Primo Water Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified and spring bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021.

(The fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 included 53-weeks of activity, compared to 52-weeks of activity for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. Unless stated otherwise, all fourth quarter 2020 comparisons are relative to the fourth quarter of 2019 and all fiscal year 2020 comparisons are relative to fiscal year 2019; all information is in U.S. dollars.)

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased 15% to $505 million compared to $440 million .





compared to . Gross profit increased 8% to $282 million compared to $260 million .





compared to . Reported net loss and net loss per diluted share were $20 million and $0.12 , respectively, compared to reported net income and net income per diluted share of $2 million and $0.01 , respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were $23 million and $0.14 , respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of $17 million and $0.13 , respectively.





and , respectively, compared to reported net income and net income per diluted share of and , respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were and , respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $98 million compared to $72 million and adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 300 basis points to 19.4%.

"I am very pleased with our fourth quarter results, despite a difficult operating environment and increased lockdown measures in many of the geographies we serve," said Tom Harrington, Primo's Chief Executive Officer. "We closed the year with another quarter of strong adjusted EBITDA and higher adjusted EBITDA margin, and we are carrying that momentum into 2021 as a more streamlined and profitable company with our pure-play water model. I am confident that the continued demand for our products and services, coupled with the progress we made against our key initiatives throughout 2020, will enable us to build upon these results in 2021."

FOURTH QUARTER GLOBAL PERFORMANCE – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue increased 15% to $505 million compared to $440 million (increased by 9% excluding the impact of foreign exchange and the 53rd week). The increase is due primarily from the legacy Primo acquisition, increased demand for products and services from residential customers and a $19 million benefit from the 53rd week, partially offset by lower revenue from coffee services and the Water Direct commercial customer base. Revenue growth by channel is tabulated below:

Continuing Operations



Revenue Bridge

Change% 2019 Q4 Revenue



$ 440.0



Water Direct / Water Exchange +3.4



Water Refill / Water Filtration +40.1



Water Dispensers



+20.2



Other Water



+1.2



Other



-23.7



Change before adjustments +41.2

9.4% Impact of 53rd week



+19.4



Foreign exchange



+4.4



2020 Q4 Revenue



$ 505.0

14.8%

Gross profit increased 8% to $282 million compared to $260 million driven by the acquisition of the legacy Primo business and a $12 million benefit from the 53rd week. Gross margin was 55.8% compared to 59.1%, due primarily to lower gross profit in the Rest of World ("ROW") segment and the lower gross margin profile of the legacy Primo business.





compared to driven by the acquisition of the legacy Primo business and a benefit from the 53rd week. Gross margin was 55.8% compared to 59.1%, due primarily to lower gross profit in the Rest of World ("ROW") segment and the lower gross margin profile of the legacy Primo business. SG&A expenses increased 5% to $248 million compared to $237 million . The increase was driven by the addition of the legacy Primo business and $8 million of expenses from the 53 rd week, partially offset by lower SG&A resulting from cost reduction initiatives implemented earlier in the year.





compared to . The increase was driven by the addition of the legacy Primo business and of expenses from the 53 week, partially offset by lower SG&A resulting from cost reduction initiatives implemented earlier in the year. Reported net loss and net loss per diluted share were $20 million and $0.12 , respectively, compared to reported net income and net income per diluted share of $2 million and $0.01 , respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were $23 million and $0.14 , respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of $17 million and $0.13 , respectively.





and , respectively, compared to reported net income and net income per diluted share of and , respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were and , respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $98 million compared to $72 million (increased 31% excluding the impact of the 53 rd week). The increase was driven primarily by increased demand for products and services from residential customers, improved operating leverage, the legacy Primo acquisition, synergy realization and a $4 million benefit from the 53rd week. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 300 basis points to 19.4%.





compared to (increased 31% excluding the impact of the 53 week). The increase was driven primarily by increased demand for products and services from residential customers, improved operating leverage, the legacy Primo acquisition, synergy realization and a benefit from the 53rd week. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 300 basis points to 19.4%. Net cash provided by operating activities of $70 million , less $29 million of capital expenditures, resulted in $41 million of free cash flow, or $56 million of adjusted free cash flow (adjusting for the items set forth on Exhibit 7), compared to adjusted free cash flow of $84 million in the prior year.

FOURTH QUARTER REPORTING SEGMENT PERFORMANCE – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

North America

Revenue increased 24% to $385 million (increased by 18% excluding the impact of foreign exchange and the 53rd week) driven by the legacy Primo acquisition, increased demand for products and services from residential customers and a $19 million benefit from the 53rd week, partially offset by lower revenue from our Water Direct commercial customer base and coffee services.

North America



Revenue Bridge

Change% 2019 Q4 Revenue



$ 310.6



Water Direct / Water Exchange +13.5



Water Refill / Water Filtration +39.9



Water Dispensers



+20.2



Other Water



+0.1



Other



-18.0



Change before adjustments +55.7

17.9% Impact of 53rd week



+18.9



Foreign exchange



+0.2



2020 Q4 Revenue



$ 385.4

24.1%

Gross profit increased 15% to $219 million driven by the legacy Primo acquisition and a $12 million benefit from the 53 rd week.





driven by the legacy Primo acquisition and a benefit from the 53 week. SG&A expenses increased 7% to $174 million driven by the acquisition of the legacy Primo business and $8 million of expenses from the 53rd week, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives enacted earlier in the year.





driven by the acquisition of the legacy Primo business and of expenses from the 53rd week, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives enacted earlier in the year. Operating income increased 58% to $38 million . Adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to $82 million (increased by 36% excluding the impact of the 53rd week), due primarily to the legacy Primo acquisition, improved operating leverage, synergy realization and a $4 million benefit from the 53rd week.

Rest of World ("ROW")

Revenue decreased 8% to $120 million driven by lower revenue in our Water Direct customer base and coffee services.

Rest of World



Revenue Bridge

Change% 2019 Q4 Revenue



$ 129.4



Water Direct



-10.1



Water Filtration



+0.2



Other Water



+1.1



Other



-5.7



Change before adjustments -14.5

-11.2% Impact of 53rd week



+0.5



Foreign exchange



+4.2



2020 Q4 Revenue



$ 119.6

-7.6%

Gross profit decreased 10% to $63 million driven primarily by decreased revenue in our Water Direct customer base and coffee services.





driven primarily by decreased revenue in our Water Direct customer base and coffee services. SG&A expenses decreased 8% to $57 million driven primarily by cost reduction initiatives enacted in our European business.





driven primarily by cost reduction initiatives enacted in our European business. Operating income increased 57% to $6 million . Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $24 million as decreased volume in our Water Direct customer base and coffee services business was largely offset by improved operating leverage resulting from cost reduction initiatives.

FULL YEAR GLOBAL PERFORMANCE – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue increased 9% to $1,954 million . The increase is driven by the legacy Primo acquisition, increased demand for products and services from residential customers and the 53rd week, partially offset by lower revenue from the Water Direct commercial customer base and coffee services. Revenue growth by channel is tabulated below:

Continuing Operations



Revenue Bridge

Change% 2019 Revenue



$ 1,795.4



Divested Cott Beverages LLC business -7.2



2019 adjusted revenue



$ 1,788.2



Water Direct / Water Exchange +5.5



Water Refill / Water Filtration

+139.0



Water Dispensers



+75.4



Other Water



+2.6



Other



-82.2



Change before adjustments +140.3

7.8% Impact of 53rd week



+19.4



Foreign exchange



+5.6



2020 Revenue



$ 1,953.5

9.2%

Gross profit increased 5% to $1,114 million compared to $1,061 million driven by the legacy Primo acquisition and the 53rd week. Gross margin was 57.0% compared to 59.1%, due primarily to lower gross profit in the ROW segment and the lower gross margin profile of the legacy Primo business.





compared to driven by the legacy Primo acquisition and the 53rd week. Gross margin was 57.0% compared to 59.1%, due primarily to lower gross profit in the ROW segment and the lower gross margin profile of the legacy Primo business. SG&A expenses increased 5% to $1,007 million compared to $962 million . The increase was driven by the addition of the legacy Primo business, costs related to COVID-19 and the 53 rd week, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives implemented earlier in the year.





compared to . The increase was driven by the addition of the legacy Primo business, costs related to COVID-19 and the 53 week, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives implemented earlier in the year. Reported net loss and net loss per diluted share were $157 million and $1.01 , respectively, compared to reported net loss and net loss per diluted share of $11 million and $0.08 , respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were $86 million and $0.55 , respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of $59 million and $0.43 , respectively.





and , respectively, compared to reported net loss and net loss per diluted share of and , respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share were and , respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $362 million compared to $287 million . The increase was driven primarily by increased demand for products and services from residential customers, improved operating leverage, the legacy Primo acquisition, synergy realization and the 53rd week. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 250 basis points to 18.5%.





compared to . The increase was driven primarily by increased demand for products and services from residential customers, improved operating leverage, the legacy Primo acquisition, synergy realization and the 53rd week. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 250 basis points to 18.5%. Net cash provided by operating activities of $194 million , less $114 million of capital expenditures, resulted in $80 million of free cash flow, or $138 million of adjusted free cash flow (adjusting for the items set forth on Exhibit 7), compared to adjusted free cash flow of $121 million in the prior year.

