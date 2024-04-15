Award-Winning Multi-Unit Franchisee Group Invites North Carolinans to Visit Their Local Scoop Shop….

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMO Partners, a Southeastern-based, award-winning, multi-unit and multi-brand organization, celebrates Ben & Jerry's National Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 16 at its 23 open locations. Additionally, the company has acquired a new Ben & Jerry's location in Charlotte, NC. Located at 7800 Fairview Rd., the newest shop will serve as one of PRIMO Partners' flagship locations.

PRIMO Partners, a Southeastern-based, award-winning, multi-unit and multi-brand organization, celebrates Ben & Jerry’s National Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 16 at its 23 open locations

As the franchisee group continues to increase its footprint, and having recently hit a milestone of 20 shops, it has big plans and a unique vision for the Charlotte location. The team will be reimagining and updating the space in the year to come, as they boldly reintroduce the Charlotte community to Ben & Jerry's.

A celebratory day across the Ben & Jerry's system, PRIMO Partners will be celebrating Free Cone Day at each of its stores across North Carolina. Each scoop shop will hold its own event on April 16 between 12 – 8 p.m., and each customer to visit will receive one free scoop of ice cream.

Foxcroft : The newest addition to PRIMO's roster, the Charlotte store will be raising funds during the event to the Roof Above Men's Shelter and Eustress Inc.

: The newest addition to PRIMO's roster, the store will be raising funds during the event to the Roof Above Men's Shelter and Eustress Inc. Friendly : The location will be fundraising for Backpack Beginning while guests enjoy live music from local rock band from 5:30 to 8 p.m. , Ketamine Pidgeon.

: The location will be fundraising for Backpack Beginning while guests enjoy live music from local rock band from , Ketamine Pidgeon. Franklin : This scoop shop will be teaming up with WeAre, a non-profit with a goal of ending systemic racism in schools and beyond from 12 to 3 p.m. Magical Moments of University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill will also be fundraising from 3 to 6 p.m.

: This scoop shop will be teaming up with WeAre, a non-profit with a goal of ending systemic racism in schools and beyond from Magical Moments of will also be fundraising from North Hills : The store will be fundraising for Magical Moments University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill location from 12 to 8 p.m.

: The store will be fundraising for Magical Moments location from Royal Bakery: Magical Moments of North Carolina State University will be the featured fundraiser for the Royal Bakery scoop shop.

"Free Cone Day is much more than a day for us to connect with the communities we're in – here at PRIMO Partners, it's an opportunity to serve the communities we're in," said Phillip Scotton, president and chief operating officer of PRIMO Partners. "We continue to build off the momentum we've created, and acquiring this Charlotte shop is really a milestone in itself. Our team is immediately reimagining the space to fit the store design the future and are looking to increase the guest experience with more indoor-outdoor connectivity and flavor activation. We invite residents and tourists alike to join us at Free Cone Day and experience the PRIMO movement for yourself!"

Looking toward the future, PRIMO has started to identify new locations and developments to invest in throughout Charlotte. Guided by servant leadership, hospitality, and growth, Scotton and company plan to grow partnerships in the city with aligned developers and non-profits while adding growth-oriented leaders to the team. Immediate next steps include adding to PRIMO's mobile offerings with a vintage Ben & Jerry's ice cream truck, a "Cowmobile" mobile trailer, carts, and kiosks.

Currently, PRIMO Partners operate in D.M.V. (DC/Maryland/Virginia), Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The team has sights set on further expanding its footprint in core Southern markets by aligning with new partners and clients. Additionally, PRIMO looks to continue to build the real estate development and ownership arm of the business while executing operational excellence to spread joy to its supporters and guests.

As a 100 percent black-owned business, PRIMO Partners is on a mission to develop diverse businesses and leaders. PRIMO breaks down barriers for Black entrepreneurship and business ownership challenges faced in marginalized communities. Using their business as a vessel to help bridge the generational wealth gap for minorities, they invest a percentage of their revenues every year to support communities and organizations, providing access to education, consulting, mentorship, resources and staff development to build future leaders and business owners.

For more information about PRIMO Partners, visit www.primopartners.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT PRIMO PARTNERS: The mission of PRIMO Partners, LLC, is to close the financial achievement gap by providing growth opportunities to people from all backgrounds. Primo Partners is a Black-owned and operated company that develops diverse business, diverse communities, and leaders. For more information, visit https://www.primopartners.com/.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 847.945.1300

SOURCE PRIMO Partners LLC