956 39,509

46.69

Income before income taxes (210) 7,306 3,559 6,384 6,309

(102.88)

(103.33)



7,096 12,097

(41.34)

Income tax expense (22) 1,353 519 1,359 1,361

(101.61)

(101.60)



1,331 2,612

(49.03)



Net Income $ (188) $ 5,953 $ 3,040 $ 5,025 $ 4,948

(103.16)

(103.81)



5,765 9,484

(39.21)







































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.































The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.































Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) As Of:

Variance - 2Q 2023 vs.



























Loan Portfolio Composition 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2022

Loans held for sale $ 57,704 $ 42,011 $ 27,626 $ 13,388 $ 16,096

37.35 % 258.50 % Loans secured by real estate:





















Commercial real estate - owner occupied 448,624 460,245 461,126 437,636 433,840

(2.52)

3.41



Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 597,254 577,481 581,168 573,732 600,436

3.42

(0.53)



Secured by farmland 6,577 6,258 7,290 7,706 8,159

5.10

(19.39)



Construction and land development 175,141 151,950 148,762 138,371 117,604

15.26

48.92



Residential 1-4 family 592,756 607,118 610,919 616,764 607,548

(2.37)

(2.43)



Multi-family residential 133,754 139,978 140,321 137,253 144,406

(4.45)

(7.38)



Home equity lines of credit 62,808 64,606 65,152 65,852 69,860

(2.78)

(10.09)



Total real estate loans 2,016,914 2,007,636 2,014,738 1,977,314 1,981,853

0.46

1.77



























Commercial loans 585,442 546,042 522,057 469,881 447,529

7.22

30.82

Paycheck Protection Program loans 2,143 2,603 4,564 8,014 17,525

(17.67)

(87.77)

Consumer loans

569,139 485,252 405,278 279,678 179,691

17.29

216.73



Loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 3,173,638 $ 3,041,533 $ 2,946,637 $ 2,734,887 $ 2,626,598

4.34 % 20.83 %

























Loans by Risk Grade:



















Pass, not graded $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

- % - % Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 743 607 600 616 609

22.41

22.00

Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 367,950 253,665 209,605 149,389 129,571

45.05

183.98

Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,624,626 1,596,091 1,590,765 1,519,765 1,512,455

1.79

7.42

Pass Grade 4 - Pass 1,114,218 1,123,393 1,072,352 982,412 889,109

(0.82)

25.32

Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 32,383 28,273 32,278 35,410 67,736

14.54

(52.19)

Grade 6 - Substandard 33,718 39,504 41,037 47,295 27,118

(14.65)

24.34

Grade 7 - Doubtful - - - - -

-

-

Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - -

-

-

Total loans

$ 3,173,638 $ 3,041,533 $ 2,946,637 $ 2,734,887 $ 2,626,598

4.34 % 20.83 %

(Dollars in thousands) As Of or For Three Months Ended:















Asset Quality Information 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses:



Balance at beginning of period $ (35,727) $ (34,544) $ (31,956) $ (30,209) $ (29,379) (Provision for) / recovery of allowance for credit losses (4,301) (5,187) (7,860) (2,890) (422) Net charge-offs

1,614 4,004 5,272 1,143 (408) Ending balance

$ (38,414) $ (35,727) $ (34,544) $ (31,956) $ (30,209)















Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:



Balance at beginning of period $ (1,507) $ (1,416) $ (1,380) $ (1,069) $ (1,237) (Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve 234 (91) (36) (311) 168 Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,273) $ (1,507) $ (1,416) $ (1,380) $ (1,069)







As Of:

Variance - 2Q 2023 vs.



























Non-Performing Assets: 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2022

Nonaccrual loans $ 25,290 $ 33,397 $ 35,484 $ 36,851 $ 19,635

(24.28) % 28.80 % Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 1,714 1,625 3,361 1,855 1,512

5.48

13.36

Total non-performing loans 27,004 35,022 38,845 38,706 21,147

(22.90)

27.69

Other real estate owned - - - 1,041 1,041

-

(100.00)

Total non-performing assets $ 27,004 $ 35,022 $ 38,845 $ 39,747 $ 22,188

(22.90)

21.70

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 2,331 $ 2,206 $ 3,969 $ 2,573 $ 2,319

5.67

0.52



Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



For Six Months Ended:

Variance







































Average Balance Sheet 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2022



2Q 2023 2Q 2022

YTD

Assets

































Loans held for sale $ 48,698 $ 25,346 $ 22,413 $ 21,199 $ 6,936

92.13 % NM %

$ 37,086 $ 3,487

NM % Loans, net of deferred fees 3,101,946 2,989,766 2,822,693 2,667,406 2,507,779

3.75

23.69



3,047,259 2,433,593

25.22

Investment securities 240,700 246,402 253,345 269,780 287,722

(2.31)

(16.34)



243,536 295,036

(17.46)

Other earning assets 568,251 388,327 92,604 90,268 158,817

46.33

257.80



478,786 312,033

53.44

Total earning assets 3,959,595 3,649,841 3,191,055 3,048,653 2,961,254

8.49

33.71



3,806,667 3,044,149

25.05

Other assets

259,048 254,223 246,853 234,642 229,208

1.90

13.02



256,558 227,929

12.56

Total assets

$ 4,218,643 $ 3,904,064 $ 3,437,908 $ 3,283,295 $ 3,190,462

8.06 % 32.23 %

$ 4,063,225 $ 3,272,078

24.18 %





































Liabilities and stockholders' equity































Demand deposits $ 473,295 $ 556,479 $ 648,151 $ 665,020 $ 596,714

(14.95) % (20.68) %

$ 514,657 $ 571,264

(9.91) % Interest-bearing liabilities:































NOW and other demand accounts 826,598 722,584 624,868 660,387 695,481

14.39

18.85



774,878 756,118

2.48

Money market accounts 858,532 824,541 805,303 803,860 810,781

4.12

5.89



841,630 810,124

3.89

Savings accounts 1,026,085 593,823 232,543 219,167 222,274

72.79

NM



811,148 223,489

262.95

Time deposits

495,721 489,066 379,088 343,986 329,198

1.36

50.58



492,412 339,724

44.94

Total Deposits 3,680,231 3,186,493 2,689,953 2,692,420 2,654,448

15.49

38.64



3,434,725 2,700,719

27.18

Borrowings

99,794 284,946 325,100 166,621 107,784

(64.98)

(7.41)



191,859 139,363

37.67

Total Funding

3,780,025 3,471,439 3,015,053 2,859,041 2,762,232

8.89

36.85



3,626,584 2,840,082

27.69

Other Liabilities

37,265 28,592 26,318 23,832 22,095

30.33

68.66



33,135 22,573

46.79

Stockholders' equity 401,353 404,033 396,537 400,422 406,135

(0.66)

(1.18)



403,506 409,423

(1.45)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,218,643 $ 3,904,064 $ 3,437,908 $ 3,283,295 $ 3,190,462

8.06 % 32.23 %

$ 4,063,225 $ 3,272,078

24.18 %





































Memo: Average PPP loans $ 2,407 $ 3,001 $ 5,926 $ 11,868 $ 23,950

(19.79) % (89.95) %

$ 2,702 $ 37,644

(92.82) %





































Net Interest Income































Loans held for sale $ 700 $ 391 $ 349 $ 263 $ 93

79.03 % NM %

$ 1,091 $ 93

NM % Loans



43,270 40,915 35,841 30,225 26,244

5.75

64.88



84,185 50,967

65.17

Investment securities 1,551 1,584 1,571 1,518 1,445

(2.08)

7.34



3,135 2,874

9.08

Other earning assets 7,158 4,224 834 555 448

69.46

NM



11,382 855

NM

Total Earning Assets 52,679 47,114 38,595 32,561 28,230

11.81

86.61



99,793 54,789

82.14







































Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

-

-



- -

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 4,343 2,267 544 536 556

91.57

NM



6,610 1,222

NM

Money market accounts 6,231 4,801 2,894 1,667 938

29.79

NM



11,032 1,797

NM

Savings accounts 10,405 4,750 305 141 142

119.05

NM



15,156 291

NM

Time deposits

3,804 3,226 1,567 943 674

17.92

NM



7,029 1,374

NM

Total Deposit Costs 24,783 15,044 5,310 3,287 2,310

64.74

NM



39,827 4,684

NM







































Borrowings

1,739 3,705 3,748 1,859 1,342

(53.06)

