Primo Brands™ Replenishes 400 Million Gallons of Water, Hits Important Sustainability, Water Stewardship and Circular Packaging Milestones

Primo Brands' 2025 sustainability report shows progress across circular packaging, people and community engagement, and climate impact

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Primo Brands released its 2025 sustainability report, reinforcing its leadership in healthy hydration and highlighting continued progress across water stewardship, circular packaging, people and community engagement, and climate impact. Guided by its mission to Hydrate a Healthy America™, Primo Brands continues to distinguish itself through a sustainability strategy anchored in the responsible management and stewardship of water resources. The 2025 report reflects the company's commitment to water stewardship at-scale—while creating meaningful, lasting impact in the communities where it lives, works, and operates.

In 2025, Primo Brands achieved meaningful milestones, including:

400 million gallons of water replenished locally , advancing its goal to achieve 100% replenishment in high-water stress areas by 2035

, advancing its goal to achieve 100% replenishment in high-water stress areas by 2035 29.6% of total volume sold in reusable formats , reflecting continued growth in refill and exchange solutions

, reflecting continued growth in refill and exchange solutions An 8% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across operations and supply chain

across operations and supply chain $5.23 million in cash contributions and product donations, supporting communities, expanding access to healthy hydration, and advancing local environmental stewardship

"At Primo Brands, responsible water management shapes every part of our approach to sustainability," said Charles Fogg, Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are focused on protecting the long-term health of our watersheds, advancing responsible water management practices, and working alongside communities to strengthen water resilience. That commitment extends beyond our operations—we aim to have a positive impact in the places where we live, work and play, helping access to safe, high-quality water and supporting the next generation of water stewards."

Water Stewardship at the Core

Water stewardship remains the foundation of Primo Brands' sustainability strategy. The company's approach spans the full water lifecycle, from source protection to community engagement, with a focus on long-term water resilience.

In 2025, Primo Brands continued to advance localized watershed initiatives, support conservation and restoration efforts, and partner with communities to help protect shared water resources—reinforcing its commitment to managing water from source to sip.

Scaling Circular Packaging Through Reuse

Complementing its leadership in water stewardship, Primo Brands continues its progress to a more circular packaging system – anchored in reuse and refill. The company operates the largest self-service water refill and exchange network in the U.S., with more than 23,500 refill stations and 26,500 exchange locations nationwide, enabling scalable hydration solutions. These systems not only help reduce certain waste but also expand convenient access to drinking water in local communities.

Investing in People and Communities

Primo Brands' commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental performance to the people and communities it serves. The company invests in programs that provide healthy hydration, support local environmental stewardship, and promote education around water and conservation. From funding community initiatives to supporting environmental education and local partnerships, Primo Brands is focused on making a tangible difference—helping communities thrive while safeguarding natural resources for the future.

Looking Ahead

Primo Brands remains focused on continuous improvement—advancing its sustainability goals while balancing stakeholder interests.

"Our ambition is to continue raising the bar for responsible water stewardship," added Fogg. "That means delivering progress that is measurable, locally grounded, and built to last—for our business, our communities, and the environment."

The full 2025 sustainability report is available at https://www.primobrands.com/sustainability/.

About Primo Brands™

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher™ and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable beverage packaging, helping to reduce waste through its multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum, and glass. Primo Brands has a portfolio of more than 80 springs and actively manages water resources to help assure a steady supply of quality, safe drinking water today and in the future. Primo Brands also helps conserve over 28,000 acres of land across the U.S. and Canada. Primo Brands is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation, and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo Brands is committed to supporting the communities it serves, investing in local and national programs and delivering hydration solutions following natural disasters and other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 12,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Stamford, Connecticut.

SOURCE DS Services of America, Inc. dba Primo Water North America