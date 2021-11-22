Primo Water Announces Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification for its Mountain Valley and Georgia Mountain Sites

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, announces that SCS Global Services (SCS), a global leader in third-party certification of sustainability performance, confirmed that its Mountain Valley site in Arkansas and its Georgia Mountain site, in Fannin County Georgia, have achieved certification based on an independent, in-depth assessment. The Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) International Water Stewardship Standard is a comprehensive global benchmark for responsible water stewardship.

Two additional Primo water sources, Diamond Spring in Pennsylvania and Wekiva Spring in Florida achieved AWS certification in December 2020.

Certification of the Mountain Valley and Georgia Mountain sites demonstrates that the facilities have successfully completed each of the steps in the AWS Standard and is confirmation of having met the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship. AWS certification demonstrates that Primo Water has addressed five aspects of responsible water stewardship: good water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality, important water-related areas, and safe water, sanitation and hygiene. An AWS Standard certificate is issued independently of the site, its owners and AWS by a neutral, expert, third-party conformity assessment body who has achieved AWS accreditation. A site's certificate will be valid for three years, subject to successful surveillance audits.

"After becoming the first company to have a spring water source certified under the AWS program in December 2020, we have now obtained certification for two additional sites within twelve months as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to responsible water usage and conservation," said Tom Harrington, Primo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing focus on our sustainability initiatives continues to drive our industry leadership and we remain on track to achieve our goal of certifying all of our key owned spring water sources under by the AWS by the end of 2022."

ABOUT PRIMO WATER NORTH AMERICA

Primo Water North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primo Water Corporation, is a U.S.-based company providing bottled water, break room supplies, and equipment and services for water filtration systems. They provide products to over a million homes, offices, restaurants, food service organizations, convenience stores, and retail locations across the country. Among its best-known bottled water brands are Primo®, Mountain Valley®, Alhambra®, Crystal Rock®, Crystal Springs®, Deep Rock®, Hinckley Springs®, Kentwood Springs®, Mount Olympus®, Sierra Springs®, and Sparkletts®. Learn more at https://www.water.com/.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and applicable Canadian securities laws conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Primo makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and Primo cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding future certifications by the AWS of Primo's owned spring water sources. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding management's current plans and estimates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors contained in Primo's Annual Report in the Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other periodic reports filed with the securities commissions. Primo does not, except as expressly required by applicable law, undertake to update or revise any of these statements in light of new information or future events.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR WATER STEWARDSHIP

The Alliance for Water Stewardship's (AWS) mission is to: Ignite and nurture global and local leadership in credible water stewardship that recognizes and secures the social, cultural, environmental and economic value of freshwater.

AWS is a global membership collaboration comprising businesses, NGOs and the public sector. Its members contribute to the sustainability of local water-resources through their adoption and promotion of a universal framework for the sustainable use of water – the International Water Stewardship Standard, or AWS Standard – that drives, recognizes and rewards good water stewardship performance.

The AWS Standard offers a credible, globally-applicable framework for major water users to understand their own water use and impacts, and to work collaboratively and transparently with others for sustainable water management within the wider water catchment context. Implementers follow the steps and guidance in the AWS Standard to achieve good water stewardship practices that improve site water performance and contribute to wider sustainability goals.