29.58



5,444 2,699

101.70

Total Funding Costs 26,522 18,749 9,058 5,146 3,652

41.46

NM



45,271 7,383

NM







































Net Interest Income $ 26,157 $ 28,365 $ 29,537 $ 27,415 $ 24,578

(7.79) % 6.42 %

$ 54,522 $ 47,406

15.01 %





































Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income $ 6 $ 3 $ 14 $ 28 $ 59

100.00 % (89.83) %

$ 9 $ 494

(98.18) % Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs $ 2 $ 3 $ 5 $ 10 $ 21

(33.33) % (90.48) %

$ 6 $ 65

(90.77) %











































































Net Interest Margin































Loans held for sale 5.77 % 6.26 % 6.18 % 4.92 % 5.38 %

(49) bps 39 bps

5.93 % 5.38 %

55 bps Loans



5.60 % 5.55 % 5.04 % 4.50 % 4.20 %

4

140



5.57 % 4.22 %

135

Investments

2.58 % 2.61 % 2.46 % 2.23 % 2.01 %

(3)

57



2.60 % 1.96 %

64

Other Earning Assets 5.05 % 4.41 % 3.57 % 2.44 % 1.13 %

64

392



4.79 % 0.55 %

424

Total Earning Assets 5.34 % 5.24 % 4.80 % 4.24 % 3.82 %

10

151



5.29 % 3.63 %

166







































NOW



2.11 % 1.27 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.32 %

84

179



1.72 % 0.33 %

139

MMDA

2.91 % 2.36 % 1.43 % 0.82 % 0.46 %

55

245



2.64 % 0.45 %

219

Savings

4.07 % 3.24 % 0.52 % 0.26 % 0.26 %

83

381



3.77 % 0.26 %

351

CDs



3.08 % 2.68 % 1.64 % 1.09 % 0.82 %

40

226



2.88 % 0.82 %

206

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 3.10 % 2.32 % 1.03 % 0.64 % 0.45 %

78

265



2.75 % 0.44 %

231

Cost of Deposits 2.70 % 1.91 % 0.78 % 0.48 % 0.35 %

79

235



2.34 % 0.35 %

199



































-

Other Funding

6.99 % 5.27 % 4.57 % 4.43 % 4.99 %

172

200



5.72 % 3.91 %

181

Total Cost of Funds 2.81 % 2.19 % 1.19 % 0.71 % 0.53 %

62

228



2.52 % 0.52 %

200







































Net Interest Margin 2.65 % 3.15 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.33 %

(50)

(68)



2.89 % 3.14 %

(25)

Net Interest Spread 2.12 % 2.63 % 3.28 % 3.31 % 3.15 %

(51)

(103)



2.35 % 2.97 %

(62)







































Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans

































Loans

5.60 % 5.56 % 5.05 % 4.51 % 4.23 %

4 bps 137 bps

5.58 % 4.25 %

133 bps

Total Earning Assets 5.34 % 5.24 % 4.81 % 4.25 % 3.85 %

10

149



5.29 % 3.64 %

165



Net Interest Margin* 2.65 % 3.15 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.35 %

(50)

(70)



2.89 % 3.15 %

(26)













































































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.































Primis Financial Corp.

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Six Months Ended:























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Net income

$ (188) $ 5,953 $ 3,040 $ 5,025 $ 4,948

$ 5,765

$ 9,484 Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:



















Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring 1,488 - 1,175 308 901

1,488

901

(Gain) on sale of Infinex investment - - (4,144) - -

-

-

Merger expenses - - - - 401

-

516

Income tax effect (321) - 641 (67) (281)

(321)

(306)

Net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses $ 979 $ 5,953 $ 712 $ 5,266 $ 5,969

$ 6,932

$ 10,595























Net income

$ (188) $ 5,953 $ 3,040 $ 5,025 $ 4,948

$ 5,765

$ 9,484

Income tax expense (22) 1,353 519 1,359 1,361

1,331

2,612

Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 4,067 5,278 7,896 3,201 254

