Primis Partners With Reuters for Content Syndication

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, The Video Discovery Platform has upgraded its ongoing partnership with Reuters to distribute its content across the Primis network.

This partnership will allow Primis to add a high quality content provider to its extensive video content library. Reuters video content will now be available via video discovery to Primis publishing partners.

Primis partners with syndication partners in order to provide their publishing partners with a diverse selection of high quality video content for use on the video discovery unit. Reuters is in the company of elite content providers like Video Elephant, Jukin Media, ViralHog and others.

Primis partners with publishers that focus on business, financial, national and international topics. Reuters excels at supplying news content on those topics, thus connecting publisher monetization strategies to high performance content in a highly relevant framework.

"Strengthening our partnership with Reuters was one of our top priorities in our goal to solidify our positioning as the worldwide leader in video discovery," said Omri Polak, Head of Content at Primis. "Offering a variety of top quality news-oriented content in different verticals enables us to connect our publishers with their audiences at a deeper and more engaging level. This also allows publishers to elevate their brands by attaching themselves to such a renowned and trusted media brand."

Primis leverages machine learning technology to serve consumers with video content they are most likely to engage with. The Primis discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. Primis video solutions help publishers add new monetization opportunities and drive deeper engagement with consumers. For more information, visit http://www.primis.tech.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