OUTLOOK

Primo is targeting the following results from continuing operations for the first quarter and full year 2021:



Q1 2021 FY 2021

Range Range ($ in millions) Low High Low High Revenue $455 $485 + ~5% Adjusted EBITDA $70 $75 $370 $380

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA).

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

EXHIBIT 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts, U.S. GAAP)



Unaudited





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019















Revenue, net $ 505.0



$ 440.0



$ 1,953.5



$ 1,795.4

Cost of sales 223.2



179.8



839.6



734.2

Gross profit 281.8



260.2



1,113.9



1,061.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses 247.6



236.5



1,006.6



962.2

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 4.4



2.9



10.6



7.6

Acquisition and integration expenses 5.3



6.4



33.7



16.4

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges —



—



115.2



—

Operating income (loss) 24.5



14.4



(52.2)



75.0

Other expense (income), net 18.1



(3.4)



18.7



3.7

Interest expense, net 20.8



19.3



81.6



77.6

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (14.4)



(1.5)



(152.5)



(6.3)

Income tax expense (benefit) 5.6



(3.4)



4.3



4.5

Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (20.0)



$ 1.9



$ (156.8)



$ (10.8)

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (1.2)



6.2



25.1



13.7

Net (loss) income $ (21.2)



$ 8.1



$ (131.7)



$ 2.9

















Net (loss) income per common share













Basic:













Continuing operations $ (0.12)



$ 0.01



$ (1.01)



$ (0.08)

Discontinued operations $ (0.01)



$ 0.05



$ 0.16



$ 0.10

Net (loss) income $ (0.13)



$ 0.06



$ (0.85)



$ 0.02

Diluted:













Continuing operations $ (0.12)



$ 0.01



$ (1.01)



$ (0.08)

Discontinued operations $ (0.01)



$ 0.05



$ 0.16



$ 0.10

Net (loss) income $ (0.13)



$ 0.06



$ (0.85)



$ 0.02

















Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 160,246



134,714



155,446



135,224

Diluted 160,246



136,460



155,446



135,224



PRIMO WATER CORPORATION



EXHIBIT 2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts, U.S. GAAP)





Unaudited















January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 115.1



$ 156.9

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $20.7 ($8.8 as of December 28, 2019) 222.3



216.7

Inventories 83.8



62.9

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21.3



19.1

Current assets of discontinued operations —



186.7

Total current assets 442.5



642.3

Property, plant and equipment, net 685.6



558.1

Operating lease right-of-use-assets 180.6



185.7

Goodwill 1,284.3



1,047.5

Intangible assets, net 987.6



597.0

Other long-term assets, net 24.1



20.5

Long-term assets of discontinued operations —



339.8

Total assets $ 3,604.7



$ 3,390.9

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings 107.7



92.4

Current maturities of long-term debt 17.9



6.9

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 387.7



370.6

Current operating lease obligations 35.5



36.5

Current liabilities of discontinued operations —



101.2

Total current liabilities 548.8



607.6

Long-term debt 1,345.1



1,259.1

Operating lease obligations 148.0



155.2

Deferred tax liabilities 148.1



90.6

Other long-term liabilities 67.8



58.7

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations —



53.5

Total liabilities 2,257.8



2,224.7

Equity





Common shares, no par value - 160,406,464 shares issued (December 28, 2019 - 134,803,211 shares issued) 1,268.0



892.3

Additional paid-in-capital 84.5



77.4

Retained earnings 81.1



265.0

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86.7)



(68.5)

Total Primo Water Corporation equity 1,346.9



1,166.2

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,604.7



$ 3,390.9



PRIMO WATER CORPORATION











EXHIBIT 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)













Unaudited















For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations:













Net (loss) income $ (21.2)



$ 8.1



$ (131.7)



$ 2.9

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1.2)



6.2



25.1



13.7

Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (20.0)



$ 1.9



$ (156.8)



$ (10.8)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to cash flows from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 50.7



44.3



202.1



168.6

Amortization of financing fees 0.8



0.9



3.5



3.5

Share-based compensation expense 8.6



3.7



22.1



11.7

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 2.8



(2.1)



0.2



(1.1)

Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt 19.7



—



19.7



—

(Gain) loss on sale of business —



—



(0.6)



6.0

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges —



—



115.2



—

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 4.4



2.9



10.6



7.6

Other non-cash items (2.9)



(2.4)



(1.2)



(2.4)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:













Accounts receivable 52.7



42.8



14.2



13.9

Inventories (2.0)



1.4



1.0



(5.4)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5.9



3.8



2.4



4.4

Other assets (2.7)



0.2



(3.6)



1.5

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other liabilities (47.8)



3.5



(35.2)



7.7

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 70.2



100.9



193.6



205.2

Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations:













Acquisitions, net of cash received (10.4)



(23.9)



(446.1)



(54.6)

Additions to property, plant and equipment (29.0)



(22.1)



(114.0)



(101.3)

Additions to intangible assets (1.4)



(2.9)



(9.3)



(8.8)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.8



(0.1)



1.8



2.2

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash sold —



—



—



50.5

Other investing activities (0.4)



—



0.7



0.4

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (40.4)



(49.0)



(566.9)



(111.6)

Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations:













Payments of long-term debt (538.0)



(0.9)



(545.6)



(5.0)

Issuance of long-term debt 533.5



—



533.5



—

Payments on short-term borrowings (54.8)



(1.1)



(334.7)



(64.2)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings 23.6



11.0



347.5



75.1

Premiums and costs paid upon extinguishment of long-term debt (14.7)



—



(14.7)



—

Issuance of common shares 1.4



0.3



3.4



1.2

Common shares repurchased and canceled (0.9)



(0.7)



(33.2)



(31.8)

Financing fees (7.8)



—



(11.2)



—

Equity issuance fees —



—



(1.1)



—

Dividends paid to common and preferred shareholders (9.7)



(8.1)



(39.6)



(32.5)

Payment of contingent consideration for acquisitions —



(0.1)



(1.2)



(0.3)

Other financing activities (13.2)



(13.3)



5.9



(7.9)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (80.6)



(12.9)



(91.0)



(65.4)

Cash flows from discontinued operations:













Operating activities of discontinued operations 1.3



31.9



(17.4)



41.6

Investing activities of discontinued operations —



(10.0)



388.9



(36.2)

Financing activities of discontinued operations —



(0.2)



(0.1)



(0.6)

Net cash provided by discontinued operations 1.3



21.7



371.4



4.8

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2.7



1.2



2.5



1.7

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (46.8)



61.9



(90.4)



34.7

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 161.9



143.6



205.5



170.8

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year 115.1



205.5



115.1



205.5

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations, end of year —



48.6



—



48.6

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of year 115.1



156.9



115.1



156.9



PRIMO WATER CORPORATION













EXHIBIT 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION















(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)















Unaudited





































For the Three Months Ended January 2, 2021



North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total Revenue, net















Water Direct/Water Exchange

$ 250.5



$ 51.3



$ —



$ 301.8

Water Refill/Water Filtration

51.3



7.8



—



59.1

Other Water

37.0



15.5



—



52.5

Water Dispensers

20.7



—



—



20.7

Other

25.9



45.0



—



70.9

Total

$ 385.4



$ 119.6



$ —



$ 505.0



















Gross profit

$ 218.5



$ 63.3



$ —



$ 281.8

Gross margin %

56.7 %

52.9 %

—



55.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 174.1



$ 57.3



$ 16.2



$ 247.6

SG&A % of revenue

45.2 %

47.9 %

N/A



49.0 % Operating income (loss)

$ 38.0



$ 5.5



$ (19.0)



$ 24.5

Depreciation and amortization

$ 35.3



$ 15.0



$ 0.4



$ 50.7























For the Three Months Ended December 28, 2019



North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total Revenue, net















Water Direct/Water Exchange

$ 224.2



$ 59.5



$ —



$ 283.7

Water Refill/Water Filtration

8.9



7.1



—



16.0

Other Water

34.7



13.8



—



48.5

Water Dispensers

—



—



—



—

Other

42.8



49.0



—



91.8

Total

$ 310.6



$ 129.4



$ —



$ 440.0



















Gross profit

$ 189.8



$ 70.4



$ —



$ 260.2

Gross margin %

61.1 %

54.4 %

N/A



59.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 163.3



$ 62.3



$ 10.9



$ 236.5

SG&A % of revenue

52.6 %

48.1 %

N/A



53.8 % Operating income (loss)

$ 24.0



$ 3.5



$ (13.1)



