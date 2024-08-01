PRIMO® WATER INTRODUCES NEW 5-GALLON ROLLING COOLER TO QUENCH THIRSTS ON-THE-GO

Built to keep up with active lifestyles, the insulated bag and wheeled cart is a portable hydration station to keep consumers refreshed

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the long, hot summer burns on, Primo® Water Corporation, a leading provider of sustainable hydration solutions, including in-home and in-office dispensers, consumer-direct water delivery, self-serve refill stations and pre-filled bottles, has added a convenient new selection to its portfolio of thirst quenchers: a 5-Gallon Rolling Cooler. The insulated bag and wheeled carrying cart keep hydration at hand at sporting events, pre-game tailgates, campsites, school functions, outdoor parties and more.

Primo Water 5-Gallon Rolling Cooler.

The cooler bag was created to hold a 5-gallon water bottle (sold separately), and up to five pounds of ice. Its lightweight cart makes it easy to transport and can also be rolled to water-bottle exchanges and refill stations to quickly refresh a supply.

"Our new Rolling Cooler continues Primo Water's commitment to supplying consumers with quality water in a sustainable way," said Ryan Sinclair, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Primo Water. "We're proud to launch this easy-to-use option that makes healthy hydration accessible wherever you go."

Taking safe, quality bottled water to outdoor activities is a necessity this time of year, especially amid soaring summer temperatures. Outdoor fun doesn't have to be sidelined for lack of drinking water, thanks to this ruggedly designed cooler packed with convenient features and benefits:

Leak-resistant and easy to clean canvas bag with a polyester shell, PVC and EPE foam-insulated lining.

Sturdy carrying handle to support up to a 60-pound load.

Lightweight, foldable cart collapses for easy storage and transport.

Heavy-duty zippers are designed for prolonged use.

Convenient side pocket holds manual and optional dispenser.

Additional features (sold separately) include a pump and rechargeable water dispenser that make the cooler a transportable drink station to keep everyone refreshed.

Available in black or blue, the Primo Water Rolling Cooler will be sold online for $89.99 starting August 1 at Water.com, Target.com, HomeDepot.com and Lowes.com. Each cooler includes two coupons that can be used to purchase a Primo Water 5-gallon bottle.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused pure-play water solutions provider that operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category. Primo Water's revenue model includes its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 11,200 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's water solutions, which includes Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles can be exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers have the option to refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across North America.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified and spring water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America which ensures strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

