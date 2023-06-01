PRIMO WATER ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING FOR DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS

Primo Water Corporation

01 Jun, 2023, 06:30 ET

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo Water"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced the results of voting for directors at its annual and special meeting of shareowners held on May 31, 2023 (the "Meeting"). By a vote conducted by ballot, each of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated May 3, 2023 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed voting results are as follows:

Nominee

# of Votes For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Britta Bomhard

137,711,062

97.40 %

3,677,067

2.60 %

Susan E. Cates

139,352,381

98.56 %

2,035,748

1.44 %

Eric J. Foss

124,606,969

88.13 %

16,781,160

11.87 %

Jerry Fowden

134,522,815

95.14 %

6,865,314

4.86 %

Thomas J. Harrington

138,979,277

98.30 %

2,408,852

1.70 %

Derek R. Lewis

139,587,591

98.73 %

1,800,538

1.27 %

Lori T. Marcus

139,564,602

98.71 %

1,823,527

1.29 %

Billy D. Prim

137,063,760

96.94 %

4,324,369

3.06 %

Archana Singh

139,088,279

98.37 %

2,299,850

1.63 %

Steven P. Stanbrook

139,145,268

98.41 %

2,242,861

1.59 %


Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generated approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue in 2022. Primo Water operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 10,000 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water machines. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation

