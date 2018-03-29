Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product: Primo hTrio Multi-purpose beverage dispensers

Hazard: Hot water can drip from the machine when it is used in high altitude areas over 6,000 feet in elevation, posing a burn hazard to users.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers in high altitude areas over 6,000 feet in elevation should immediately stop using the recalled dispensers and contact Primo for a free replacement.

Consumer Contact:

Primo toll-free at 866-429-7566 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or at www.primowater.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 11,000

Description:

This recall involves the Primo hTrio Multi-Purpose beverage dispensers purchased on or before December 31, 2017 which provides both hot and cold water and brews 6, 8, and 10 ounce hot beverages. Model numbers 601225, 601229, and 601240 are printed on the bottom of the product and Primo is printed on the front.

Incidents/Injuries: Primo has received three reports of hot water leaking from the product being used in high altitude areas, including one burn injury to a customer's hand.

Sold At: Sam's Club and online at Amazon.com, and Wayfair.com from January 2017 through December 2017 for between $200 and $250.



Importer: Primo Water Operations Inc. of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Distributor: Wal-Mart Stores Inc., of Bentonville, Ark.

Manufacturer: Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacturing Co., Ltd., of China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

