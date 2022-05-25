Primitives Raises $4 Million to Redefine NFTs Through New Social Network

The web3 application allows users to seamlessly create and connect online with NFTs

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Primitives , a new web3 application, launched following a $4M pre-seed round led by Redpoint with participation from Union Square Ventures, Harlem Capital, Stellation Capital, and others. Primitives is designed to facilitate a new way of connecting digitally through experience-based NFTs that users collect in their wallets.

"Consumers are already accustomed to commemorating their life experiences online, and fulfilling their natural desire for human connection through sharing. We believe NFTs are a natural channel for collecting memories", said David "DJ" Gabeau, founder and CEO of Primitives. "NFTs have been inaccessible to most people due to high costs, complexity, and spammy use cases. Primitives was created out of the desire to show how NFTs can make digital connection fun again."

While many NFT platforms require costly and complicated setup for NFT creation, Primitives, built on the eco-friendly Solana blockchain, offers a fun, easy-to-use mobile website that helps users start creating and sharing NFTs at no cost. Additionally, Primitives has a native wallet built-in for users to hold all of their existing NFTs, regardless of where they were created.

"We're at an incredibly exciting moment in web3, where the pieces are in place to deliver broadly accessible social and ownership experiences for the first time," said Nick Grossman, General Partner at Union Square Ventures. "Primitives is unlike any other NFT platform on the market and with David's background in social networking, the company has the opportunity to make the adoption of NFTs uncomplicated and fun."

To join Primitives, users must be given (shared) a Primitives NFT by a friend or event organizer. On sign up they are guided through creating another NFT that ultimately becomes their profile picture. As users create and share Primitives, they'll automatically build a portable map of their social connections. This social graph can be seamlessly adopted by any web3 application that integrates with Primitives and belongs to the user as an NFT.

To learn more about Primitives, visit https://primitives.xyz .

About Primitives

Primitives is a web3 social application. With a wallet built natively into the platform, Primitives offers a seamless way for everybody to collect NFTs that create lasting connections with friends, creators, and brands. Built by former Snapchat, Lyft, and Peloton engineers, the New York City-based company is on a mission to make NFTs accessible to all through social networking.

Contact:

Inkhouse for Primitives

[email protected]

SOURCE Primitives