/C O R R E C T I O N -- Primo Brands Corporation/

With a new :30 national spot, Primo Brands brings together its portfolio of regional spring water brands Arrowhead® Spring Water (West Coast), Poland Spring® Water (Northeast), Ice Mountain® Spring Water (Midwest), Deer Park® Spring Water (Southeast, Mid-Atlantic), Ozarka® Spring Water (Texas), and Zephyrhills® Spring Water (Florida) to celebrate America's National Pastime.

Throughout the season, fans will see Griffey build the ultimate spring water team, engage with fans across social platforms, share fun trivia for a chance for fans to win monthly prizes throughout the season, and appear at MLB All-Star Week.

"Our brands are woven into communities across America, just like Baseball," said Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer, Primo Brands. "In our third year as the Official Water of MLB, we're unveiling a national campaign that gives passionate Baseball fans across the country something to celebrate: healthy hydration from regional springs, and the return of one of the greatest in the game, Ken Griffey Jr., as Baseball's CEO of H2O."

"Baseball is built on tradition, community and the shared experiences that bring fans together each season," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, CMO and SVP, Global Corporate Partnerships, Major League Baseball. "By uniting its regional spring water portfolio and tapping a baseball icon like Ken Griffey Jr., Primo Brands is showing it knows how to bring energy and authenticity to our partnership. We're excited to continue telling the Primo Brands story through a baseball lens on our platforms while celebrating the role hydration plays in the game."

America's Favorite Pastime Meets America's Favorite Water Brands

As millions of fans return to ballparks each summer, Primo Brands is elevating healthy hydration as an essential part of the game and fandom, on and off the field.

In his new role as Baseball's CEO of H2O, Griffey brings his signature charisma and Hall of Fame credentials to the campaign. As one of Baseball's most beloved figures, Griffey bridges generations of fans, tapping into the nostalgia of the game while lending authenticity and cultural resonance to the brand's growing MLB platform throughout the season.

"Baseball is built on fundamentals, and hydration was always one of mine. When I was hydrated, I played better - plain and simple." said Ken Griffey Jr. "Now, in my new role as Baseball's CEO of H2O, I get to spread the word about the importance of healthy hydration with athletes and fans, whether they're in the big leagues or the backyard."

A Campaign That Swings With the Legends

The new Baseball CEO of H2O campaign celebrates how spring water fuels the love of the game, whether in the dugout, the backyard or the ballpark. The creative highlights the crisp, refreshing taste that defines Primo Brands' spring water while showcasing the variety of offerings across the six brands, assembling the ultimate "roster" for fans everywhere. Griffey will also be present at MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia, bringing the Baseball CEO of H2O role to life for fans, players, guests and media.

The new campaign was developed by the in-house creative agency at Primo Brands, The Lab.

For more information on Primo Brands and its MLB partnership, visit www.primobrands.com.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher® and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com

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SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation