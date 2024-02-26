PRIMO Partners Honored by International Franchise Association with 2023 Franchisee of the Year Award, Solidifying Position as High-Performing Multi-Unit Franchisee

Multi-Unit Franchisee Group Continues to Amplify its Mission of Building the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMO Partners, a Southeastern-based, multi-unit and multi-brand organization, announces its COO, Phillip Scotton, was recognized by the International Franchise Association's (IFA) with the prestigious 2023 Franchisee of the Year Award. At the core of PRIMO Partners is their commitment to servant leadership, hospitality, and continuous growth. Proudly serving as franchisees of Ben & Jerry's, and other enterprises, award opportunities continue to highlight the brand's mission of growing its top asset, the people.

Phillip Scotton, IFA Franchisee of the Year.

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

After joining the PRIMO team fulltime in 2016, Scotton has helped propel the then two North Carolina based operations into a 20+ unit multi-state award winning brand. His specialty being building scalable omni-channel business processes, which has led PRIMO to being ranked #1 for Ben & Jerry's globally in the off-premise category. Additionally, he serves on the Franchise Advisory Council, a council representing Ben & Jerry's franchisees on behalf of the greater franchise community.

"I am truly honored to receive this award – a recognition that extends beyond individual achievement to celebrate the collective efforts of PRIMO Partners, strengthening our platform to be a vehicle for change," said Scotton. "As we expand across the Southeast and Midwest, I am reminded that success is not only measured in profits but in the positive impact we make on the communities we serve. This award is a testament to the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship, and I am proud to stand as a representative of PRIMO Partners and our unwavering commitment to equity, activism, and social progress."

PRIMO's success goes beyond its leadership team, as they pour into all their employees' overall personal and professional development. Most recently, Kimberly Williams in Greensboro, NC and Aaron Kimbrough in Washington, DC received the Manager of the Year award at Ben & Jerry's annual conference in Jan. 2024. PRIMO stands firm in its commitment to creating the next generation of entrepreneurs, as they offer various leadership programs for their team to participate in.

Notably, these programs include:

Outward-Bound Professional Program : The PRIMO team partners with Outward-Bound Professional Program, aimed to develop and deepen relationships, streamlining team performance and communication.

: The PRIMO team partners with Outward-Bound Professional Program, aimed to develop and deepen relationships, streamlining team performance and communication. Positive Intelligence Cohort : This is a six-week "mental bootcamp," combining weekly video sessions and daily app-guided practice to boost the team's three core mental muscles: the saboteurs interceptor muscle, sage muscle, and self-command muscle.

: This is a six-week "mental bootcamp," combining weekly video sessions and daily app-guided practice to boost the team's three core mental muscles: the saboteurs interceptor muscle, sage muscle, and self-command muscle. Leadership Accelerator : To uplift the voices of women within the organization, PRIMO offers dynamic and deliberate executive coaching, aimed at professionally and personally developing female employees to break glass ceilings within the industry.

: To uplift the voices of women within the organization, PRIMO offers dynamic and deliberate executive coaching, aimed at professionally and personally developing female employees to break glass ceilings within the industry. Grinnell Leadership Jumpstart: Top managers showing leadership and growth potential are selected to participate in the Grinnell Leadership Jumpstart. A program focused on group coaching aligned with PRIMO's mission while creating personal purpose in their professional goals.

As a 100 percent black-owned business, PRIMO Partners is on a mission to develop diverse businesses and leaders. PRIMO breaks down barriers for Black entrepreneurship and business ownership challenges faced in marginalized communities. Using their business as a vessel to help bridge the generational wealth gap for minorities, they invest a percentage of their revenues every year to support communities and organizations, providing access to education, consulting, mentorship, resources and staff development to build future leaders and business owners.

For more information about PRIMO Partners, visit www.primopartners.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT PRIMO PARTNERS: The mission of PRIMO Partners, LLC, is to close the financial achievement gap by providing growth opportunities to people from all backgrounds. Primo Partners is a Black-owned and operated company that develops diverse business, diverse communities, and leaders. For more information, visit https://www.primopartners.com/.