4,067

613 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 3,857 $ 12,584 $ 11,455 $ 9,585 $ 6,563

$ 11,164

$ 12,710

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 1,488 - (2,969) 308 1,302

1,488

1,417 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings $ 5,345 $ 12,584 $ 8,486 $ 9,893 $ 7,865

$ 12,652

$ 14,127























Return on average assets (0.02 %) 0.62 % 0.35 % 0.61 % 0.62 %

0.29 %

0.58 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.11 % 0.00 % (0.27 %) 0.03 % 0.13 %

0.06 %

0.07 % Operating return on average assets 0.09 % 0.62 % 0.08 % 0.64 % 0.75 %

0.34 %

0.65 %























Return on average assets (0.02 %) 0.62 % 0.35 % 0.61 % 0.62 %

0.29 %

0.58 %

Effect of tax expense (0.00 %) 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.16 % 0.17 %

0.07 %

0.16 %

Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 0.39 % 0.55 % 0.91 % 0.39 % 0.03 %

0.20 %

0.04 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 0.37 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.16 % 0.83 %

0.55 %

0.78 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses 0.14 % 0.00 % (0.34 %) 0.04 % 0.16 %

0.07 %

0.09 % Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets 0.51 % 1.31 % 0.98 % 1.20 % 0.99 %

0.63 %

0.87 %























Return on average equity (0.19 %) 5.98 % 3.04 % 4.98 % 4.89 %

2.88 %

4.67 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 1.17 % 0.00 % (2.33 %) 0.24 % 1.01 %

0.58 %

0.55 % Operating return on average equity 0.98 % 5.98 % 0.71 % 5.22 % 5.90 %

3.46 %

5.22 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 0.36 % 2.17 % 0.27 % 1.93 % 2.15 %

1.26 %

1.84 % Operating return on average tangible equity 1.33 % 8.14 % 0.98 % 7.15 % 8.05 %

4.72 %

7.06 %























Efficiency ratio

88.19 % 68.69 % 71.82 % 71.93 % 75.26 %

77.75 %

75.79 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (4.30 %) 0.00 % 4.95 % (0.93 %) (4.79 %)

(2.00 %)

(2.72 %) Operating efficiency ratio 83.90 % 68.69 % 76.78 % 70.99 % 70.48 %

75.76 %

73.08 %























Earnings per share - Basic $ (0.01) $ 0.24 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ 0.23

$ 0.39

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.05 - (0.09) 0.01 0.04

0.05

0.05 Operating earnings per share - Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.24

$ 0.28

$ 0.43























Earnings per share - Diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.24 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ 0.23

$ 0.38

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.05 - (0.09) 0.01 0.04

0.05

0.05 Operating earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.24

$ 0.28

$ 0.43























Book value per share $ 15.93 $ 16.14 $ 15.90 $ 15.82 $ 16.10

$ 15.93

$ 16.10

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (4.35) (4.37) (4.37) (4.40) (4.40)

(4.34)

(4.40) Tangible book value per share $ 11.58 $ 11.79 $ 11.53 $ 11.43 $ 11.69

$ 11.58

$ 11.69























Stockholders' equity $ 393,216 $ 398,505 $ 392,464 $ 389,896 $ 396,753

$ 393,216

$ 396,753

Less goodwill and other intangible assets (107,215) (107,539) (107,863) (108,147) (108,524)

(107,215)

(108,524) Tangible common equity $ 286,001 $ 290,966 $ 284,601 $ 281,749 $ 288,229

$ 286,001

$ 288,229























Equity to assets

10.22 % 9.48 % 10.99 % 11.62 % 12.27 %

10.22 %

12.27 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.57 %) (2.38 %) (2.77 %) (2.94 %) (3.05 %)

(2.57 %)

(3.05 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.64 % 7.10 % 8.22 % 8.68 % 9.22 %

7.64 %

9.22 %























Net interest margin 2.65 % 3.15 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.33 %

2.89 %

3.14 %

Effect of adjustments for PPP associated balances* 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 %

0.00 %

0.01 % Core net interest margin 2.65 % 3.16 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.35 %

2.89 %

3.15 %















































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods











SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.