Primo Water North America Achieves Carbon Neutrality in its U.S. Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that Primo Water North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primo, is now a CarbonNeutral® certified company that has achieved certification under The CarbonNeutral Protocol, an international standard administered by Natural Capital Partners. This certification is in addition to the certifications in its European operations where it has maintained carbon neutrality for the past eight consecutive years.

SCS Global Services ("SCS"), a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veriﬁcation, has independently verified that Primo Water North America has achieved carbon neutrality for its U.S. operations after establishing its GHG inventory for Scopes 1, 2, and select Scope 3 categories, and purchasing and retiring carbon offsets through Natural Capital Partners.

"Achieving carbon neutrality in our U.S. operations is a critical step toward improving our standing as a sustainability leader and ensuring that we are upholding our commitment to being a steward of the planet's natural resources," said Tom Harrington, Primo's Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past several years, we have shifted new route truck purchasing from diesel to propane powered vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and optimized mileage by implementing route planning technologies. We have also improved efficiency at our production facilities to lower our energy usage per finished product. Looking ahead, we will continue to search for sustainable ways to improve the livelihoods of our customers, our associates and the communities we serve."

"Primo Water North America is doing an outstanding job in mitigating its carbon footprint and fighting climate change, setting a sustainability leadership precedent in the beverage industry," added Stanley Mathuram, VP of Global Business Development at SCS. "The company's comprehensive environmental approach has proven to be crucial in achieving carbon neutrality."

ABOUT PRIMO WATER NORTH AMERICA

Primo Water North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primo Water Corporation, is a U.S.-based company providing bottled water, break room supplies, and equipment and services for water filtration systems. They provide products to over a million homes, offices, restaurants, food service organizations, convenience stores, and retail locations across the country. Among its best-known bottled water brands are Alhambra®, Crystal Rock®, Crystal Springs®, Deep Rock®, Hinckley Springs®, Kentwood Springs®, Mount Olympus®, Nursery ® Water, Sierra Springs®, Sparkletts®. Learn more at https://www.water.com/.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europe and Israel and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

ABOUT SCS GLOBAL SERVICES



SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veriﬁcation, certiﬁcation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Beneﬁt Corporation, reﬂecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com and to learn more about carbon neutral certification, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/carbon-neutral-certification .

ABOUT NATURAL CAPITAL PARTNERS



Natural Capital Partners works with its clients to harness the power of business to create a more sustainable world. With more than 300 clients in 34 countries, including Microsoft, MetLife, PwC, GE Renewable Energy, LinkedIn and ING, the company delivers high-quality solutions for carbon neutrality, renewable energy, water stewardship, building supply chain resilience and protecting biodiversity. For more information, visit https://www.naturalcapitalpartners.com/ .