$ 14.4

Depreciation and amortization

$ 29.7



$ 14.5



$ 0.1



$ 44.3

























For the Year Ended January 2, 2021



North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total Revenue, net















Water Direct/Water Exchange

$ 965.8



$ 211.6



$ —



$ 1,177.4

Water Refill/Water Filtration

175.1



29.3



—



204.4

Other Water

160.7



63.5



—



224.2

Water Dispensers

75.9



—



—



75.9

Other

115.7



155.9



—



271.6

Total

$ 1,493.2



$ 460.3



$ —



$ 1,953.5



















Gross profit

$ 862.9



$ 251.0



$ —



$ 1,113.9

Gross margin %

57.8 %

54.5 %

— %

57.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 710.0



$ 244.8



$ 51.8



$ 1,006.6

SG&A % of revenue

47.5 %

53.2 %

— %

51.5 % Operating income (loss)

$ 132.1



$ (111.4)



$ (72.9)



$ (52.2)

Depreciation and amortization

$ 142.4



$ 58.4



$ 1.3



$ 202.1























For the Year Ended December 28, 2019



North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total Revenue, net















Water Direct/Water Exchange

$ 905.1



$ 252.7



$ —



$ 1,157.8

Water Refill/Water Filtration

35.6



26.8



—



62.4

Other Water

157.8



59.4



—



217.2

Water Dispensers

—



—



—



—

Other

171.3



179.5



7.2



358.0

Total

$ 1,269.8



$ 518.4



$ 7.2



$ 1,795.4



















Gross profit

$ 770.5



$ 290.4



$ 0.3



$ 1,061.2

Gross margin %

60.7 %

56.0 %

4.2 %

59.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 668.2



$ 252.0



$ 42.0



$ 962.2

SG&A % of revenue

52.6 %

48.6 %

N/A



53.6 % Operating income (loss)

$ 92.7



$ 29.1



$ (46.8)



$ 75.0

Depreciation and amortization

$ 113.1



$ 55.2



$ 0.3



$ 168.6



PRIMO WATER CORPORATION











EXHIBIT 5 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - ANALYSIS OF REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY REPORTING SEGMENT (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentage amounts)













Unaudited































For the Three Months Ended January 2, 2021

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Primo (a) Change in revenue $ 74.8



$ (9.8)



$ —



$ 65.0

Impact of foreign exchange (b) $ (0.2)



$ (4.2)



$ —



$ (4.4)

Change excluding foreign exchange $ 74.6



$ (14.0)



$ —



$ 60.6

Percentage change in revenue 24.1 %

(7.6) %

— %

14.8 % Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange 24.0 %

(10.8) %

— %

13.8 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ (18.9)



$ (0.5)



$ —



$ (19.4)

Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 55.7



$ (14.5)



$ —



$ 41.2

Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange and

impact of 53rd week in 2020 17.9 %

(11.2) %

— %

9.4 %

















For the Year Ended January 2, 2021

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Primo (a) Change in revenue $ 223.4



$ (58.1)



$ (7.2)



$ 158.1

Impact of foreign exchange (b) $ 0.5



$ (6.1)



$ —



$ (5.6)

Change excluding foreign exchange $ 223.9



$ (64.2)



$ (7.2)



$ 152.5

Percentage change in revenue 17.6 %

(11.2) %

(100.0) %

8.8 % Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange 17.6 %

(12.4) %

(100.0) %

8.5 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ (18.9)



$ (0.5)



$ —



$ (19.4)

Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 205.0



$ (64.7)



$ (7.2)



$ 133.1

Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 16.1 %

(12.5) %

(100.0) %

7.4 %





For the Three Months Ended January 2, 2021

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Primo (a) Change in gross profit $ 28.7



$ (7.1)



$ —



$ 21.6

Impact of foreign exchange (b) $ (0.1)



$ (2.4)



$ —



$ (2.5)

Change excluding foreign exchange $ 28.6



$ (9.5)



$ —



$ 19.1

Percentage change in gross profit 15.1 %

(10.1) %

— %

8.3 % Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange 15.1 %

(13.5) %

— %

7.3 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ (12.2)



$ —



$ —



$ (12.2)

Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 16.4



$ (9.5)



$ —



$ 6.9

Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange and

impact of 53rd week in 2020 8.6 %

(13.5) %

— %

2.7 %





For the Year Ended January 2, 2021

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Primo (a) Change in gross profit $ 92.4



$ (39.4)



$ (0.3)



$ 52.7

Impact of foreign exchange (b) $ 0.3



$ (3.6)



$ —



$ (3.3)

Change excluding foreign exchange $ 92.7



$ (43.0)



