Primis Financial Corp. Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.42 for the Second Quarter of 2021

MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $0.42 on a basic and diluted basis, compared to $0.39 basic and $0.38 diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $19.7 million compared to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $0.81 basic and $0.80 diluted, compared to $0.20 basic and $0.19 diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors also announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021. This is Primis' thirty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were $3.4 billion , an increase of 10.5% versus the year ago period.

, an increase of 10.5% versus the year ago period. Gross loans were $2.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021, down 9.0% and 4.4% from the year ago period and linked-quarter, respectively. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") balances, gross loans declined 6.1% and 0.21%, respectively, over the same time periods.

at the end of the second quarter of 2021, down 9.0% and 4.4% from the year ago period and linked-quarter, respectively. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") balances, gross loans declined 6.1% and 0.21%, respectively, over the same time periods. Total deposits increased $599.5 million year-over-year despite a $231.0 million decline in time deposits over the same time frame. Non-time deposits comprised 85.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 versus 83.7% at March 31, 2021 and 71.2% at June 30, 2020 .

year-over-year despite a decline in time deposits over the same time frame. Non-time deposits comprised 85.9% of total deposits at versus 83.7% at and 71.2% at . Net income, pre-tax pre-provision earnings (1) and pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (1) were $10.3 million , $9.1 million and $9.1 million , respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, versus $9.4 million , $11.3 million and $11.5 million , respectively, for the first quarter of 2021.

and pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings were , and , respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, versus , and , respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. Return on average assets of 1.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 versus 1.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

versus 1.19% for the quarter ended . Operating return on average assets (1) of 1.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 versus 1.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

of 1.23% for the quarter ended versus 1.21% for the quarter ended . Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (1) and pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets (1) of 1.08% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.43% and 1.45%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

and pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets of 1.08% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.43% and 1.45%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. Loans on deferral were $26.0 million or 1.3% of gross loans excluding PPP balances. Approximately 55% of total deferrals were from the hotel portfolio.

or 1.3% of gross loans excluding PPP balances. Approximately 55% of total deferrals were from the hotel portfolio. Negative provision for credit losses of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 versus a negative provision of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

for the second quarter of 2021 versus a negative provision of for the first quarter of 2021. Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances) of 1.52% at June 30, 2021 versus 1.70% at March 31, 2021 and 1.09% at June 30, 2020 .

versus 1.70% at and 1.09% at . Cost of deposits declined to 0.50% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.60% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.95% for the second quarter of 2020.

Book value per share of $16.59 and tangible book value per share(1) of $12.22 at June 30, 2021 , representing an increase of $0.92 and $1.01 , respectively, from a year ago despite a significant build in the allowance for credit losses and $0.40 in dividends paid over the last twelve months.

Commenting on the quarter, Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are proud of our Bank's efforts to deliver world-class service to our customers and are seeing the results of that effort in our rapidly improving funding mix. We are laser-focused on enhancing our products and capabilities through our digital efforts and are excited by the technology we will have at our disposal when we launch our new digital bank late this year. We are also continuing to invest in our management and organization to ensure we have the talent and resources to run a much larger bank."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased 12.6% to $21.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company's reported net interest margin for the second quarter was 2.80% compared to 3.41% in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income and net interest margin were both impacted by lower levels of PPP fee income recognition in the second quarter of 2021. Net PPP fee income recognized was $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 versus $4.9 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin excluding the effects of PPP loans(1) was 2.77% in the second quarter of 2021, down 22 bps from 2.99% linked-quarter. Net interest margin excluding the effects of PPP loans continues to be negatively impacted by unusually high cash balances at the Bank. Average balances of cash and equivalents were $558.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $319.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Yield on loans for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.34%, or 4.46%(1) excluding the effect of PPP loans, compared to 4.82% or 4.47%, respectively in the first quarter of 2021. The Company continues to pursue core deposits to improve the overall deposit mix while reducing funding costs. As a result of these efforts and a general decline in market rates, the cost of total deposits declined to 0.50% in the second quarter of 2021 from 0.60% in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Primis had non-interest income of $4.5 million compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Gains on our investment in Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM") increased to $1.9 million compared to $1.3 million in first quarter in 2021. The second quarter at STM benefited from a gain related to the sale of mortgage servicing rights while STM's first quarter was impacted by a management restructuring charge as previously discussed. Recoveries related to acquisition-related previously charged-off loans and investment securities also increased $145 thousand from the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $17.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense was largely driven by a decrease of $562 thousand in employee compensation and benefits and decrease of $561 thousand in reserve for unfunded commitments expense from the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase of $217 thousand in data processing expense for the same time frames. Employee compensation in the second quarter of 2021 included $429 thousand in employee incentive payments tied to core deposits generated in the first quarter of 2021, down from $454 thousand of incentive expense recognized last quarter.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans outstanding declined to $2.29 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.39 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.51 billion at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have decreased $134.5 million since June 30, 2020 and $4.30 million since March 31, 2021. The Company ended the second quarter of 2021 with $26.0 million of loans on deferral, or 1.3% of total loans excluding PPP loans, down from $112.8 million of loans on deferral at March 31, 2021. Hotels account for 55% of deferrals as of June 30, 2021 versus 59% at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.43% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.41% at March 31, 2021. Loans rated substandard or doubtful declined 7.3% in the second quarter versus the linked-quarter. Doubtful loans were $1.53 million at June 30, 2021, up from $0 in the prior quarter, due to the downgrade of two SBA guaranteed relationships. The credits have been on nonaccrual and in work-out for an extended period of time and have been downgraded while the Bank pursues the SBA guarantees.

