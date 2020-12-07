Primo Water Corporation Announces Appointment of Jon Kathol as Vice President, Investor Relations

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the appointment of Jon Kathol as its Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately. Mr. Kathol will report directly to Jay Wells, Primo's Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Mr. Kathol will be responsible for the overall leadership of Primo's communication and relationships with investors, analysts, and the larger investor community. He will lead investor outreach programs and special events to drive proactive dialogue and interaction with the investment community regarding Primo's financial performance and strategic initiatives with the aim of increasing shareholder value and raising Primo's profile within the investor community.

Mr. Kathol brings 25 years of experience in investor relations and accounting. Most recently, Mr. Kathol served as Vice President, Investor Relations for Tyson Foods, a position he held since 2011. His experiences include creating and implementing overall investor relations strategies, managing relationships with the larger investor community, and driving visibility with new investors and analysts. Mr. Kathol has also held other senior leadership positions at Tyson Foods, as well as senior roles at Hudson Foods and IBP.

"We are very excited to announce the addition of Jon to the Primo team," said Jay Wells, Primo's Chief Financial Officer. "Jon comes to us with deep knowledge of what it takes to develop and run a sophisticated investor relations strategy and possesses an extensive network of relationships across the investor and analyst community. Jon has a proven track record of helping drive shareholder value through cogent messaging and Wall Street engagement campaigns, and we expect his talents to immediately contribute to Primo's investor relations efforts."

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europe and Israel and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

