Primmune Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primmune Therapeutics today announced that it will present primate pharmacology data on PRX034 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2019 in National Harbor, MD. PRX034 is a novel orally bioavailable small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist that activates innate immunity by systemically targeting plasmic cytoid dendritic cells in vivo. PRX034 was derived from Primmune's lead series of novel TLR7 agonists and demonstrates the potential of these compounds to improve response rates and treatment durability of adaptive immune therapies.

"There is a very strong rationale for combining agents that activate innate immunity, like PRX034, with drugs that engage adaptive immunity, like checkpoint inhibitors, to potentially address patients who inadequately respond to approved treatments," said James Appleman, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Primmune Therapeutics. "Our program builds upon historical clinical experience with TLR7 agonists, which we used to identify an ideal pharmacologic profile supporting the notion that long-term systemic dosing with TLR7 agonists best complements adaptive immunity approaches."

"PRX034 meets the initial target product profile criteria that we outlined at the beginning of our discovery campaign and we are in the process of completing the final set of confirmatory studies before entering formal IND enabling GLP non-clinical studies," said Charlie McDermott, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Primmune Therapeutics.

About Primmune Therapeutics

Primmune Therapeutics is harnessing the power of the innate immune system to develop small molecule, orally-administered toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonists to attack tumors and potentiate adaptive cancer immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors, to improve overall response rates and treatment durability. For more information, please visit: www.primmunerx.com.