The allowance for credit losses was $31.3 million at June 30, 2021, down 10% from $34.9 million at March 31, 2021 and up 32% from $23.6 million at June 30, 2020. The Company recorded a negative provision of $4.22 million in the second quarter as loans on deferral and the economic impact of COVID-19 declined dramatically in the quarter. As a percentage of loans (excluding PPP), the allowance was 1.52% at the end of the second quarter of 2021 versus 1.70% as of March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs remain low with net recoveries of $587 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 versus net charge-offs of $80 thousand in the prior quarter.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $2.75 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.69 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.15 billion at June 30, 2020. The Company continues to aggressively pursue improvement in the funding mix with an emphasis on core deposits. During the quarter, CDs declined by $49.8 million while core deposits (demand, NOW, money market and savings) increased $112.3 million linked-quarter. Time deposits represented approximately 14% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, down from 16% at March 31, 2021 and 29% at June 30, 2020.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per share as of June 30, 2021 was $16.59, an increase of $0.37 since March 31, 2021 and $0.92 since June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $12.22, an increase of $0.38 since March 31, 2021 and $1.01 since June 30, 2020. Shareholder's equity was $406.9 million, or 12% of total assets at June 30, 2021. Tangible common equity(1) at June 30, 2021 was $299.8 million, or 9.12% of tangible assets(1).

Panacea Financial Division Update

The Bank's Panacea Division ("Panacea"), which launched in November of 2020, focuses on national lending and deposit gathering with unique products and services for the medical community. The division is seeing increasing traction within the medical community and the pipeline suggests rapid growth for the division in the second half of 2021. To date, over 45% of its borrowers have established checking account relationships with Panacea. Additionally during the second quarter, Panacea hired an experienced healthcare banker from a super-regional bank to lead its new commercial division, Panacea Practice Solutions. Panacea now offers personal, student debt refinance, commercial real estate and practice loans. Lastly, Panacea is launching an expansion on August 1 to target dentists with the same innovative products and services currently offered to the medical community.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of June 30, 2021, Primis had $3.40 billion in total assets, $2.29 billion in total loans and $2.75 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-one full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average equity; operating return on average tangible equity; operating efficiency ratio; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and net interest margin excluding PPP loans are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its announced new digital bank; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations; interest rate risk; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items"in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Primis Financial Corp.



