Primo Water Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to Shareowners Highlighting the Company's Transformation and Business Progress

Board Comments on Legion Partner's Curious and Unnecessary Campaign to Remove and Replace Highly Qualified and Experienced Directors

Board Urges Shareowners to Vote on the BLUE Card FOR Primo Water's Ten Qualified Directors

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo Water"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today filed definitive proxy materials with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with its 2023 annual and special meeting of shareowners, which is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). Shareowners as of the close of business on March 14, 2023 will be entitled to vote at this meeting.

The proxy statement and other important information relating to the Annual Meeting can be found at https://primowatercorp.com/investors/.

Primo Water today also sent a letter to shareowners. In the letter, the Company describes:

Primo Water's transformation to a high-performing business by changing its strategy and reducing its environmental impact;





transformation to a high-performing business by changing its strategy and reducing its environmental impact; The strong financial performance of the business, including double-digit top-line growth (on a foreign-exchange neutral basis) in 2022 and the expansion of Adjusted EBITDA margin from 13% to 19% over the last five years, driven by the strategy changes, while the business became carbon neutral across all global operations; and





The refreshment of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), including the addition of seven new directors in the last five years.

The Board also commented on the campaign being waged by Legion Partners Holdings, LLC, a 1.5% shareowner that has failed to meaningfully engage with the Company since first buying shares in October 2022.

The full text of the letter follows:

Dear Fellow Shareowners,

We encourage you to vote at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners (the "Annual Meeting") of Primo Water Corporation (the "Company" or "Primo Water").

Enclosed you will find materials that describe the tremendous progress we have made as a company over the last year and the biographies of our candidates who are standing for election to the Board of Directors (the "Board").

This year's Annual Meeting will be held on May 3, 2023. You can vote by Internet or by mail using the instructions on the enclosed BLUE universal proxy card.

Overview of Primo Water and Our 2022 Performance

Primo Water is a leading supplier of high-quality drinking water that is sourced responsibly and delivered in a sustainable manner to millions of customers in 21 countries. Over the last five years, we have significantly transformed the business by changing our strategy and reducing our impact on the environment. We even changed our name.

Over the course of this fundamental strategic shift, we have sold or exited businesses and geographies that were economically or environmentally unattractive and have grown in scale and efficiency to better serve our customers and generate better returns for our shareowners.

Our transformation has not been without challenges. We embarked on our pure-play water solutions strategy just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many of our B2B and commercial customer locations where we delivered water. Prior to the pandemic, approximately half of our customers were businesses, and most of them closed for some period during 2020 and 2021; many of our commercial customers continue to have fewer workers on site today. We also exited the Russian market in response to the invasion of Ukraine and have had to quickly adjust to high inflation, fluctuating foreign currencies, tight labor markets, tariffs on water dispensers manufactured in China, global supply chain constraints, and other unpredictable business complexities.

Despite those challenges, our strategy is clearly working, and our team is executing well.

In 2022, the Company had double-digit top-line growth (on a foreign-exchange neutral basis) and expanded our adjusted EBITDA margins. Our growth and margin improvements were the result of deliberate actions taken by our management team as part of our strategic plan. We implemented an enhanced predictive staffing model and optimized our delivery routes, purposefully increasing the levels of route density and units delivered per route per day. By focusing on profitable growth within our most promising markets, revenue and profit intentionally grew faster than customer counts and distribution points.

We also distributed $0.28 per share in dividends, our highest annual dividend ever, and bought back $24 million of our stock, all while reducing our net leverage from 3.8x to 3.4x. We anticipate increasing the dividend further in 2023 and have forecasted that we will opportunistically buy back up to an additional $76 million in stock during this year. The combination of growth in adjusted EBITDA and strong growth in free cash flow will further reduce our net leverage to below 3x by the end of 2023.

Over the last five years, we have expanded our Adjusted EBITDA margin from 13% to 19% while reducing our impact on the environment and becoming a carbon neutral enterprise across all our global operations. Our decision to exit the single-use retail bottled water category in North America, for example, impacted our near-term revenue but also eliminated approximately 400 million plastic bottles from our production ecosystem and avoided over 50,000 metric tons of CO2e associated with the production and transportation of these bottles. Our commitment to sourcing water responsibly and to increase route density also both reduced our environmental footprint and improved our long-term financial results.

Today, we have a more resilient business model than ever before – one that is well-positioned for strong and sustainable growth.

This Year's Annual Meeting

At this year's Annual Meeting, the Company is nominating ten candidates for election to the Board. Seven of our candidates joined the Board in the last five years and have been instrumental in helping with our business transformation.

Our candidates for the Board are experienced, dedicated and diverse. They have been founders, executives, and board members at some of the largest and most respected beverage and route-based companies in the world, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Enterprises, Anheuser-Busch, Aramark and Blue Rhino. They also bring important functional expertise in areas that are integral to our business such as executive leadership, operations, finance, digital marketing, capital markets and human resources.

Despite the decisive actions we have taken to reposition the business for long-term success, one of our new shareowners, Legion Partners Holdings, LLC ("Legion"), has nominated two individuals to replace two of our Board members. Legion's candidates include a manager of a small hedge fund who first purchased our stock about one month ago and a former PepsiCo executive who once reported to one of our current Board members.

Notwithstanding our best efforts to get to know these two candidates better, Legion has flatly refused to allow them to meet with us. The Legion candidates declined our invitations too. As a result, we are left not knowing what differentiated perspectives or ideas, if any, they could bring to the Board. These interviews are particularly important to us because Legion attempted to nominate two additional people to our Board both of whom failed to disclose important and required information to the Company (one neglected to disclose that he was criminally tried for allegedly bribing a government official and the other did not disclose a pending case against her for fraud).

