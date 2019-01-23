Primo TV partners with Platinum Films to create Matt Hatter App "Realm Runner" (2019)

The game is now available for download from iTunes and Android stores and is the first app release from Platinum Films' new digital division, Giant Pixel. The launch of the game coincides with the premiere of the Matt Hatter TV movie: " Matt Hatter Chronicles: Rise of Primal" on Primo TV.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Platinum Films and Giant Pixel on the Realm Runner game. Matt Hatter is an iconic character in animation and it thrills us to be able to bring a new format to reach our Primo TV viewers," said Michael Fernandez, VP of Marketing for Vme Media.

Nigel Stone, CEO, Platinum Films commented, "Partnering with Primo to produce this exciting App, which showcases the globally popular characters from our Matt Hatter TV series has been fantastic. This unique partnership has allowed us to interact directly with the fans of the series and give them another platform on which to further explore the adventure."



About Primo TV:

Primo TV is the first English language network targeting U.S. bicultural Hispanic Gen Z viewers (6-16) and their families with inspirational and educational programming. Owned and operated by Vme Media, Inc., Primo TV offers culturally relevant programming in English, appealing to parents as a way to keep their kids culturally engages with their Latino roots. Primo TV is currently available nationally on Comcast Xfinity. For more information please visit www.primotv.com or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/primotelevision/ or www.twitter.com/primotelevision

About Platinum Films:

Platinum Films is a leading independent children's media company who create, produce merchandise and distribute popular children's entertainment brands for a global market that are made for and loved by kids.

Headquartered at the famous Pinewood Studios UK, Platinum Films has a refreshing attitude towards programme making and brand building.

Pinewood Studios offers state-of-the-art facilities so Platinum can partner award-winning feature film technicians with the best talent in children's television.

Platinum's talented creative and commercial divisions enable all aspects of brand creation and is recognised for its innovative, popular and commercial entertainment brands.

IP includes the international hit CGI animated adventure series MATT HATTER CHRONICLES which has sold into over 80 territories worldwide, BAFTA nominated preschool series DREAM STREET and the kid's cooking adventure format, PLANET COOK, representing over 220 episodes of first class children's programming.

New IP includes the much-anticipated MATT HATTER - TV MOVIE and a reversioning of its classic preschool series, DREAM STREET.

The latest edition to their brand portfolio is Bear Grylls Young Adventurer, an animated children's entertainment brand based on the heroic adventures of a young Bear Grylls and the epic missions he faces as he explores and discovers the world around him.

About Giant Pixel:

Giant Pixel, Platinum Films' newly created digital division, is headed up by Paul Brunton. He joins the team bringing over 20 years' experience in the creative digital sector and has an enviable track record for delivering creative digital strategies and content for emerging and established brands, as well as global leaders such as Disney, Marvel, BBC, Twentieth Century Fox, Warner Bros, BBC, Nickelodeon, Turner, Mattel, Hasbro, eOne and Scholastic.