Financial Highlights (unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



For Six Months Ended:

Variance







































Selected Performance Ratios: 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2020



2Q 2021 2Q 2020

YTD

Return on average assets 1.23% 1.19% 1.15% 1.19% 0.61%

4 bps 62 bps 1.21% 0.33%

87 bps Operating return on average assets (1) 1.23% 1.21% 0.82% 1.19% 0.61%

2

62



1.21% 0.64%

57

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1) 1.08% 1.45% 1.56% 1.78% 2.28%

(37)

(120)



1.20% 1.81%

(61)

Return on average equity 10.28% 9.63% 9.16% 9.87% 4.92%

65

536



9.96% 2.49%

747

Operating return on average equity (1) 10.28% 9.79% 6.53% 9.87% 4.92%

49

536



9.96% 4.76%

520

Operating return on average tangible equity (1) 14.03% 13.45% 9.04% 13.72% 6.86%

58

717



13.64% 6.65%

699

Cost of funds

0.66% 0.78% 0.93% 0.83% 0.97%

(12)

(31)



0.72% 1.16%

(44)

Net interest margin 2.80% 3.41% 3.58% 3.18% 3.33%

(61)

(53)



3.10% 3.32%

(22)

Gross loans to deposits 83.11% 88.95% 100.32% 113.86% 116.73%

(6) pts (34) pts

83.11% 116.73%

(34) pts Efficiency ratio

66.15% 63.17% 55.19% 52.22% 45.61%

3

2,054



64.59% 62.54%

205

Operating efficiency ratio(1) 66.15% 62.48% 43.11% 52.22% 45.61%

4

2,054



64.59% 52.63%

1,197







































Per Share Data:































Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.19

8.99 % 121.05 %

$ 0.81 $ 0.20

NM % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.19

9.70

121.05



$ 0.80 $ 0.19

NM

Book value per share $ 16.59 $ 16.22 $ 16.03 $ 15.96 $ 15.67

2.26

5.87



$ 16.59 $ 15.77

5.20

Tangible book value per share(1) $ 12.22 $ 11.84 $ 11.60 $ 11.53 $ 11.21

3.18

9.01



$ 12.22 $ 11.21

9.01

Cash dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

(0.21)

-



$ 0.20 $ 0.20

-

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,450,916 24,349,884 24,272,312 24,270,455 24,246,355

0.41

0.84



24,489,050 24,207,357

1.16

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,616,824 24,509,052 24,401,037 24,375,383 24,352,708

0.44

1.08



24,562,719 24,349,153

0.88

Shares outstanding at end of period 24,537,269 24,532,795 24,368,612 24,368,853 24,361,603

0.02 % 0.72 %

24,537,269 24,361,603

0.72 %





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 0.43% 0.41% 0.47% 0.53% 0.57%

2 bps (14) bps 0.43% 0.57%

(14) bps Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) (0.10%) 0.01% 0.13% (0.02%) 0.00%

(11)

(10)



0.00% 0.00%

-

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.37% 1.46% 1.49% 1.02% 0.94%

(9)

43



1.37% 0.94%

43

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.52% 1.70% 1.71% 1.18% 1.09%

(17)

44



1.52% 1.08%

44







































Capital Ratios:

































Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.12% 9.01% 9.49% 9.22% 9.22%

10 bps (10) bps







Leverage ratio (2)

9.38% 9.61% 9.69% 9.28% 9.35%

(23)

3













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.77% 13.64% 13.05% 12.58% 11.23%

13

254













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (2) 14.23% 14.11% 13.52% 13.03% 11.65%

12

258













Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 19.52% 19.48% 19.58% 18.87% 14.59%

4

493

















(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) June 30, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C. The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) As Of :

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.

























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 620,839 $ 480,280 $ 196,185 $ 149,272 $ 82,586

29.27 % NM % Investment securities-available for sale 201,977 170,216 153,233 157,896 160,979

18.66

25.47

Investment securities-held to maturity 28,669 33,180 40,721 49,323 53,958

(13.60)

(46.87)

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 2,286,355 2,391,529 2,440,496 2,523,709 2,511,504

(4.40)

(8.96)

Allowance for credit losses (31,265) (34,893) (36,345) (25,779) (23,627)

(10.40)

32.33

Net loans 2,255,090 2,356,636 2,404,151 2,497,930 2,487,877

(4.31)

(9.36)

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 15,521 15,521 16,927 16,927 16,927

-

(8.31)

Equity method investment in mortgage affiliate 12,649 13,912 12,652 13,238 9,412

(9.08)

34.39

Preferred investment in mortgage affiliate 3,305 3,305 3,305 3,305 3,305

-

-

Bank premises and equipment, net 30,099 30,076 30,306 30,679 31,087

0.08

(3.18)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,386 6,947 7,511 7,033 7,111