Legion's motives remain unclear. Legion began buying our stock less than six months ago and currently owns approximately 1.5% of the Company's total outstanding shares. Since then, Legion has sought very limited interaction with us and has never had meaningful conversations with our Board or management team. To our disappointment, Legion has refused to constructively engage with us and has provided no recommendations on how to improve Primo Water. As best we can tell, Legion is far more interested in grabbing headlines than engaging in substantive discussions about business improvement initiatives. If that changes, we welcome a conversation and any ideas Legion may have to support our success.

The Board of Primo Water recommends shareowners vote "FOR" all 10 nominees proposed by the Primo Water Board at the upcoming Annual Meeting.

Thank you for your support and investment in Primo Water as we continue to create value on behalf of all stakeholders.

Sincerely,

The Primo Water Corporation Board of Directors

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue. Primo Water operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 10,000 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water machines. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Non-GAAP Measure

Presentation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION



















SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)

















(in millions of U.S. dollars)

















Unaudited







































For the Year Ended

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018





















(December 31, 2022)

(January 1, 2022)

(January 2, 2021)

(December 28, 2019)

(December 29, 2018)



















Net income (loss) $ 29.6

$ (3.2)

$ (156.8)

$ (10.8)

$ 28.9 Interest expense, net 69.8

68.8

81.6

77.6

77.6 Income tax expense 19.7

9.5

4.3

4.5

(4.8) Depreciation and amortization 242.8

219.1

202.1

168.6

194.6 EBITDA2 $ 361.9

$ 294.2

$ 131.2

$ 239.9

$ 296.3



















Acquisition and integration costs (a)1 15.3

10.8

33.7

16.4

15.3 Share-based compensation costs (b) 17.2

17.5

22.1

9.9

18.4 COVID-19 costs (c) (0.6)

2.4

20.8

—

— Commodity hedging loss (gain), net (d) —

—

—

—

0.3 Impairment charges (e) 29.1

—

115.2

—

— Foreign exchange and other losses (gains), net (f) 15.1

8.7

1.5

0.9

(10.7) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

(g) 8.5

9.3

10.6

7.6

9.4 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of long-term debt (h) —

27.2

19.7

—

(7.1) Gain on sale of business (i) (0.8)

(3.8)

(0.6)

6.0

(6.0) Gain on sale of property (j) (38.8)

—

—

—

— Other adjustments, net (k) 13.2

13.7

7.3

6.4

(3.9) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 420.1

$ 380.0

$ 361.5

$ 287.1

$ 312.0



















Revenue, net $ 2,215.1

$ 2,073.3

$ 1,953.5

$ 1,795.4

$ 2,372.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 19.0 %

18.3 %

18.5 %

16.0 %

13.1 %



















1 Includes an increase of $1.8 million of share-based compensation costs for the year ended December 28, 2019 related to awards granted in connection with the acquisition of our

Eden business and a reduction of $1.1 million of share-based compensation costs for the year ended December 29, 2018 related to awards granted in connection with the acquisition

of our S&D and Eden businesses. 2 The year ended January 2, 2021 include $3.9 million of benefit associated with the 53rd week.

























For the Year Ended





2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Location in Consolidated

Statements of Operations

(December 31, 2022)

(January 1, 2022)

(January 2, 2021)

(December 28, 2019)

(December 29, 2018)





(Unaudited) (a) Acquisition and integration costs Acquisition and integration



$ 15.3

$ 10.8

$ 33.7

$ 16.4

$ 15.3 (b) Share-based compensation costs Selling, general and

administrative expenses

17.2

17.5

22.1

9.9

18.4 (c) COVID-19 costs Selling, general and

administrative expenses

(0.6)

2.4

20.8

—

— (d) Commodity hedging loss (gain), net Cost of Sales

—

—

—

—

0.3 (e) Impairment charges Impairment charges

29.1

—

115.2

—

— (f) Foreign exchange and other losses

(gains), net Other (income) expense, net

15.1

8.7

1.5

0.9

(10.7) (g) Loss on disposal of property, plant

and equipment, net Loss on disposal of property,

plant and equipment, net

8.5

9.3

10.6

7.6

9.4 (h) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of

long-term debt Other (income) expense, net

—

27.2

19.7

—

(7.1) (i) (Gain) loss on sale of business Other (income) expense, net

(0.8)

(3.8)

(0.6)

6.0

(6.0) (j) Gain on sale of property Gain on sale of property

(38.8)

—

—

—

— (k) Other adjustments, net Other (income) expense, net

(4.3)

(2.8)

(1.7)

(2.8)

(14.9)

Selling, general and

administrative expenses

17.5

15.7

8.6

9.4

8.8

Cost of Sales

—

0.8

0.4

7.0

2.2

Revenue, net

—

—

—

(7.2)

—

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION



SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - NET LEVERAGE RATIO (in millions of U.S. dollars except financial ratios)

Unaudited







For the Year Ended



2022 2021



(December 31, 2022) (January 1, 2022)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 420.1 $ 380.0

Total Debt (a) $ 1,527.8 $ 1,577.8

Unrestricted Cash (b) $ 118.0 $ 128.4

Net Leverage Ratio (c) 3.4x 3.8x









(a) Total debt as of December 31, 2022 of $1,513.6 million adjusted to exclude $14.2 million of unamortized debt costs.

Total debt as of January 1, 2022 of $1,560.9 million adjusted to exclude $16.9 million of unamortized debt costs.





(b) Unrestricted cash defined as cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 of $122.6 million adjusted to

exclude $4.6 million of restricted cash held in escrow.





(c) Net Leverage ratio defined as net debt (total debt, as adjusted, minus unrestricted cash) divided by Adjusted

EBITDA

