Primis Financial Corp. Reports Preliminary Earnings Per Share for the Second Quarter of 2024

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MCLEAN, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported preliminary results for the second quarter of 2024. As previously discussed in its Form 12b-25/A filed on April 1, 2024, Primis is currently pursuing a consultation process with the Office of the Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding the accounting for a consumer loan portfolio originated through a third-party. This process with the SEC is ongoing and must be completed in order for the Company to complete its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and to restate its financial statements for each of the first three quarters of 2023.

While Primis works diligently to complete the pre-clearance process with the SEC, the Company is providing the preliminary results for the second quarter of 2024 below. These results reflect the same accounting methodology as in prior periods for the consumer portfolio identified above for comparison purposes and to demonstrate underlying trends in the Company's performance. The Company's independent auditor has not reviewed or audited these preliminary estimated financial results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these preliminary financial results. This preliminary financial data has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company. Until the process with the SEC is complete, the results should be considered preliminary and are subject to adjustment based on the results of that process, the restatement, and other developments that may arise between now and the time its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 are issued.

Preliminary Financial Results (Unaudited) – Q2 2024 versus Q2 2023 (Dollars in thousands except per share) Q2 2024

Q2 2023











Total Assets $3,997,539

$3,868,675

Loans HFI 3,300,562

3,194,352

Allowance for Credit Losses (41,519)

(38,544)

Total Deposits 3,335,463

3,316,996

Common Stockholders' Equity 405,856

392,831











Book Value per Common Share $16.43

$15.91

Effect of Intangible Assets (3.84)

(4.34)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share $12.59

$11.57











Net Interest Income $27,625

$26,235

Provision For Credit Losses 3,929

4,355

Noninterest Income 14,491

8,305

Noninterest Expense 30,166

30,554

Pre-Tax Income / (Loss) 8,021

(369)

Tax Expense / (Benefit) 2,100

(58)

Net Income / (Loss) 5,921

(311)

Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 1,900

-

Net Income / (Loss) Avail. To Common $7,821

($311)











Basic Earnings per Common Share $0.32

($0.01)

Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.32

($0.01)











Return on Average Assets 0.80 % (0.03) % Return on Average Common Equity 7.86 % (0.31) % Net Interest Margin 3.03 % 2.64 %









Nonperforming Assets (excluding SBA Guarantees) $9,918

$24,673

NPAs (excl. SBA Guarantees) / Total Assets 0.25 % 0.64 % Net Charge-offs $5,002

$1,614

Net Charge-offs (excluding third-party covered) 590

195

Net C/O's / Avg. Loans (annualized) 0.60 % 0.20 % Net C/O's (excl. third-party covered) / Avg. Loans (ann.) 0.07 % 0.02 %











Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, results include consolidated results for Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. ("PFH") which is partially owned by the Company. Noncontrolling interests in the table above represent the portion of PFH losses not owned by Primis. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of 2024 included $2.34 million of pre-tax losses attributable to PFH. Pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2024 was also impacted by approximately $1.3 million of expenses related to accounting advisory and other projects in the quarter. Adjusting for these items, pre-tax income would have been $11.66 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $10.54 million as compared to adjusted pre-tax earnings of $1.12 million in the year-ago period.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 9, 2024. This is Primis' fifty-first consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of June 30, 2024, Primis had $4.0 billion in total assets, $3.3 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its preliminary second quarter results on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/808999214. Participants may also call 1-888-330-3573 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call. A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days by calling 1-800-770-2030 and providing Replay Access Code 4440924.