(8.08)

(10.20)

Intangible assets

107,098 107,439 107,780 108,122 108,463

(0.32)

(1.26)

Bank-owned life insurance 65,949 65,569 65,409 65,015 64,622

0.58

2.05

Other real estate owned 1,274 2,255 3,078 5,388 6,006

(43.50)

(78.79)

Deferred tax assets, net 14,442 14,702 14,646 14,477 11,087

(1.77)

30.26

Accrued interest receivable 13,028 18,197 19,998 21,076 15,074

(28.41)

(13.57)

Other assets

18,825 12,235 12,771 14,892 13,677

53.86

37.64

Total assets $ 3,395,151 $ 3,330,470 $ 3,088,673 $ 3,154,573 $ 3,072,171

1.94 % 10.51 %

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits $ 525,244 $ 511,611 $ 440,674 $ 467,581 $ 447,605

2.66 % 17.35 % NOW accounts

912,666 821,746 714,752 472,553 424,096

11.06

115.20

Money market accounts 714,759 713,968 603,318 534,899 488,229

0.11

46.40

Savings accounts 209,441 202,488 183,814 179,756 171,681

3.43

21.99

Time deposits

388,954 438,773 490,048 561,685 619,918

(11.35)

(37.26)

Total deposits

2,751,064 2,688,586 2,432,606 2,216,474 2,151,529

2.32

27.87

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 12,521 16,445 16,065 16,181 16,412

(23.86)

(23.71)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000

-

-

PPPLF Advances - - - 283,906 333,574

-

(100.00)

Subordinated notes 95,404 95,367 115,329 115,378 56,689

0.04

68.29

Operating lease liabilities 7,014 7,629 8,238 7,800 7,896

(8.06)

(11.17)

Other liabilities

22,208 24,457 25,881 25,851 24,402

(9.20)

(8.99)

Total liabilities 2,988,211 2,932,484 2,698,119 2,765,590 2,690,502

1.90

11.07

Stockholders' equity 406,940 397,986 390,554 388,983 381,669

2.25

6.62

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,395,151 $ 3,330,470 $ 3,088,673 $ 3,154,573 $ 3,072,171

1.94 % 10.51 %

























Tangible common equity(1)



$ 299,842 $ 290,547 $ 282,774 $ 280,861 $ 273,206

3.20 % 9.75 %

Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



For Six Months Ended:

Variance







































Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2020



2Q 2021 2Q 2020

YTD

Interest and dividend income $ 26,631 $ 30,308 $ 31,919 $ 28,707 $ 28,672

(12.13) % (7.12) %

$ 56,939 $ 57,153

(0.37) % Interest expense

4,831 5,353 6,265 5,709 6,199

(9.75)

(22.07)



10,184 14,165

(28.10)

Net interest income 21,800 24,955 25,654 22,998 22,473

(12.64)

(2.99)



46,755 42,988

8.76

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (4,215) (1,372) 3,101 2,000 10,899

207.22

(138.67)



(5,587) 14,349

(138.94)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 26,015 26,327 22,553 20,998 11,574

(1.19)

124.77



52,342 28,639

82.76

Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,784 1,817 1,700 1,633 1,489

(1.82)

19.81



3,601 3,187

12.99

Income from bank-owned life insurance 379 386 394 394 385

(1.81)

(1.56)



765 771

(0.78)

Equity gain from mortgage affiliate 1,878 1,315 2,571 3,826 4,161

42.81

(54.87)



3,193 4,392

(27.30)

Realized losses on sales of investment securities - - (620) - -

-

-



- -

-

Recoveries on loans and securities charged-off prior to acquisition 224 79 3,793 288 2,235

183.54

(89.98)



303 2,419

(87.47)

Other

229 220 129 130 123

4.09

86.18



449 444

1.13

Noninterest income 4,494 3,817 7,967 6,271 8,393

17.74

(46.46)



8,311 11,213

(25.88)

Employee compensation and benefits 8,810 9,372 9,211 7,817 7,338

(6.00)

20.06



18,182 19,647

(7.46)

Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,311 2,355 2,114 2,151 2,044

(1.87)

13.06



4,666 4,602

1.39

Amortization of core deposit intangible 341 341 341 341 341

-

-



682 682

-

Virginia franchise tax expense 759 675 613 615 659

12.44

15.17



1,434 1,229

16.68

Data processing expense 1,016 799 814 701 956

27.16

6.28



1,815 1,663

9.14

Telecommunication and communication expense 414 522 378 382 369

(20.69)

12.20



936 737

27.00

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned 77 (60) 905 (16) -

228.33

-



17 71

(76.06)

Professional fees

1,289 1,287 1,166 1,494 873

0.16

47.65



2,576 2,066

24.69

Other expenses

2,376 2,885 3,012 1,779 1,490

(17.64)

59.46



5,261 3,225

63.13

Noninterest expense 17,393 18,176 18,554 15,264 14,070

(4.31)

23.62



35,569 33,922

4.86

Income before income taxes 13,116 11,968 11,966 12,005 5,897

9.59

122.42



25,084 5,930

NM

Income tax expense 2,841 2,585 3,003 2,417 1,188

9.90

139.14



5,426 1,194

NM

Net income $ 10,275 $ 9,383 $ 8,963 $ 9,588 $ 4,709

9.51 % 118.20 %

$ 19,658 $ 4,736

NM %



(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) As Of:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



























Loan Portfolio Composition 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

Loans secured by real estate:



















Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 417,489 $ 421,666 $ 436,338 $ 416,446 $ 412,607

(0.99) % 1.18 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 563,114 567,945 602,191 603,891 590,054

(0.85)

(4.57)

Secured by farmland 11,861 12,351 13,136 16,640 16,876

(3.97)

(29.72)

Construction and land development 109,719 104,661 103,401 120,108 122,105

4.83

(10.14)

Residential 1-4 family 516,475 515,518 559,299 581,949 612,941

0.19

(15.74)

Multi-family residential 130,221 136,914 107,130 107,529 100,567

(4.89)

29.49

Home equity lines of credit 80,262 85,160 91,857 97,870 101,355

(5.75)

(20.81)

Total real estate loans 1,829,141 1,844,215 1,913,352 1,944,433 1,956,505

(0.82)

(6.51)



























Commercial loans 194,610 188,050 189,622 217,511 205,009

3.49

(5.07)

Paycheck Protection Program loans 234,315 335,210 314,982 338,473 325,014

(30.10)

(27.91)

Consumer loans

28,289 24,054 22,540 23,292 24,976

17.61

13.26

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 2,286,355 $ 2,391,529 $ 2,440,496 $ 2,523,709 $ 2,511,504

(4.40) % (8.96) %

























Loans by Risk Grade:



















Pass, not graded $ - $ - $ 533,287 $ 574,954 $ 653,943

- % (100.00) % Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 1,054 955 778 891 306

10.37

244.44

Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 247,664 348,836 332,251 375,861 323,512

(29.00)

(23.45)

Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,142,784 1,110,453 627,270 878,031 837,606

2.91

36.43

Pass Grade 4 - Pass 823,866 853,234 872,604 660,630 662,534

(3.44)

24.35

Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 29,844 33,661 29,809 14,132 14,006

(11.34)

113.08

Grade 6 - Substandard 39,613 44,390 44,497 19,210 19,597

(10.76)

102.14

Grade 7 - Doubtful 1,530 - - - -

-

-

Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - -

-

-

Total loans

$ 2,286,355 $ 2,391,529 $ 2,440,496 $ 2,523,709 $ 2,511,504

(4.40) % (8.96) %

(Dollars in thousands) As Of or For Three Months Ended:















Asset Quality Information 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for Loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ (34,893) $ (36,345) $ (25,779) $ (23,627) $ (12,722) Adoption of CECL - - (8,292) - - (Provision for) recovery of loan losses 4,215 1,372 (3,101) (2,000) (10,899) Net charge-offs

(587) 80 827 (152) (6) Ending balance

$ (31,265) $ (34,893) $ (36,345) $ (25,779) $ (23,627)















Reserve for Unfunded Commitments: Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for Loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ (1,450) $ (740) $ (55) $ (55) $ (55) Adoption of CECL - - (305) - - Unfunded loan commitment expense (149) (710) (380) - - Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,599) $ (1,450) $ (740) $ (55) $ (55)







