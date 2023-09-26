Primo Medical Group Launches Trax Surgical, LLC

News provided by

Primo Medical Group

26 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

New Orthopedic Company is Their Seventh Start-up

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts based Primo Medical Group, a leader in the development, manufacture and assembly of quality medical devices, and precision machined custom components announced today the launch of their seventh start-up company. Trax Surgical LLC is an orthopedic product development and distribution company principally serving the needs of the orthopedic extremities market.

Trax Surgical recently received FDA 510(k) clearance to market the TRAX Compression Screw System. The TRAX Compression Screw System offers a wide range of bone screws for osteotomy, fixation, fusion, and fracture procedures. The TRAX Compression Screw System is comprised of headed and non-headed titanium screws. Each cannulated, self-tapping screw is available in 2.0mm – 6.5mm diameters, and a choice of lengths that range from 12.0mm – 110.0mm. A set of non-cannulated, headed snap-off screws are available in 2.0mm diameter and are offered with four lengths; 11.0mm- 14.0mm.

Trax Surgical is developing an orthopedic compression staple to be made from Nitinol. With inherent compressive properties the staple creates a stable fracture environment that promotes primary bone healing. Bone staples have a key intraoperative advantage in that they are technically easier and faster to apply as fewer steps are required. This is an important option for surgeons to have when assessing the needs of their patients. Trax Surgical is expecting to launch its compression staple in the third quarter of 2024.

About Primo Medical Group

Primo Medical Group offers the most comprehensive outsourcing solutions for the medical device market, including OEM product distribution services, engineering services, precision component production, finished goods assembly, medical device refurbishment, reusable surgical kit management and complete supply chain management. Established in 1953, Primo Medical Group is a privately held company with five facilities in Massachusetts. Primo Medical Group is an FDA Registered Contract Manufacturer and is compliant with FDA Quality Systems Regulations. Primo Medical Group is also ISO 13485:2016 certified, and is a registered manufacturer with the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance. Over the past 24 years Primo Medical Group has incubated and co-funded several new technologies including Angiolink Corporation (acquired by Medtronic), Arthrosurface (acquired by Anika Therapeutics), Spirus Medical, Inc. (acquired by Olympus), Cardiosolutions, Inc., Saphena Medical Inc., and Versago Vascular Access.

Contact:

Andrea Patisteas

Senior Executive Vice President

Primo Medical Group

781.828-4400

SOURCE Primo Medical Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.