PRIMO Partners Honored with Distinguished 2023 MVP Award from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine

News provided by

PRIMO Partners LLC

06 Jun, 2023, 14:49 ET

CEO of the Largest Black-Owned Multi-Unit Franchise Group of Ben & Jerry's Wins Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMO Partners LLC, a black-owned and operated company that are multi-unit franchisees with Ben and Jerry's and Starbucks, was recognized with the 2023 MVP Award from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine. The winners, chosen from a long list of multi-unit franchisee nominees, are the country's best and brightest power operators, innovators, and creative thinkers who have demonstrated outstanding performance in growing both their organization and their brands. Antonio McBroom, the CEO and Visionary of PRIMO Partners, was recognized with the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award for demonstrating exceptional commitment to the promotion of providing equal opportunities for marginalized communities.

Continue Reading
PRIMO Partners Logo
PRIMO Partners Logo
(From Left to Right): Eric Taylor, CFO of PRIMO Partners, Antonio McBroom, CEO of PRIMO Partners, and Phillip Scotton, COO of PRIMO Partners
(From Left to Right): Eric Taylor, CFO of PRIMO Partners, Antonio McBroom, CEO of PRIMO Partners, and Phillip Scotton, COO of PRIMO Partners

"I am immensely honored to be this year's recipient of an award that is the exact representation of our work and what we strive to accomplish every day," said Antonio McBroom. "We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all, to champion underrepresented voices, and to drive meaningful change within our industry. Together, we will create a future where diversity, equality, and inclusion are not just ideals to aim for, but the very essence of our success."

This year's outstanding multi-unit franchisees were each presented with a coveted MVP Award at the recent Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, held April 25–28 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas with 2,000 people in attendance.

Judges searched for the best, brightest, and most inspiring multi-unit franchisees before selecting 12 category winners. Each winner will be profiled in Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

"At every step of the PRIMO Partners journey, we have worked to break barriers and pave the way for others to succeed," added McBroom. "We believe that diversity is the foundation upon which greatness is built. By embracing the unique perspectives, talents, and experiences of our diverse team members, we have fostered a culture of empowerment, respect and collaboration."

For more information about PRIMO Partners, visit https://www.primopartners.com/ or call 877-600-6522.

About PRIMO Partners
The mission of PRIMO Partners, LLC, is to close the financial achievement gap by providing growth opportunities to people from all backgrounds. Primo Partners is a Black-owned and operated company that develops diverse businesses, diverse communities, and leaders.

About Franchise Update Media
Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for 35 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com.

Media Contact: Tom Farrell, Fishman PR, [email protected]

SOURCE PRIMO Partners LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.