As Of:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



























Non-Performing Assets: 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2020

Nonaccrual loans $ 14,604 $ 14,251 $ 14,462 $ 15,270 $ 14,930

2.48 % (2.18) % Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more - - - - -

-

-

Total non-performing loans 14,604 14,251 14,462 15,270 14,930

2.48

(2.18)

Other real estate owned 1,274 2,255 3,078 5,388 6,006

(43.50)

(78.79)

Total non-performing assets $ 15,878 $ 16,506 $ 17,540 $ 20,658 $ 20,936

(3.80)

(24.16)

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 1,380 $ 2,960 $ 3,076 $ 4,076 $ 3,513

(53.38)

(60.72)



























Troubled debt restructuring $ 2,766 $ 2,804 $ 987 $ 1,629 $ 1,667

(1.36)

65.9

Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications $ 25,977 $ 112,834 $ 122,010 $ 436,591 $ 707,841

(76.98) % (96.33) %

Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



For Six Months Ended:

Variance







































Average Balance Sheet 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2020



2Q 2021 2Q 2020

YTD

Assets

































Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,327,162 $ 2,436,713 $ 2,497,259 $ 2,501,614 $ 2,401,620

(4.50) % (3.10) %

$ 2,381,635 $ 2,301,274

3.49 % Investment securities 215,713 193,364 204,968 213,039 222,124

11.56

(2.89)



204,600 226,959

(9.85)

Other earning assets 577,939 339,480 147,014 163,159 91,230

70.24

NM



459,368 73,015

NM

Total earning assets 3,120,814 2,969,557 2,849,241 2,877,812 2,714,974

5.09

14.95



3,045,603 2,601,248

17.08

Other assets

239,564 240,737 252,231 256,284 250,897

(0.49)

(4.52)



240,147 251,798

(4.63)

Total assets

$ 3,360,378 $ 3,210,294 $ 3,101,472 $ 3,134,096 $ 2,965,871

4.68 % 13.30 %

$ 3,285,750 $ 2,853,046

15.17 %





































Liabilities and stockholders' equity































Demand deposits $ 516,877 $ 477,812 $ 459,830 $ 452,500 $ 418,382

8.18 % 23.54 %

$ 497,452 $ 375,895

32.34 % Interest-bearing liabilities:































NOW and other demand accounts 867,499 773,768 688,125 451,583 404,700

12.11

114.36



820,892 392,115

109.35

Money market accounts 719,925 653,443 569,223 504,887 488,648

10.17

47.33



686,867 479,150

43.35

Savings accounts 206,507 192,252 182,434 176,305 163,574

7.41

26.25



199,419 155,635

28.13

Time deposits

409,247 465,945 525,607 590,263 710,483

(12.17)

(42.40)



437,440 733,269

(40.34)

Total Deposits 2,720,055 2,563,219 2,425,219 2,175,538 2,185,787

6.12

24.44



2,642,070 2,136,064

23.69

Borrowings

217,890 226,398 260,493 547,182 371,836

(3.76)

(41.40)



222,121 311,833

(28.77)

Total Funding

2,937,945 2,789,617 2,685,712 2,722,720 2,557,623

5.32

14.87



2,864,191 2,447,897

17.01

Other Liabilities

21,628 25,539 26,588 25,869 24,495

(15.31)

(11.70)



23,572 23,139

1.87

Stockholders' equity 400,805 395,138 389,172 385,507 383,753

1.43

4.44



397,987 382,010

4.18

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,360,378 $ 3,210,294 $ 3,101,472 $ 3,134,096 $ 2,965,871

4.68 % 13.30 %

$ 3,285,750 $ 2,853,046

15.17 %





































Memo: Average PPP loans $ 294,019 $ 333,145 $ 332,080 $ 335,653 $ 192,751

(11.74) % 52.54 %

$ 313,474 $ 96,375

225.26 %





































Net Interest Income































Loans



$ 25,182 $ 28,957 $ 30,596 $ 27,266 $ 27,044

(13.04) % (6.89) %

$ 54,139 $ 53,785

0.66 % Investment securities 1,073 1,042 993 1,129 1,247

2.98

(13.95)