$ (0.3)



$ 49.4

Percentage change in gross profit 12.0 %

(13.6) %

(100.0) %

5.0 % Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange 12.0 %

(14.8) %

(100.0) %

4.7 % Impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ (12.2)



$ —



$ —



$ (12.2)

Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of 53rd week in 2020 $ 80.5



$ (43.0)



$ (0.3)



$ 37.2

Percentage change in gross profit excluding foreign exchange and

impact of 53rd week in 2020 10.4 %

(14.8) %

(100.0) %

3.5 %

(a) Primo Water Corporation includes the following reporting segments: North America (which includes our DSS, Aquaterra, Mountain Valley and Legacy Primo businesses), Rest of World (which includes our Eden, Aimia, Decantae and Farrers businesses) and All Other (which includes other miscellaneous expenses and our Cott Beverages LLC business, which was sold in the first quarter of 2019).

(b) Impact of foreign exchange is the difference between the current period revenue and gross profit translated utilizing the current period average foreign exchange rates less the current period revenue and gross profit translated utilizing the prior period average foreign exchange rates.

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 6 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) (in millions of U.S. dollars) Unaudited

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

































January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019































Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (20.0)



$ 1.9



$ (156.8)



$ (10.8)

Interest expense, net 20.8



19.3



81.6



77.6

Income tax expense (benefit) 5.6



(3.4)



4.3



4.5

Depreciation and amortization 50.7



44.3



202.1



168.6

EBITDA (a) $ 57.1



$ 62.1



$ 131.2



$ 239.9

























Acquisition and integration costs (b), (c) 5.3



6.4



33.7



16.4

Share-based compensation costs (d) 8.6



1.9



22.1



9.9

COVID-19 costs (e) 2.4



—



20.8



—

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges (f) —



—



115.2



—

Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net (g) (1.7)



(3.7)



1.5



0.9

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (h) 4.4



2.9



10.6



7.6

Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt (i) 19.7



—



19.7



—

(Gain) loss on sale of business (j) —



—



(0.6)



6.0

Other adjustments, net (k) 2.2



2.5



7.3



6.4

Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 98.0



$ 72.1



$ 361.5



$ 287.1

































Revenue, net $ 505.0



$ 440.0



$ 1,953.5



$ 1,795.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin % 19.4 %

16.4 %

18.5 %

16.0 %

(a) The three months and year ended January 2, 2021 include $3.9 million of benefit associated with the 53rd week.

(b) Includes an increase of $1.8 million of share-based compensation costs for the three months and year ended December 28, 2019 related to awards granted in connection with the acquisition of our Eden business.







For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





























Location in Consolidated Statements of Operations

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (c) Acquisition and integration costs Acquisition and integration expenses

$ 5.3

$ 6.4

$ 33.7

$ 16.4 (d) Share-based compensation costs Selling, general and administrative expenses

8.6

1.9

22.1

9.9 (e) COVID-19 costs Selling, general and administrative expenses

2.4

—

20.8

— (f) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

—

—

115.2

— (g) Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net Other expense (income), net

(1.7)

(3.7)

1.5

0.9 (h) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

4.4

2.9

10.6

7.6 (i) Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt Other expense (income), net

19.7

—

19.7

— (j) (Gain) loss on sale of business Other expense (income), net

—

—

(0.6)

6.0 (k) Other adjustments, net Other expense (income), net

0.1

0.1

(1.7)

(2.8)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2.1

2.3

8.6

9.4

Cost of Sales

—

0.1

0.4

7.0

Revenue, net

—

—

—

(7.2)

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION



EXHIBIT 7 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in millions of U.S. dollars)





Unaudited















For the Three Months Ended

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019







Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 70.2



$ 100.9

Less: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (29.0)



(22.1)

Free Cash Flow $ 41.2



$ 78.8









Plus:





Acquisition and integration cash costs 2.7



2.9

COVID-19 related cash costs 5.2



—

Incremental interest payment on 2024 Notes (a) 9.0



—

Cash costs related to additions to property, plant and equipment for integration of acquired entities 0.5



2.0

Less:





Deferral of payroll tax related costs - government programs (2.5)



—

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 56.1



$ 83.7











For the Year Ended

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019







Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 193.6



$ 205.2

Less: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (114.0)



(101.3)

Free Cash Flow $ 79.6



$ 103.9









Plus:





Acquisition and integration cash costs 31.2



14.8

Transaction cash costs paid on behalf of acquiree 13.4



—

COVID-19 related cash costs 20.4



—

Incremental interest payment on 2024 Notes (a) 9.0



—

Cash costs related to additions to property, plant and equipment for integration of acquired entities 0.5



2.0

Less:





Deferral of payroll tax related costs - government programs

(16.5)





—

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 137.6



$ 120.7









(a) Accrued interest paid upon redemption of the 2024 Notes.

