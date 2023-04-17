Primo Water Announces Resolution of Litigation with Legion

All Four of Legion's Candidates Will Be Permitted to Stand for Election at the Company's Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners Postponed to May 31, 2023

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo Water"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced that it has agreed to a proposal of settlement offered by Legion Partners Holdings, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Legion") dismissing Legion's Application in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Both parties have agreed to bear their own litigation expenses.

Pursuant to the settlement, the Company has exercised its discretion under Primo Water's Bylaws to waive any deficiencies in the nomination notice (the "Notice") submitted by Legion with respect to Legion's nominees Henrik Jelert and Lori Tauber Marcus, such that all four of Legion's nominees will now be permitted to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the rescheduled 2023 annual and special meeting of shareowners (the "Annual Meeting").

The Board took this compromise action to avoid the ongoing and significant expense and distraction associated with litigation and determined that resolving the outstanding litigation was in the best interests of the Company and its shareowners.

In order to allow shareowners sufficient time to consider the business of the Annual Meeting and to review the backgrounds of each of the nominees, and consistent with the settlement agreement, the Board has set a new date for the Annual Meeting of May 31, 2023, at which shareowners of record as of April 27, 2023, will be entitled to vote.

Primo Water will be mailing shareowners a revised proxy statement and a new BLUE proxy card. Any previously submitted proxies will be discarded and shareowners will be required to resubmit their votes.

Shareowners who have any questions or need assistance voting their shares may contact the Company's proxy solicitor MacKenzie Partners at 1-800-322-2885 or [email protected]

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue. Primo Water operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 10,000 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water machines. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Non-GAAP Measure

To supplement its reporting of financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), Primo Water utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including and not limited to Adjusted EBITDA margin, to separate the impact of certain items from the underlying business. Because Primo Water uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of Primo Water's underlying business performance and the performance of its management. The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, Primo Water's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