2,115 2,608

(18.90)

Other earning assets 376 309 330 312 381

21.68

(1.31)



685 760

(9.87)

Total Earning Assets 26,631 30,308 31,919 28,707 28,672

(12.13)

(7.12)



56,939 57,153

(0.37)







































Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

-

-



- -

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 1,022 1,093 1,167 807 745

(6.50)

37.18



2,116 1,531

38.21

Money market accounts 1,153 1,085 984 800 830

6.27

38.92



2,238 2,404

(6.91)

Savings accounts 157 142 137 130 107

10.56

46.73



299 223

34.08

Time deposits

1,057 1,496 2,038 2,620 3,464

(29.34)

(69.49)



2,552 7,491

(65.93)

Total Deposit Costs 3,389 3,816 4,326 4,357 5,146

(11.19)

(34.14)



7,205 11,649

(38.15)







































Other Borrowings 1,442 1,537 1,939 1,352 1,053

(6.18)

36.94



2,979 2,516

18.40

Total Funding Costs 4,831 5,353 6,265 5,709 6,199

(9.75)

(22.07)



10,184 14,165

(28.10)







































Net Interest Income $ 21,800 $ 24,955 $ 25,654 $ 22,998 $ 22,473

(12.64) % (2.99) %

$ 46,755 $ 42,988

8.76 %





































Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income $ 2,559 $ 5,778 $ 5,725 $ 2,233 $ 512

(55.71) % NM %

$ 8,337 $ 512

NM % Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs $ 257 $ 288 $ 498 $ 174 $ 82

(10.76) % 213.41 %

$ 544 $ 147

270.07 %

















































































































Net Interest Margin































Loans



4.34% 4.82% 4.87% 4.34% 4.53%

(48) bps (19) bps 4.58% 4.70%

(12) bps Investments

2.00% 2.19% 1.93% 2.11% 2.26%

(19)

(26)



2.08% 2.31%

(23)

Other Earning Assets 0.26% 0.37% 0.89% 0.76% 1.68%

(11)

(142)



0.30% 2.09%

(179)

Total Earning Assets 3.42% 4.14% 4.46% 3.97% 4.25%

(72)

(83)



3.77% 4.42%

(65)



































-

NOW



0.47% 0.57% 0.67% 0.71% 0.74%

(10)

(27)



0.52% 0.79%

(27)

MMDA

0.64% 0.67% 0.69% 0.63% 0.68%

(3)

(4)



0.66% 1.01%

(35)

Savings

0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.29% 0.26%

-

4



0.30% 0.29%

1

CDs



1.04% 1.30% 1.54% 1.77% 1.96%

(26)

(92)



1.18% 2.05%

(87)

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 0.62% 0.74% 0.88% 1.01% 1.17%

(12)

(55)



0.68% 1.33%

(65)

Cost of Deposits 0.50% 0.60% 0.71% 0.80% 0.95%

(10)

(45)



0.55% 1.10%

(55)



































-

Other Funding

2.65% 2.75% 2.96% 0.98% 1.14%

(10)

151



2.70% 1.62%

108

Total Cost of Funds 0.66% 0.78% 0.93% 0.83% 0.97%

(12)

(31)



0.72% 1.16%

(44)



































-

Net Interest Margin 2.80% 3.41% 3.58% 3.18% 3.33%

(61)

(53)



3.10% 3.32%

(22)

Net Interest Spread 2.76% 3.36% 3.53% 3.14% 3.27%

(60)

(51)



3.05% 3.25%

(20)







































Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans































Loans 4.46% 4.47% 4.57% 4.60% 4.83%

(1) bps (37) bps 4.47% 4.86%

(39) bps Total Earning Assets 3.42% 3.77% 4.14% 4.14% 4.49%

(36)

(107)



3.59% 4.55%

(96)

Net Interest Margin* 2.77% 2.99% 3.23% 3.28% 3.51%

(23)

(75)



2.88% 3.42%

(55)





*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Six Months Ended:























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Net income

$ 10,275 $ 9,383 $ 8,963 $ 9,588 $ 4,709

$ 19,658

$ 4,736 Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:

