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 8 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTING SEGMENT (a) (in millions of U.S. dollars)













Unaudited







For Three Months Ended January 2, 2021

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total















Operating income (loss) $ 38.0



$ 5.5



$ (19.0)



$ 24.5

Other (income) expense, net (0.7)



(1.6)



20.4



18.1

Depreciation and amortization 35.3



15.0



0.4



50.7

EBITDA (a), (b) $ 74.0



$ 22.1



$ (39.0)



$ 57.1

















Acquisition and integration costs 2.3



0.2



2.8



5.3

Share-based compensation costs 1.9



0.4



6.3



8.6

COVID-19 costs 0.9



1.5



—



2.4

Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net (0.4)



(2.0)



0.7



(1.7)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 4.0



0.4



—



4.4

Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt —



—



19.7



19.7

Other adjustments, net (c) (0.5)



0.9



1.8



2.2

Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 82.2



$ 23.5



$ (7.7)



$ 98.0



















For Three Months Ended December 28, 2019

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total















Operating income (loss) $ 24.0



$ 3.5



$ (13.1)



$ 14.4

Other (income) expense, net (0.2)



(3.5)



0.3



(3.4)

Depreciation and amortization 29.7



14.5



0.1



44.3

EBITDA (a) $ 53.9



$ 21.5



$ (13.3)



$ 62.1

















Acquisition and integration costs 0.6



3.6



2.2



6.4

Share-based compensation costs 0.4



0.3



1.2



1.9

Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net (0.2)



(3.7)



0.2



(3.7)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.9



1.0



—



2.9

Other adjustments, net (e) 0.8



1.0



0.7



2.5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 57.4



$ 23.7



$ (9.0)



$ 72.1







For the Year Ended January 2, 2021

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total















Operating income (loss) $ 132.1



$ (111.4)



$ (72.9)



$ (52.2)

Other (income) expense, net (0.1)



(0.9)



19.7



18.7

Depreciation and amortization 142.4



58.4



1.3



202.1

EBITDA (a), (b) $ 274.6



$ (52.1)



$ (91.3)



$ 131.2

















Acquisition and integration costs 9.8



2.8



21.1



33.7

Share-based compensation costs 6.3



1.4



14.4



22.1

COVID-19 costs 9.6



10.9



0.3



20.8

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 1.2



114.0



—



115.2

Foreign exchange and other losses, net 0.1



0.8



0.6



1.5

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 9.8



0.8



—



10.6

Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt —



—



19.7



19.7

Gain on sale of business (d) —



—



(0.6)



(0.6)

Other adjustments, net (f) 2.4



1.2



3.7



7.3

Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 313.8



$ 79.8



$ (32.1)



$ 361.5



















For the Year Ended December 28, 2019

North America

Rest of World

All Other

Total















Operating income (loss) $ 92.7



$ 29.1



$ (46.8)



$ 75.0

Other (income) expense, net (1.5)



0.3



4.9



3.7

Depreciation and amortization 113.1



55.2



0.3



168.6

EBITDA (a) $ 207.3



$ 84.0



$ (51.4)



$ 239.9

















Acquisition and integration costs 3.0



8.3



5.1



16.4

Share-based compensation costs 2.3



0.9



6.7



9.9

Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net (0.8)



2.6



(0.9)



0.9

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 6.5



1.1



—



7.6

Loss on sale of business (d) —



—



6.0



6.0

Other adjustments, net (g) 2.2



0.9



3.3



6.4

Adjusted EBITDA $ 220.5



$ 97.8



$ (31.2)



$ 287.1

















(a) EBITDA by reporting segment is derived from operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) is the performance measure regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker when evaluating performance of our reportable segments.

(b) The three months and year ended January 2, 2021 include $3.9 million of benefit associated with the 53rd week of which $4.2 million was generated by North America and $(0.3) million by All Other.

(c) Impact of other adjustments, net for North America includes a $(0.3) million credit reflected in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses and $0.2 million of net gains reflected under other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for Rest of World includes $0.6 million of expenses reflected under SG&A expenses and $0.3 million of net losses reflected under other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for All Other are reflected under SG&A expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(d) (Gain) loss on sale of Cott Beverages LLC business, which was sold on February 8, 2019, is reflected under other (income) expense, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(e) Impact of other adjustments, net for North America and All Other are reflected under SG&A expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for Rest of World includes $0.8 million of expenses reflected under SG&A expenses, $0.1 million of expenses reflected under cost of sales and $0.1 million of expense reflected in other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(f) Impact of other adjustments, net for North America includes $2.0 million of expenses reflected under SG&A expenses and $0.4 million of expenses reflected under cost of sales in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for Rest of World includes $2.9 million of expenses reflected under SG&A expenses and $1.7 million of net gains reflected under other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for All Other are reflected under SG&A expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(g) Impact of other adjustments, net for North America includes $2.8 million of expenses reflected under SG&A expenses and $0.6 million of income reflected under other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for Rest of World includes $2.6 million of expenses reflected under SG&A expenses, $0.2 million of expenses reflected under cost of sales and $1.9 million of income reflected in other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for All Other includes $2.9 million of expenses reflected under SG&A expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and $0.4 million of net impact on our operations related to the divested Cott Beverages LLC business after a $0.2 million share-based compensation expense adjustment.

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION









EXHIBIT 9 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION-NON-GAAP-ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)



Unaudited















For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (as

reported) $ (20.0)



$ 1.9



$ (156.8)



$ (10.8)

















Adjustments:













Amortization expense of customer lists 13.0



12.3



51.6



48.0

Acquisition and integration costs 5.3



6.4



33.7



16.4

Share-based compensation costs 8.6



1.9



22.1



9.9

COVID-19 costs 2.4



—



20.8



—

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges —



—



115.2



—

Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net (1.7)



(3.7)



1.5



0.9

Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt 19.7



—



19.7



—

(Gain) loss on sale of business —



—



(0.6)



6.0

Other adjustments, net 2.2



2.5



7.3



6.4

Tax impact of adjustments (a) (6.3)



(4.0)



(28.2)



(17.7)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 23.2



$ 17.3



$ 86.3



$ 59.1

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (20.0)



$ 1.9



$ (156.8)



$ (10.8)

















Basic EPS $ (0.12)



$ 0.01



$ (1.01)



$ (0.08)

Diluted EPS $ (0.12)



$ 0.01



$ (1.01)



$ (0.08)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 160,246



134,714



155,446



135,224

Diluted 160,246



136,460



155,446



135,224

















Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)













Adjusted net income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 23.2



$ 17.3



$ 86.3



$ 59.1

















Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.14



$ 0.13



$ 0.55



$ 0.43

















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) (Non-GAAP) (b) 161,872



136,460



156,844



137,063

















(a) The tax effect for adjusted net income is based upon an analysis of the statutory tax treatment and the applicable tax rate for the jurisdiction in which the pre-tax adjusting items incurred and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit (if any) is expected. A reduced or 0% tax rate is applied to jurisdictions where we do not expect to realize a tax benefit due to a history of operating losses or other factors resulting in a valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets.

(b) Includes the impact of dilutive securities of 1,626 for the three months ended January 2, 2021 and 1,398 and 1,839 for the year ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019, respectively These dilutive securities were excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding due to net loss from continuing operations reported in those periods. GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were used for the three months ended December 28, 2019.

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION





EXHIBIT 10 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - ANALYSIS OF REVENUE (in millions of U.S. dollars)



Unaudited































Primo (a)

Primo (a)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

















January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019

January 2, 2021

December 28, 2019















Revenue, net $ 505.0



$ 440.0



$ 1,953.5



$ 1,795.4

Divested Cott Beverages LLC business —



—



—



(7.2)

Impact of 53rd week (19.4)



—



(19.4)



—

Adjusted revenue, net $ 485.6



$ 440.0



$ 1,934.1



$ 1,788.2

Change in adjusted revenue, net $ 45.6







$ 145.9





Percentage change in adjusted revenue, net 10.4 %





8.2 %



Impact of foreign exchange (b) $ (4.4)







$ (5.6)





Percentage change in adjusted revenue, net excluding foreign exchange impact 9.4 %





7.8 %



















(a) Primo Water Corporation includes the following reporting segments: North America (which includes our DSS, Aquaterra, Mountain Valley and Legacy Primo businesses), Rest of World (which includes our Eden, Aimia, Decantae and Farrers businesses) and All Other (which includes other miscellaneous expenses and our Cott Beverages LLC business, which was sold in the first quarter of 2019).

(b) Impact of foreign exchange is the difference between the current period revenue translated utilizing the current period average foreign exchange rates less the current period revenue translated utilizing the prior period average foreign exchange rates.

