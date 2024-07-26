Primis Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic C-Suite Promotions

Video Discovery Platform Launches Two New Departments to Address Evolving Ad Tech Landscape

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, a leading video discovery platform for global publishers, today announced the promotion of two key executives to C-level positions. These strategic promotions reflect Primis's remarkable growth and its commitment to fostering internal talent to drive continued innovation in the ad tech industry.

Maayan Segal, Primis COO Toar Mekaiten, Primis CRO

Primis's success in the video discovery space has led to significant expansion, necessitating a more robust leadership structure to support its growing client base and evolving market opportunities. The company's video discovery technology, which helps publishers increase revenue by enabling users to discover high-quality video content, has seen increasing demand as the digital landscape evolves.

Maayan Segal, a ten-year company veteran, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Toar Mekaiten, previously Vice President of Business Development, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Segal and Mekaiten will lead two departments dedicated to responding to customer needs, ensuring enhanced service quality and customer satisfaction. These promotions and the development of new business units signal a new phase of growth and solidify Primis's role as a leading ad tech solution for publishers.

"Primis has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding our client base and workforce, leading to exciting new opportunities for our senior management team," said Rotem Shaul, Co-CEO of Primis. "For our first-ever C-level appointments, we are thrilled to promote two outstanding individuals who have grown with us and embody the Primis DNA. Maayan and Toar consistently demonstrate their ability to drive innovation and cultivate strong relationships. These promotions reflect our commitment to nurturing internal talent and positioning Primis for continued success in the dynamic video discovery space."

Segal, who has been with Primis since its inception, will now lead its operational functions and spearhead its continued investment in video discovery technology. "Our team has the most ad-tech-savvy professionals in the industry," Segal commented. "By unifying operational tasks under this exceptional group, we're ensuring that every process at Primis is optimized to maximize each client's potential. We are committed to ensuring every user interaction and every dollar of our clients' investment is fully leveraged, driving unprecedented results in the video discovery space."

Mekaiten joined Primis in 2019 and will oversee the company's revenue-generating activities, including business development and publisher success. "Our mission is to continue to drive tangible results for our publishers," said Mekaiten. "By aligning our business development and publisher success teams, we're enhancing our ability to ensure that our partners thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Our focus is on creating measurable successes for our clients, helping them to grow audiences and boost revenue through our innovative video discovery solutions."

Primis has experienced substantial growth in its client base over the past year, significantly expanding its portfolio of partnerships. The company continues to strengthen its relationships with premium publishers including Business Insider, The Independent, Reach, Bustle, and more. The company attributes this success to its specialized focus on video discovery and its ability to improve monetization for its partners.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in the online video landscape. Their Video Discovery platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json. For more information about Primis and its video discovery solutions, visit www.primis.tech.