Management Restructure / Recruiting - 200 843 - -

-

4,899 Branch Closures - - - - -

-

479 (Gain or recovery) / loss on securities - - (2,964) - -

-

- Brand Initative / Renaming - - 1,000 - -

-

- Extraordinary PPP income and expense - - (2,177) - -

-

- Other loss and related legal expenses - - - - -

-

- Income tax effect - (43) 729 - -

-

(1,076) Net Income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses $ 10,275 $ 9,540 $ 6,394 $ 9,588 $ 4,709

$ 19,658

$ 9,038























Net income

$ 10,275 $ 9,383 $ 8,963 $ 9,588 $ 4,709

$ 19,658

$ 4,736 Income tax expense 2,841 2,585 3,003 2,417 1,188

5,426

1,194 Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) (4,066) (661) 3,481 2,000 10,899

(5,587)

14,349 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 9,050 $ 11,307 $ 15,447 $ 14,005 $ 16,796

$ 19,497

$ 20,279 Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses - 200 (3,298) - -

-

5,378 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings $ 9,050 $ 11,507 $ 12,149 $ 14,005 $ 16,796

$ 19,497

$ 25,657























Return on average assets 1.23% 1.19% 1.15% 1.19% 0.61%

1.21%

0.33% Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% 0.02% (0.33%) 0.00% 0.00%

0.00%

0.30% Operating return on average assets 1.23% 1.21% 0.82% 1.19% 0.61%

1.21%

0.64%























Return on average assets 1.23% 1.19% 1.15% 1.19% 0.61%

1.21%

0.33% Effect of tax expense 0.34% 0.33% 0.39% 0.33% 0.18%

0.33%

0.08% Effect of provision for credit losses (0.49%) (0.08%) 0.45% 0.26% 1.49%

(0.34%)

1.01% Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 1.08% 1.43% 1.98% 1.78% 2.28%

1.20%

1.43% Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% 0.03% (0.42%) 0.00% 0.00%

0.00%

0.38% Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets 1.08% 1.45% 1.56% 1.78% 2.28%

1.20%

1.81%























Return on average equity 10.28% 9.63% 9.16% 9.87% 4.92%

9.96%

2.49% Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% 0.16% (2.63%) 0.00% 0.00%

0.00%

2.26% Operating return on average equity 10.28% 9.79% 6.53% 9.87% 4.92%

9.96%

4.76% Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 3.75% 3.66% 2.51% 3.85% 1.94%

3.68%

1.90% Operating return on average tangible equity 14.03% 13.45% 9.04% 13.72% 6.86%

13.64%

6.65%























Efficiency ratio

66.15% 63.17% 55.19% 52.22% 45.61%

64.59%

62.54% Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% (0.70%) (12.07%) 0.00% 0.00%

0.00%

(9.92%) Operating efficiency ratio 66.15% 62.48% 43.11% 52.22% 45.61%

64.59%

52.63%























Book value per share $ 16.59 $ 16.22 $ 16.03 $ 15.96 $ 15.67

$ 16.59

$ 15.77 Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (4.37) (4.38) (4.43) (4.43) (4.46)

(4.36)

(4.45) Tangible book value per share $ 12.22 $ 11.84 $ 11.60 $ 11.53 $ 11.21

$ 12.22

$ 11.21























Stockholders' equity $ 406,940 $ 397,986 $ 390,554 $ 388,983 $ 381,669

$ 406,940

$ 381,669 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (107,098) (107,439) (107,780) (108,122) (108,463)

(107,098)

(108,463) Tangible common equity $ 299,842 $ 290,547 $ 282,774 $ 280,861 $ 273,206

$ 299,842

$ 273,206























Equity to assets

11.99% 11.95% 12.64% 12.33% 12.42%

11.99%

12.42% Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.87%) (2.94%) (3.16%) (3.11%) (3.21%)

(2.87%)

(3.21%) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.12% 9.01% 9.49% 9.22% 9.22%

9.12%

9.22%























Net interest margin 2.80% 3.41% 3.58% 3.18% 3.33%

3.10%

3.32% Effect of adjustment for PPP associated balances* (0.03%) (0.42%) (0.35%) 0.10% 0.18%

(0.22%)

0.10% Net interest margin excluding PPP 2.77% 2.99% 3.23% 3.28% 3.51%

2.88%

3.42%



*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

