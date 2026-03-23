Primo Brands Announces New Environmental Stewardship Funds to Protect Watersheds Serving Arrowhead® Spring Water and Ozarka® Spring Water Communities

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) ("Primo Brands" or the "Company") has launched two Environmental Stewardship Funds for its brands Arrowhead® Mountain Spring Water and Ozarka® Texas Spring Water, based in California and Texas. These funds will empower local communities to conserve and enhance the natural resources that sustain millions of residents and ecosystems in these regions; while advancing Primo Brands' continued commitment to investing in the communities it calls home.

The Arrowhead® Environmental Stewardship Fund and Ozarka® Environmental Stewardship Fund will provide grants to local non-profits working to conserve, enhance, and restore watersheds in each community. The funds, managed by the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) and Greater Houston Community Foundation (GHCF) support local oversight and community‑led investment that reflects the priorities and needs of watershed residents. An advisory/grants selection committee including representatives from the community foundations, scientific experts within the watershed, key community stakeholders, and Primo Brands will review and recommend grant awards. Each fund launches with $250,000 in initial funding, with the intention to invest $1 million total over four years.

As part of Primo Brands' Water Stewardship in Action commitment, Arrowhead® Environmental Stewardship Fund will support conservation projects in Southern California's Santa Ana River watershed, addressing potential challenges such as water scarcity, watershed resilience, habitat restoration, and wildfire fuel reduction. The Santa Ana River watershed spans more than 2,800 square miles across San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange counties.

"A thriving natural world is a vital condition for healthy, resilient communities, and that includes protecting the watersheds and forests the Inland Empire depends on," said David Hernandez, Regional Forest & Fire Coordinator at Inland Empire Community Foundation. "From wildfire recovery to water quality, this fund will support the local work that makes our region stronger. We're glad to steward it alongside Primo Brands."

Ozarka® Environmental Stewardship Fund will support the San Jacinto Watershed in the Houston region, supporting stormwater management, reducing flood risk, restoring habitats, and strengthening local water resilience.

"We are proud to partner with Ozarka® to support environmental stewardship in Houston," said Steve Maislin, President and CEO of Greater Houston Community Foundation. "The support from Ozarka® helps strengthen Houston's watersheds, protect communities facing flood risk, and advance long-term resilience across the region—supporting healthy water resources and vibrant communities for years to come."

Together, these watersheds total more than 8,000 square miles and are home to more than 12 million residents.

"At Primo Brands, stewardship of natural resources is fundamental to our mission," said Charles Fogg, Primo Brands Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our regionally sourced water is the proud origin of our brands and the lifeblood of the communities we serve. We are excited to provide financial backing to help empower local non-profit groups doing incredible work in the communities where we live, work and play."

These new initiatives will build on the proven success of the Ice Mountain® Environmental Stewardship Fund (IMESF), which has supported watershed conservation efforts in Michigan for 23 years. IMESF partners with local organizations throughout the Muskegon River Watershed area, empowering communities in the region to deliver meaningful environmental improvements that directly benefit both residents and local natural resources.

Grant application submissions for Arrowhead® and Ozarka® Environmental Stewardship Funds will be announced later this year. Interested organizations are encouraged to check back with the community foundations. For IECF, visit www.iegives.org/nonprofits/overview/ or email [email protected]. For GHCF, visit https://ghcf.org/ozarka-environmental-stewardship-fund/.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher® and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable beverage packaging, helping to reduce waste through its multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum, and glass. Primo Brands has a portfolio of more than 80 springs and actively manages water resources to help assure a steady supply of quality, safe drinking water today and in the future. Primo Brands also helps conserve over 28,000 acres of land across the U.S. and Canada. Primo Brands is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation, and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo Brands is committed to supporting the communities it serves, investing in local and national programs and delivering hydration solutions following natural disasters and other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 12,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, Florida and Stamford, Connecticut.

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation